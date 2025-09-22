Snapdragon Becomes India’s Top Premium Smartphone Chip Brand

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon has officially become the number one chipset brand in India for premium smartphones priced above ₹25,000, taking a 40% share of the market, according to a fresh report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) India. It’s a significant moment, one that puts Snapdragon clearly ahead of its rivals in what is becoming an increasingly competitive segment. Interestingly, the announcement comes right as the company rolls out its new ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ campaign, perfectly timed with the festive season around the corner.

Key Takeaways

Market Leadership: Snapdragon commands a 40% share in India’s premium smartphone segment for devices priced above ₹25,000.

Data Source: Findings come from CMR India's Smartphone Shipment Tracker for July 2025.

New Campaign: Qualcomm has kicked off a nationwide 'Snapdragon Hai na' campaign to connect with buyers ahead of the festive shopping rush.

Qualcomm has kicked off a nationwide ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ campaign to connect with buyers ahead of the festive shopping rush. Consumer Priorities: For Indian consumers in this price segment, performance (89%), gaming (85%), and even readiness for generative AI (45%) play a big role in choosing a device.

The 40% market share figure really underscores how strongly consumers associate Snapdragon with performance in the higher-end phone category. This includes devices from several leading smartphone makers, not just one or two brands. And while MediaTek’s Dimensity chips remain a formidable competitor, Snapdragon seems to be enjoying a comfortable lead right now, at least based on July shipment data.

To reinforce this position, Qualcomm has leaned into something more emotional with its ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ campaign. The phrase itself—something you’d hear in everyday Hindi, loosely translates to “Snapdragon is there, isn’t it?” The idea is simple: when buyers feel overwhelmed by too many choices, Snapdragon is portrayed as the reliable pick. The campaign highlights what most people care about in a phone anyway: speed, long-lasting battery, smooth gaming, and solid cameras.

It’s not a small rollout either. The campaign is set to run across television, print, streaming platforms, and of course, social media. The timing couldn’t be more deliberate, since the festive season is when many Indians plan their big-ticket purchases, including smartphone upgrades. CMR’s numbers back this strategy up, performance and gaming top the list of buying priorities, and almost half of buyers are also looking at whether their new device will be ready for future AI-driven features.

With a healthy market share already in place and a marketing push that speaks directly to consumer expectations, Qualcomm appears well positioned to strengthen Snapdragon’s appeal further. By framing its brand around performance, dependability, and future-facing tech like on-device AI, the company is clearly aiming to capture the attention of shoppers during India’s busiest phone-buying season.

Related FAQs

Q. What is a smartphone chipset?

A. A smartphone chipset, or System on a Chip (SoC), is the central component that controls a phone’s functions. It integrates the main processor (CPU), graphics processor (GPU), memory, and other hardware, acting as the device’s brain.

Q. Who is Snapdragon’s main competitor in India?

A. In the Android smartphone market in India, Snapdragon’s primary competitor is MediaTek, which produces the Dimensity line of chipsets found in many devices across all price ranges.

Q. Why is the ₹25,000 price point important in the Indian market?

A. The smartphone segment above ₹25,000 is considered the premium category in India. It represents a growing market of consumers who are willing to pay more for advanced features, better performance, and a higher-quality user experience.

Q. What does ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ mean?

A. ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ is a Hindi phrase that conveys reassurance. It means “It has Snapdragon, right?” or more contextually, “Don’t worry, it has Snapdragon.” The campaign uses this phrase to suggest that having a Snapdragon chip inside a phone is a guarantee of quality and performance, simplifying the buying decision.

Q. Which company makes Snapdragon processors?

A. Snapdragon processors are designed and marketed by Qualcomm, an American multinational corporation that specializes in wireless technology and semiconductors.