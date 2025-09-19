Snapdragon Captures Top Spot in India’s Premium Smartphone Chipset Market

Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon chipsets now hold the number one position in India’s premium smartphone segment, specifically for devices priced above ₹25,000. According to market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), Snapdragon commands a 40% share in this space based on smartphone shipment data from July 2025. The development comes at a crucial time, right as the country heads into its busy festive shopping season.

Key Takeaways

Market Leadership: Snapdragon is currently the top chipset brand in India for smartphones costing more than ₹25,000.

Snapdragon is currently the top chipset brand in India for smartphones costing more than ₹25,000. Market Share: The brand accounts for 40% of this premium market segment.

The brand accounts for 40% of this premium market segment. New Campaign: Qualcomm has launched a nationwide campaign called ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ to build on this momentum.

Qualcomm has launched a nationwide campaign called ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ to build on this momentum. Consumer Priorities: A CMR survey highlights that Indian buyers look most at performance (89%), gaming (85%), and AI features (45%) when upgrading their phones.

For those less familiar, a chipset, or System on a Chip (SoC), is essentially the brain of a smartphone. It governs processing speed, graphics performance, camera quality, and connectivity. In India’s competitive smartphone market, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series is in direct competition with MediaTek’s Dimensity processors on Android phones and Apple’s Bionic chips in iPhones. So when we see Snapdragon holding 40% of the premium market, it points to a clear preference among buyers who are ready to spend more for a phone that feels reliable and powerful.

Alongside this milestone, Qualcomm has launched a new campaign titled ‘Snapdragon Hai na’. The Hindi phrase loosely translates to “Snapdragon is there, isn’t it?”, a familiar kind of reassurance. The idea is to make the purchase decision simpler for buyers, reinforcing Snapdragon’s reputation for speed, battery efficiency, smooth gaming, and advanced photography features. It’s a wide-reaching campaign, spanning television, print, streaming services, and social media, all aimed at making the brand top of mind during the shopping season.

The timing of the campaign is no coincidence. CMR’s research shows that a large share of Indian consumers intend to upgrade their smartphones during the upcoming festive period. The factors shaping these choices are fairly clear: overall performance was cited by 89% of respondents, gaming capability by 85%, and readiness for emerging generative AI features by 45%. By centering its message on exactly these points, Qualcomm is aligning closely with what buyers say they want.

As India approaches its peak upgrade season, Snapdragon’s strong market position combined with its targeted messaging could well help the brand consolidate its lead. Whether buyers follow through in the numbers Qualcomm is betting on remains to be seen, but for now, the brand enters the festive months with confidence and momentum on its side.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is a Snapdragon chipset?

A. Snapdragon is a brand of mobile processors designed and marketed by Qualcomm. It is a System on a Chip (SoC) that integrates multiple components like the CPU, GPU (for graphics), and AI engine into a single piece of silicon, essentially functioning as the control center for a smartphone.

Q. Who is Snapdragon’s main competitor in the Indian Android market?

A. In the Android smartphone market in India, Snapdragon’s primary competitor is MediaTek, with its lineup of Dimensity chipsets.

Q. Why is the festive season important for smartphone sales in India?

A. The festive season in India, which includes major holidays like Diwali, is traditionally the country’s largest shopping period. Consumers often make big-ticket purchases, and companies offer significant discounts, leading to a surge in sales for electronics, including smartphones.

Q. What does the ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ slogan mean?

A. ‘Snapdragon Hai na’ is a Hindi phrase that conveys confidence and reliability. It essentially means “Don’t worry, it has Snapdragon,” suggesting that the presence of the chip guarantees a good user experience.

Q. According to CMR, what are the top features Indian consumers look for in premium phones?

A. The top three decision-making factors for Indian consumers buying premium phones are performance (89%), gaming experience (85%), and future-readiness for generative AI functions (45%).