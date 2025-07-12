Snapdragon Highlights XR and Auto Tech in India

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon ‘For India’ initiative is set to launch with XR Day on July 21 in New Delhi, marking a key moment in the company’s push into India’s rapidly growing tech scene. This event will shine a spotlight on Qualcomm’s developments in mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR), positioning Snapdragon at the forefront of India’s emerging immersive technology wave. The event will also explore Snapdragon platforms powering smart glasses, spatial computing, and immersive experiences—technologies set to reshape various sectors in India

At XR Day, attendees will get a glimpse into the real-world applications of these technologies across entertainment, health, fitness, and education. The event will bring together developers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and partners to discuss new collaborations and showcase practical use cases of XR technologies.

Snapdragon’s push into India’s XR sector is part of a broader strategy to expand beyond mobile and automotive technologies. Qualcomm is aiming to become a key player in the spatial computing space, and XR Day is just the first step. This initiative is positioning Snapdragon as a driving force behind India’s adoption of immersive technologies.

Following XR Day, Snapdragon Auto Day will take place on July 30, focusing on Qualcomm’s advancements in the automotive sector. This event will explore how Snapdragon is contributing to the development of safer, smarter, and more connected mobility solutions in India, another key area of focus for the company.

These two events highlight Snapdragon’s path in India, emphasizing how Qualcomm is shaping the future of both consumer and industrial technologies. Snapdragon’s initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to supporting India’s tech ecosystem, contributing to the development of next-generation digital experiences for local and global markets alike.

As India’s tech landscape continues to evolve, Qualcomm’s tailored solutions—designed “for India, in India, and for the world”—aim to address local needs while aligning with global technology trends. The ‘Snapdragon for India’ events offer a unique platform to discuss and demonstrate how these innovations can benefit both Indian industries and consumers on a global scale.

