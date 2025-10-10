Solh Wellness Launches AI Stress Monitor Streffie at IMC 2025

Solh Wellness has introduced Streffie, described as India’s first AI-based stress monitoring kiosk, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in New Delhi. The device was unveiled during the event held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. Streffie is designed to detect, measure, and help manage stress through advanced AI technology that analyzes facial expressions in real time.

Key Takeaways

What: Solh Wellness launched Streffie, an AI-powered stress monitoring kiosk.

Solh Wellness launched Streffie, an AI-powered stress monitoring kiosk. How it Works: The system uses AI-driven facial biomarker analysis across 68 micro-expressions to assess stress levels instantly.

The system uses AI-driven facial biomarker analysis across 68 micro-expressions to assess stress levels instantly. Where: The launch took place at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.

The launch took place at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. Purpose: The device offers measurable data to help individuals and organizations proactively manage emotional well-being.

How Streffie Functions

Streffie functions through an AI system that analyzes facial biomarkers. It captures 68 distinct micro-expressions and facial points to evaluate a person’s stress level within seconds. These visual signals are converted into measurable data, allowing individuals, schools, and organizations to monitor and address emotional health in a data-driven way. A spokesperson from Solh Wellness mentioned that the device helps make stress “visible, measurable, and manageable”.

The kiosk is a part of the broader Solh Wellness ecosystem, which includes the Solh App, a Smart AI Dashboard, and a REACH AI framework. Together, these tools provide personalized and scalable stress management solutions for both individuals and institutions.

The Role of AI in Mental Health

Kapil Gupta, the Founder and CEO of Solh Wellness, reflected on the growing relationship between artificial intelligence and mental health. “AI and mental health share a quiet but powerful intersection. AI helps us measure what was once invisible the subtle weight of stress, the early signs of strain,” Gupta said. He added, “But data alone can’t heal; empathy does. The real revolution begins when AI meets compassion that’s where transformation truly happens.”

Gupta emphasized that AI should be viewed as an assistive tool, not a replacement for human empathy or understanding. He explained that its strength lies in early detection, allowing people and organizations to identify stress sooner and provide timely support.

Launch at Indian Mobile Congress 2025

The Indian Mobile Congress 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, once again underscored India’s growing influence in the global tech landscape. This year’s event focused on artificial intelligence, semiconductor innovation, quantum security, and the development of 6G connectivity.

PM Modi described the IMC as “Asia’s biggest telecom and technology forum” and attributed much of India’s progress to its “tech-savvy youth” and innovative spirit. The conference also highlighted the expansion of optical fibre networks, advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, and the growing role of quantum technologies in secure communication.

The unveiling of Streffie at this platform stood out as a reminder that India’s technological evolution is now expanding into the realm of emotional and mental wellness, bridging innovation with empathy in a distinctly human way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Streffie?

A. Streffie is an AI-based kiosk launched by Solh Wellness that monitors stress levels by analyzing facial expressions.

Q. How does Streffie measure stress?

A. It uses AI to analyze 68 facial micro-expressions and points to assess stress levels in real time, providing measurable data.

Q. Who launched Streffie and where?

A. Solh Wellness launched Streffie at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, held at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Q. What is Solh Wellness?

A. Solh Wellness is an Indian company that offers an AI-powered ecosystem for stress management, including an app and the Streffie kiosk.

Q. What was the focus of IMC 2025?

A. The main themes for IMC 2025 were AI, semiconductor innovation, quantum security, and 6G connectivity.