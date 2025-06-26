Sony India Expands BRAVIA Lineup with New BRAVIA 5 Models

Sony India has announced the launch of the BRAVIA 5, the latest addition to its BRAVIA television series. This new line of televisions aims to offer an enhanced viewing experience for home entertainment. The BRAVIA 5 will be available in various screen sizes to cater to different preferences and living spaces across India. The introduction of the BRAVIA 5 sets a new standard for home entertainment in the country, powered by Sony’s visual and audio technologies.

Sony India launched the new BRAVIA 5 television lineup on June 26, 2025.

The BRAVIA 5 models incorporate the Advanced AI Processor XR for enhanced picture quality.

Visual technologies include XR Backlight Master Drive, Dolby Vision, Studio Calibrated Mode, SONY PICTURES CORE access, XR Contrast Booster 10, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Clear Image.

Audio features include Acoustic Multi-Audio with Sound Positioning Tweeters and dual down-firing speakers, and Voice Zoom 3™ for clearer dialogue.

Gaming features include HDMI 2.1 with 4K@120 Hz, VRR, ALLM, and PS5 optimization with Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

Certain models are available from June 26, 2025, with prices starting from INR 1,37,740.

The televisions will be available at Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce platforms in India.

A one-year warranty is provided with the BRAVIA 5.

The BRAVIA 5 integrates Sony’s advanced visual and audio technologies, aiming to provide an immersive entertainment experience. The core of its visual prowess is the Advanced AI Processor XR. This processor combines artificial intelligence, which analyzes signals and data using machine learning, with cognitive intelligence. The cognitive intelligence processes content based on how humans perceive visual and auditory information. This dual approach aims for realism and enhanced picture quality, making images appear more natural and lifelike on screen.

One of the standout visual features of the BRAVIA 5 is the XR Backlight Master Drive. This technology is designed to deliver brighter highlights and deeper blacks, contributing to more realistic, natural, and immersive visuals with a wider dynamic range. This precision in backlight control allows for detailed reproduction of scenes, from very bright to very dark.

For a cinematic experience at home, the BRAVIA 5 supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision provides picture quality with richer colors, deeper contrast, and improved brightness. Complementing this, Dolby Atmos offers immersive, 3D, and spatial audio, creating a multidimensional surround sound experience. These technologies work together to elevate both the visuals and sound, making the BRAVIA 5 suitable for a complete cinematic experience at home.

The Studio Calibrated Mode is another feature aimed at delivering true cinematic visuals. This mode is designed to reproduce the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. In addition to existing Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, the BRAVIA 5 introduces a new Prime Video Calibrated Mode. This new mode is designed to provide optimal picture quality automatically calibrated across movies, series, and for the first time, live sports, allowing viewers to experience content as the creators envisioned.

The SONY PICTURES CORE feature provides customers with access to a large library of movies in near 4K Blu-ray quality, including IMAX Enhanced titles. This feature aims to deliver Sony Pictures movies in high image quality and enhanced formats at home. Whether watching recent blockbusters or classic films, Sony Pictures Core ensures high-quality content with detail and depth, making use of the TV’s display and sound technologies.

The BRAVIA 5 also incorporates XR Contrast Booster 10, which aims to improve black levels, brightness, and natural contrast. This technology elevates both brightness and black levels, creating a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience. This feature works to bring out subtle gradations and clarity in various scenes, from dimly lit dramas to moonlit settings.

Color and clarity are addressed with XR Triluminos Pro and XR Clear Image technology. XR Triluminos Pro in the BRAVIA 5 is designed to reproduce over a billion colors, capturing subtle differences in saturation and hue to enable natural shades in every detail. This technology aims for accurate rendering of every hue and shade, making images appear true to life. Additionally, XR Clear Image’s AI algorithm contributes to realistic picture quality, offering improved and expanded color quality along with better clarity.

For action scenes, the BRAVIA 5 uses XR Motion Clarity technology. This technology aims to deliver smooth and crisp action scenes, even during fast-paced sequences. It also features Sony’s Intelligent XR processor, which uses AI-driven scene recognition to optimize motion handling in real time. This ensures realistic textures during high-speed sports, action films, or dynamic gaming, offering an immersive and cinematic viewing experience.

In terms of audio, the BRAVIA 5 includes the Acoustic Multi-Audio feature. This technology provides immersive and spatially accurate sound quality. It comes with improved Sound Positioning Tweeters and dual down-firing full-range speakers, designed to deliver clear dialogue and wider surround sound.

Another audio feature is Voice Zoom 3™, powered by AI. This technology analyzes audio in real time to detect and isolate human voices, automatically adjusting their volume for better clarity. This aims to keep dialogues crisp and easy to follow, even when background music and sound effects are present.

For gamers, the BRAVIA 5 offers advanced gaming features, including HDMI 2.1 with support for 4K@120 Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). It also includes PS5 optimization, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping. The new BRAVIA 5 features a Game Menu 2, designed to make gaming more streamlined and intuitive. Gamers can adjust ALLM, VRR, or toggle Auto HDR Tone Mapping for a smoother, more immersive experience.

The BRAVIA 5 models will be available at various price points and dates. The K-85XR55A model is priced at INR 4,17,990 and is available from June 26, 2025. The K-75XR55A is priced at INR 2,84,990, also available from June 26, 2025. The K-65XR55A is priced at INR 1,73,840, with its availability date yet to be announced. The K-55XR55A is priced at INR 1,37,740 and is available from June 26, 2025. These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India. Sony is also providing a comprehensive one-year warranty on the BRAVIA 5.

Q1: What is the release date for the Sony BRAVIA 5 televisions in India?

A1: The Sony BRAVIA 5 televisions were launched in India on June 26, 2025. Some models became available on this date, while the availability for the K-65XR55A model is yet to be announced.

Q2: What is the primary technology powering the picture quality in the BRAVIA 5?

A2: The BRAVIA 5’s picture quality is primarily driven by the Advanced AI Processor XR, which combines artificial intelligence and cognitive intelligence to enhance realism and picture quality.

Q3: Does the BRAVIA 5 support HDR formats like Dolby Vision?

A3: Yes, the BRAVIA 5 supports Dolby Vision, which contributes to cinematic HDR visuals with richer colors, deeper contrast, and improved brightness.

Q4: Can I access streaming services like Prime Video with calibrated picture modes on the BRAVIA 5?

A4: Yes, in addition to Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, the BRAVIA 5 introduces a new Prime Video Calibrated Mode for optimized picture quality across movies, series, and live sports.

Q5: What are the key audio features of the BRAVIA 5?

A5: The BRAVIA 5 features Acoustic Multi-Audio with improved Sound Positioning Tweeters and dual down-firing full-range speakers for immersive audio, and Voice Zoom 3™ for clearer dialogue.

Q6: Is the BRAVIA 5 suitable for gaming? What gaming features does it offer?

A6: Yes, the BRAVIA 5 is designed for gaming. It includes advanced gaming features such as HDMI 2.1 with support for 4K@120 Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and PS5 optimization including Auto HDR Tone Mapping. It also has a Game Menu 2 for streamlined adjustments.

Q7: Where can I purchase the new Sony BRAVIA 5 televisions in India?

A7: The BRAVIA 5 models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

Q8: What is the warranty period for the Sony BRAVIA 5?

A8: Sony is offering a comprehensive one-year warranty on the BRAVIA 5.

Q9: What is XR Contrast Booster 10?

A9: XR Contrast Booster 10 is a technology in the BRAVIA 5 that aims to improve black levels, brightness, and natural contrast, contributing to a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience.

Q10: Does the BRAVIA 5 offer smooth motion for fast-paced content?

A10: Yes, the BRAVIA 5 uses XR Motion Clarity technology and Sony’s Intelligent XR processor with AI-driven scene recognition to deliver ultra-smooth and crisp action scenes, even during fast-paced sequences.