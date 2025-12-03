Sony India launches AI-powered ILCE-7V camera starting at Rs 2.55 Lakh

It seems like Sony is continuing to push its Alpha lineup forward, and with the launch of the ILCE-7V in India, the company is trying to give hybrid creators something that feels both familiar and noticeably upgraded. This fifth-generation addition to the Alpha 7 series arrives with a new partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor and the updated BIONZ XR2 image processor, which Sony claims is a meaningful leap for both speed and subject recognition. The camera body starts at Rs 2,55,990, with sales beginning December 10, 2025.

Below are the essential highlights before getting into the full details.

Key Takeaways

Sensor: 33.0 MP partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor

Processor: New BIONZ XR2 engine with a dedicated AI processing unit

Speed: 30 fps continuous shooting with full AF/AE tracking

Video: 4K 60p (7K oversampled) and 4K 120p in APS-C mode

Price: Rs 2,55,990 for the body; Rs 2,70,490 for the M-kit

Availability: Body available from December 10, 2025

New Sensor and AI Processing

At the center of the ILCE-7V is its newly developed 33.0 MP image sensor. It uses a partially stacked design, something that perhaps strikes a balance between Sony’s fully stacked sensors and its more traditional ones. This structure improves readout speeds, which in turn reduces distortion, especially when the subject is moving quickly. I think many photographers who often deal with rolling shutter issues may appreciate that.

Sony pairs this sensor with the new BIONZ XR2 engine. This processor includes its own dedicated AI unit, and Sony mentions that Real-time Recognition AF has improved by up to 30 percent. It’s designed to detect and track humans, animals, and vehicles more reliably. The system uses 759 phase-detection points covering roughly 94 percent of the frame, so the camera holds focus even when the subject drifts toward the edges. In practical use, this kind of coverage tends to make a noticeable difference, particularly during unpredictable motion.

Speed and Continuous Shooting

For photographers who need sheer speed, the ILCE-7V offers up to 30 fps continuous shooting with full AF and AE tracking. There is no blackout in the viewfinder, which helps keep awareness of the scene intact. This detail alone often makes these high-speed bursts feel usable rather than chaotic.

Sony has also added a feature called Pre-Capture. It records up to 1 second of frames before the shutter button is fully pressed. It might sound like a small addition, but when shooting fast, unplanned action, this tends to save moments that would otherwise be missed. The camera continues to support this high-speed performance even when saving 14-bit RAW images, which is something advanced users will probably notice and value.

Video Capabilities for Creators

On the video side, the ILCE-7V aims to accommodate creators who expect cinematic details and smoother slow motion. It records 4K at 60p, with footage oversampled from 7K, which usually results in cleaner, sharper output. For slow-motion work, the camera supports 4K 120p, though only in APS-C or Super 35mm mode.

Sony has also built in AI-driven Auto Framing. This feature adjusts the crop automatically to keep the subject well-framed, and I suppose it could be very handy for solo shooters. The Dynamic Active Mode for stabilization helps tame handheld footage, which often becomes important when shooting outdoors or while moving.

Lens Launch and Pricing

Alongside the ILCE-7V, Sony introduced a refreshed standard zoom lens: the FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II. It remains compact but is tuned to keep up with the camera’s faster autofocus system, supporting subject tracking up to 120 fps. For everyday shooting, this could be a practical pairing.

The ILCE-7V will be available across Sony Centers, select Croma and Reliance Digital stores, Amazon, and Sony’s ShopatSC portal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Sony ILCE-7V in India?

A1: The Sony ILCE-7V body is priced at Rs 2,55,990. The M-kit, which likely includes a lens, is priced at Rs 2,70,490.

Q2: When can I buy the Sony ILCE-7V?

A2: The camera body will be available starting December 10, 2025. The M-kit will be available later, starting in February 2026.

Q3: Does the ILCE-7V have a fully stacked sensor?

A3: No, the ILCE-7V uses a “partially stacked” Exmor RS CMOS sensor. This design offers a balance between the high speed of fully stacked sensors and the cost of standard sensors.

Q4: What is the megapixel count of the ILCE-7V?

A4: The camera features approximately 33.0 effective megapixels.

Q5: Can the ILCE-7V shoot 8K video?

A5: The official specifications highlight 4K recording capabilities (up to 60p in full-frame and 120p in APS-C). There is no mention of 8K recording support in this release.