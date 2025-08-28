News

Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography

Sony India has launched 'DOP Portraits,' a six-episode series featuring renowned Indian cinematographers. Hosted by Shubh Mukherjee, the show offers insights into filmmaking and the use of the Sony VENICE camera.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
6 Min Read
Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography The realme P4 Pro is the first smartphone under ₹20,000 segment to feature a dual-chip architecture, pairing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks. This division of labor ensures sustained flagship-grade performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven applications. While the Snapdragon SoC powers heavy computing and graphics, the Hyper Vision AI chip specializes in frame generation, AI upscaling, and visual enhancements, delivering an experience that rivals top-tier flagships. Equipped with a segment-leading 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ display, the realme P4 Pro boasts an industry-best 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and 1.07 billion colors for lifelike visuals. With TÜV Rheinland certification, 4320Hz high-frequency dimming, and low blue-light hardware protection, it combines professional-grade color reproduction with all-day eye comfort. Packing a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery into a slim 7.68mm frame, the realme P4 Pro sets a new record as the slimmest and lightest in its category. Optimized for endurance, it supports over 8 hours of BGMI at 90FPS, giving gamers and power users unmatched freedom without bulk. The realme P4 Pro leads its class with dual 50MP AI cameras, front and rear. On the back, a flagship 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS ensures crystal-clear portraits and nightscapes, while the 50MP OV50D front camera delivers sharp selfies and 4K vlogs. Both cameras support 4K 60FPS recording, empowering creators to shoot cinematic videos from any angle. Debuting the unique Living Nature Design, the realme P4 Pro uses premium tech-wood material for a tactile, durable back panel. Available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy, each finish reflects organic textures with a refined, modern polish, making it one of the most distinctive designs in the segment. The realme P4 Pro and realme P4 come equipped with AI-powered tools that enhance both photography and videography. The series introduces AI Edit Genie, which lets users edit photos through simple voice commands to add objects, swap backgrounds, adjust seasons, or remove unwanted elements instantly. On-device AI Inspiration fine-tunes brightness, exposure, skin tones, and glare for professional-looking results, while modes like AI Travel Snap, AI Landscape, and AI Snap Mode optimize framing and colors automatically. For video, Ultra Steady and AI Motion Stabilization deliver smooth output even in motion or low light, and a built-in document scanner makes quick work of pages and notes. Together, these features make the realme P4 Series a versatile option for creation, work, and everyday use. Pricing and Availability The realme P4 Pro is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB at an effective price of ₹19,999, 8GB+256GB at ₹21,999, and 12GB+256GB at ₹23,999. Consumers can now access the biggest launch offer exclusively today between 12 Noon and midnight, with the first sale beginning at 12 PM IST today. The realme P4 is available in three variants: 6GB+128GB at ₹14,999, 8GB+128GB at ₹15,999, and 8GB+256GB at ₹17,999. The smartphone’s early bird sale saw demand surge of 250% compared to the last generation, signaling strong consumer interest in the newly launched realme P4 Series. Both smartphones are sold via Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores nationwide. *For review guidelines & product images of realme P4 series, please refer here: Link Product Variant MOP Offline Offer NEP realme P4 Pro 12GB + 256GB ₹28,999 ₹3,000 Bank Offer + ₹2,000 Exchange Offer + No-cost-EMI of 3 Months ₹23,999 8GB + 256GB ₹26,999 ₹21,999 8GB + 128GB ₹24,999 ₹19,999 realme P4 Pro starting From 19999* Our Biggest Offer Only for First sale, today 12 Noon to Midnight realme P4 series available across Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores.

Sony India has rolled out a new series titled ‘DOP Portraits,’ an initiative designed to shine a light on the craft of cinematography in India. The six-part series take viewers behind the lens to explore the creative process of some of the country’s most respected cinematographers.

Contents

Each episode runs for about 20 minutes and is hosted by filmmaker and Sony Alpha Ambassador Shubh Mukherjee. At its core, the series aims to give aspiring filmmakers a closer look at what goes into making a film, right from interpreting the script to post-production.

Key Takeaways

  • The series features six acclaimed Indian cinematographers.
  • Each 20-minute episode explores the creative and technical journey of a DOP.
  • Hosted by filmmaker and Sony Alpha Ambassador Shubh Mukherjee.
  • Highlights the use of the Sony VENICE cinema camera.
  • Available first on Sony Alpha Community and later on Sony’s official YouTube channel.

What is DOP Portraits About

‘DOP Portraits’ is essentially a behind-the-scenes interview series that captures the personal journeys and working methods of six prominent cinematographers: Sudhir Chaudhary, Vishal Sinha, Ayananka Bose, Anuj Samtani, Sylvester Fonseca, and Amalendu Chaudhary.

The episodes don’t just discuss technical aspects of filmmaking but also touch on how these cinematographers approach scripts, their creative choices, and the challenges they face during production.

A central theme of the series is the Sony VENICE camera, a professional full-frame cinema camera known for its wide dynamic range and adaptability on set. Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Imaging Business at Sony India, explained that the project is not only about highlighting Sony’s cameras but also about capturing the passion behind Indian cinema and how technology becomes part of a filmmaker’s vision.

Meet the Cinematographers

Each featured DOP brings a unique perspective shaped by their diverse filmography:

  • Sudhir Chaudhary: Worked on films like Raid 2, Drishyam 2, and Blur. Known for balancing thrillers and action projects.
  • Vishal Sinha: Credits include Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Chup, and Ghoomer, reflecting his versatility across genres.
  • Ayananka Bose: Recognized for commercial hits such as Satyaprem Ki Katha, Freddy, and The Great Indian Family.
  • Anuj Samtani: Known for digital content and web series like Call Me Bae, Masaba Masaba 2, and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper.
  • Sylvester Fonseca: Worked on Amar Singh Chamkila, Dobara, and Kennedy, with a reputation in both mainstream and independent cinema.
  • Amalendu Chaudhary: Behind OMG 2 and Fukrey 3, adding strong experience in large-scale productions and comedies.

Through their stories, the series provides not just technical knowledge but also the personal side of what it means to be a cinematographer in today’s evolving industry.

Where to Watch and What’s Next

‘DOP Portraits’ premiered on August 27, 2025. The series is streaming first on the Sony Alpha Community platform before making its way to Sony’s official YouTube channel.

The Sony Alpha Community is already known as a hub for photographers and filmmakers. It offers perks like extended gear warranties, discounts on photo tours, workshops, and learning opportunities through its “Alpha Classroom.” Members can also connect directly with experts through the “Ask an Expert” feature, making it a valuable space for creative growth.

With this new series, Sony India is clearly positioning itself as more than just a camera brand. It is reaching out to the filmmaking community, nurturing talent, and providing insights that could help the next generation of storytellers find their footing.

Q: What is the Sony Alpha Community?

A: The Sony Alpha Community is an online platform created by Sony India for photographers and videographers who use their Alpha series cameras and lenses. Users can register their products to get benefits like a 3-year extended warranty, discounts on photo tours, and access to workshops and contests. It is also a source for the latest updates, including firmware and information on new products.

Q: Who is Shubh Mukherjee?

A: Shubh Mukherjee is a filmmaker, content creator, and Sony Alpha Ambassador who hosts the ‘DOP Portraits’ series. He interviews the cinematographers and helps guide the conversation about their professional journeys and use of the Sony VENICE camera.

Q: What is a DOP?

A: DOP is a common abbreviation for Director of Photography. The Director of Photography, or cinematographer, is responsible for the visual aspects of a film, including lighting, framing, and camera work. The DOP works closely with the film director to create the overall look and feel of the movie.

Q: What is the Sony VENICE camera?

A: The Sony VENICE is a high-end cinema camera designed for professional film production. It is known for its full-frame sensor and ability to capture high-quality images. The ‘DOP Portraits’ series highlights how cinematographers use this camera for various projects.

BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators
Redmi 15 5G Goes on Sale in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and 7000mAh Battery
Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing Q-6690, World’s First Processor With Integrated RFID
Samsung to Introduce New AI Tablets and Galaxy S25 Device on September 4
Realme Unveils 15000mAh Battery and Chill Fan Phone Concepts
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
Next Article realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display Realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
Realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
By Mahak Aggarwal
FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
By Gauri
India’s digital infrastructure
Tata Digital Leads Credit Access on ONDC with Over a Million Loan Applications
By Mahak Aggarwal
itel to Launch A90 Limited Edition with Premium Design and Enhanced Durability
itel to Launch A90 Limited Edition with Premium Design and Enhanced Durability
By Aditi Sharma
FUJIFILM to Participate in SEMICON India 2025
FUJIFILM to Participate in SEMICON India 2025
By Lakshmi Narayanan
boAt Partners with HrdWyr for First Indigenous Chip, Indus 1011
boAt Partners with HrdWyr for First Indigenous Chip, Indus 1011
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like