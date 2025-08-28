Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography

Sony India has rolled out a new series titled ‘DOP Portraits,’ an initiative designed to shine a light on the craft of cinematography in India. The six-part series take viewers behind the lens to explore the creative process of some of the country’s most respected cinematographers.

Each episode runs for about 20 minutes and is hosted by filmmaker and Sony Alpha Ambassador Shubh Mukherjee. At its core, the series aims to give aspiring filmmakers a closer look at what goes into making a film, right from interpreting the script to post-production.

Key Takeaways

The series features six acclaimed Indian cinematographers.

Each 20-minute episode explores the creative and technical journey of a DOP.

Hosted by filmmaker and Sony Alpha Ambassador Shubh Mukherjee.

Highlights the use of the Sony VENICE cinema camera.

Available first on Sony Alpha Community and later on Sony’s official YouTube channel.

What is DOP Portraits About

‘DOP Portraits’ is essentially a behind-the-scenes interview series that captures the personal journeys and working methods of six prominent cinematographers: Sudhir Chaudhary, Vishal Sinha, Ayananka Bose, Anuj Samtani, Sylvester Fonseca, and Amalendu Chaudhary.

The episodes don’t just discuss technical aspects of filmmaking but also touch on how these cinematographers approach scripts, their creative choices, and the challenges they face during production.

A central theme of the series is the Sony VENICE camera, a professional full-frame cinema camera known for its wide dynamic range and adaptability on set. Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Imaging Business at Sony India, explained that the project is not only about highlighting Sony’s cameras but also about capturing the passion behind Indian cinema and how technology becomes part of a filmmaker’s vision.

Meet the Cinematographers

Each featured DOP brings a unique perspective shaped by their diverse filmography:

Sudhir Chaudhary: Worked on films like Raid 2, Drishyam 2, and Blur. Known for balancing thrillers and action projects.

Vishal Sinha: Credits include Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Chup, and Ghoomer, reflecting his versatility across genres.

Ayananka Bose: Recognized for commercial hits such as Satyaprem Ki Katha, Freddy, and The Great Indian Family.

Anuj Samtani: Known for digital content and web series like Call Me Bae, Masaba Masaba 2, and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper.

Sylvester Fonseca: Worked on Amar Singh Chamkila, Dobara, and Kennedy, with a reputation in both mainstream and independent cinema.

Amalendu Chaudhary: Behind OMG 2 and Fukrey 3, adding strong experience in large-scale productions and comedies.

Through their stories, the series provides not just technical knowledge but also the personal side of what it means to be a cinematographer in today’s evolving industry.

Where to Watch and What’s Next

‘DOP Portraits’ premiered on August 27, 2025. The series is streaming first on the Sony Alpha Community platform before making its way to Sony’s official YouTube channel.

The Sony Alpha Community is already known as a hub for photographers and filmmakers. It offers perks like extended gear warranties, discounts on photo tours, workshops, and learning opportunities through its “Alpha Classroom.” Members can also connect directly with experts through the “Ask an Expert” feature, making it a valuable space for creative growth.

With this new series, Sony India is clearly positioning itself as more than just a camera brand. It is reaching out to the filmmaking community, nurturing talent, and providing insights that could help the next generation of storytellers find their footing.

Related FAQs

Q: What is the Sony Alpha Community?

A: The Sony Alpha Community is an online platform created by Sony India for photographers and videographers who use their Alpha series cameras and lenses. Users can register their products to get benefits like a 3-year extended warranty, discounts on photo tours, and access to workshops and contests. It is also a source for the latest updates, including firmware and information on new products.

Q: Who is Shubh Mukherjee?

A: Shubh Mukherjee is a filmmaker, content creator, and Sony Alpha Ambassador who hosts the ‘DOP Portraits’ series. He interviews the cinematographers and helps guide the conversation about their professional journeys and use of the Sony VENICE camera.

Q: What is a DOP?

A: DOP is a common abbreviation for Director of Photography. The Director of Photography, or cinematographer, is responsible for the visual aspects of a film, including lighting, framing, and camera work. The DOP works closely with the film director to create the overall look and feel of the movie.

Q: What is the Sony VENICE camera?

A: The Sony VENICE is a high-end cinema camera designed for professional film production. It is known for its full-frame sensor and ability to capture high-quality images. The ‘DOP Portraits’ series highlights how cinematographers use this camera for various projects.