Sony India Launches High-Speed CFexpress Type A Memory Cards and Card Reader

Sony India has announced two new CFexpress 4.0 Standard Type A memory cards, the CEA-G1920T (1920 GB) and the CEA-G960T (960 GB), along with the MRW-G3 card reader. These products are built with Sony’s Cinema Line and Alpha mirrorless cameras in mind, catering to professional photographers and videographers who need top-tier performance.

The new CFexpress Type A cards deliver read speeds of up to 1800 MB/s and write speeds reaching 1700 MB/s, more than double the speed of earlier models. To complement them, the MRW-G3 reader supports USB 40Gbps, ensuring faster and more reliable file transfers.

Key Details

Models : CEA-G1920T (1920 GB), CEA-G960T (960 GB), and the MRW-G3 CFexpress Type A card reader

: CEA-G1920T (1920 GB), CEA-G960T (960 GB), and the MRW-G3 CFexpress Type A card reader Speed : Up to 1800 MB/s read and 1700 MB/s write

: Up to 1800 MB/s read and 1700 MB/s write Durability : Built with impact-resistant resin and reinforced bend resistance. Can withstand drops from 7.5 meters

: Built with impact-resistant resin and reinforced bend resistance. Can withstand drops from 7.5 meters Availability : Available in India starting August 20, 2025, through Sony retail stores, major electronics outlets, and online platforms

: Available in India starting August 20, 2025, through Sony retail stores, major electronics outlets, and online platforms Pricing: CEA-G1920T at ₹97,490, CEA-G960T at ₹59,990, and the MRW-G3 card reader at ₹17,990

New Memory Cards for High-End Workflows

Sony’s latest CFexpress Type A cards are designed to meet the heavy demands of professional content creation. Whether it is capturing high-resolution stills or shooting 4K and higher-resolution video, these cards maintain a minimum sustained write speed of 400 MB/s. That level of consistency is critical as it helps prevent dropped frames during high-bitrate video recording, which can be a nightmare for filmmakers.

Beyond performance, durability plays a big role here. The reinforced resin body makes these cards five times more impact-resistant than previous models. They can survive drops from as high as 7.5 meters and withstand bend pressure of up to 150 newtons, which is over ten times stronger than older CFexpress Type A cards. For creators who often work in tough outdoor environments, that extra resilience could be the difference between a saved project and a costly setback.

Another practical benefit is their compact size. They do not weigh down the camera body, keeping setups more portable for creators who are constantly moving between shoots.

The MRW-G3 Card Reader

To go along with the new memory cards, Sony has introduced the MRW-G3 CFexpress Type A reader. It is fully compatible with the new CFexpress 4 standard and makes use of USB 40Gbps for rapid file offloading. This speed can be a huge advantage in post-production, cutting down on waiting times when transferring heavy 4K footage or batches of RAW images.

The MRW-G3 is not limited to just PCs. It also works with smartphones and tablets, giving creators more flexibility to transfer or even edit content across multiple devices. Sony has also built in a heat-dissipation design to prevent overheating during extended use. That means more stable transfers and reliability, especially in professional settings where consistency is non-negotiable.

FAQs

Q: Where can I buy the new Sony CFexpress cards and card reader?

A: The new products are available in India at Sony retail stores, major electronic stores, on Sony’s official website (www.ShopatSC.com), and other e-commerce portals.

Q: What cameras are compatible with these new CFexpress Type A cards?

A: The cards are designed for Sony’s Cinema Line and Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. They are also compliant with the CFexpress 4 standard, which ensures compatibility with modern professional cameras and devices.

Q: What is the main difference between these new cards and earlier models?

A: The new cards are much faster, with read speeds up to 1800 MB/s and write speeds up to 1700 MB/s, which is more than twice the speed of older models. They are also significantly more durable, with better bend and impact resistance.

Q: What is the benefit of the MRW-G3 card reader’s heat-dissipation feature?

A: The heat-dissipation feature keeps the device cool during intensive use. This prevents overheating and helps maintain stable data transfer, reducing the risk of data corruption or loss.