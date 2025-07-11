Sony India Launches the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Sony India has officially launched its latest innovation, the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, designed to offer an immersive sound experience with advanced noise-cancelling technology and AI-enhanced call quality. These compact earbuds also boast a long-lasting battery life and come in a range of stylish new colors, including a unique Glass Blue. With a sleek design and an affordable price tag, the WF-C710N earbuds are set to deliver premium features without compromising on value.

Key Highlights:

Sony India launched the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds on July 10, 2025.

Equipped with Dual Noise Sensor technology for superior noise cancellation and an Ambient Sound mode.

AI-powered call enhancement improves voice clarity by suppressing background noise.

Offers up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case and features quick charge support.

Available in Glass Blue, Pink, Black, and White for Rs. 8,990/- with a Rs. 1,000/- cashback offer until July 31, 2025.

Advanced Noise Cancellation for a Superior Listening Experience

The WF-C710N earbuds take noise cancellation to the next level, featuring Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology. This innovative feature uses two microphones to detect and block surrounding noise, ensuring users can enjoy their music or calls with minimal distractions. In addition, the earbuds offer an Ambient Sound mode that lets in environmental sounds, allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings—perfect for moments when you need to hear important sounds, like traffic or announcements.

Using the Sony | Sound Connect app, users can adjust the ambient sound settings across 20 levels. Plus, the Voice passthrough feature allows for quick conversations without removing the earbuds, and Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts the noise settings based on your location and activity. This smart feature recognizes frequent locations like your home or office and tailors the sound profile accordingly.

AI-Driven Call Quality for Clear Conversations

The WF-C710N isn’t just about music. Its call quality is another standout feature. Thanks to advanced AI machine learning, the earbuds ensure crystal-clear calls, even in noisy environments. The Precise Voice Pickup Technology uses over 500 million voice samples to suppress surrounding noise while focusing on the user’s voice, making sure conversations are sharp and clear. With these improvements, you can confidently take calls while on the go, no matter how busy your environment is.

Rich Sound with Customizable Settings

When it comes to audio quality, the WF-C710N doesn’t disappoint. Sony’s 5mm driver, coupled with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing, delivers deep bass and clear vocals. This ensures your music sounds great, whether you’re listening to punchy beats or mellow ballads. For a truly personalized experience, the earbuds allow users to adjust their sound preferences using the EQ Custom feature available in the Sony | Sound Connect app.

Sleek, Compact Design with Long-Lasting Comfort

Designed with comfort and portability in mind, the WF-C710N earbuds come in a minimalist design that’s both lightweight and easy to carry. They are available in Glass Blue (a clear, crystal-like color), Pink, Black, and White, offering a variety of stylish options. The compact, cylindrical charging case fits easily into your pocket or bag for added convenience.

Smart Features for Seamless Use

The WF-C710N includes several features that make them highly user-friendly. Quick Attention mode allows you to lower the music volume and let in ambient sound by simply placing a finger over the left earbud’s touch panel. This makes it easy to hear announcements or engage in quick conversations without having to remove the earbuds.

The earbuds also feature Touch Control, which enables users to play, pause, skip songs, and adjust volume with simple taps. For added convenience, you can take hands-free calls, activate your voice assistant, and even control music playback without needing to open an app.

With up to 40 hours of listening time (thanks to the charging case), the WF-C710N earbuds will keep you entertained all day. Plus, the quick charge feature gives you an additional 60 minutes of playtime from just 5 minutes of charging—perfect for when you’re in a rush.

Additional Features and Sustainability

For those who like to stay connected, the Multipoint Connection feature allows the WF-C710N earbuds to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once. This means if you’re listening to music on one device and receive a call on another, the earbuds will automatically pause the music and switch to the call. Once the call ends, your music resumes automatically.

Sony has also considered the environmental impact in the design of the WF-C710N. The packaging is entirely plastic-free, aligning with the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Availability and Pricing

The Sony WF-C710N earbuds are available starting July 10, 2025, across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), major electronics stores, and various e-commerce platforms. They are priced at Rs. 8,990/-, with an exclusive Rs. 1,000/- cashback offer valid until July 31, 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the key features of the Sony WF-C710N earbuds?

A1: The WF-C710N earbuds offer dual noise cancellation, AI-enhanced call quality, up to 40 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water resistance.

Q2: What colors are available for the WF-C710N?

A2: The earbuds are available in Glass Blue, Pink, Black, and White.

Q3: How long does the battery last on the WF-C710N?

A3: The WF-C710N offers up to 40 hours of listening time when combined with the charging case.

Q4: Can I take calls with the WF-C710N in a noisy environment?

A4: Yes, the earbuds feature AI-powered voice pickup technology to ensure clear calls even in noisy surroundings.

Q5: When and where can I buy the WF-C710N earbuds in India?

A5: The WF-C710N earbuds are available starting July 10, 2025, at Sony retail stores, major electronic stores, and e-commerce platforms.

Q6: Is there any launch offer on the WF-C710N?

A6: Yes, there is a Rs. 1,000/- cashback offer available until July 31, 2025.