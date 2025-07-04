Sony India Launches WF-C710N Earbuds in Glass Blue

Sony India is expanding its truly wireless audio range with the introduction of the WF-C710N earbuds, now arriving in a fresh Glass Blue finish. This new model is designed to strike a balance between everyday practicality and solid audio performance. Officially hitting shelves on July 10th, the WF-C710N promises features that cater to the evolving needs of modern listeners.

Key Takeaways

Sony India to launch the WF-C710N truly wireless earbuds.

Debuting in a new Glass Blue color option.

Equipped with Dual Noise Cancellation technology.

AI-backed high-quality call functionality.

Offers up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Available starting July 10th, 2025.

At the heart of the WF-C710N is Sony’s Dual Noise Cancellation technology. This setup aims to cut down on ambient noise—think of crowded subways or noisy cafés—so users can dive deeper into their audio experience. It may not block out every distraction, but it certainly helps carve out a quieter space.

On the communication front, Sony has added high-quality call support powered by AI. The integration focuses on isolating your voice during calls, enhancing clarity for both sides. It’s especially handy for those who take a lot of work or personal calls while on the move.

Battery life is often a make-or-break feature in wireless audio, and Sony has taken that seriously here. The WF-C710N boasts up to 40 hours of total playback when paired with its charging case. That’s quite generous—enough to get through several days without a recharge, depending on usage. Individually, the earbuds hold a solid charge, and the compact case offers multiple top-ups to keep you going.

Comfort hasn’t been overlooked either. The earbuds have been crafted with an ergonomic design to ensure a snug, secure fit, suitable for long listening sessions. And then there’s the new Glass Blue color—an aesthetic refresh that adds a bit of personality to the lineup. It’s subtle, yet distinct enough for users who want their tech to reflect a bit of style.

Sony’s experience in audio engineering underpins this product. Their longstanding commitment to sound technology is evident here, drawing from developments in their premium headphone lines. The dual noise cancellation on the WF-C710N isn’t just a gimmick—it reflects years of refinement, influenced by Sony’s Digital Noise Cancelling tech found in higher-end gear.

The truly wireless earbuds segment has grown rapidly, and understandably so. Users are looking for compact devices that combine quality sound, solid connectivity, and convenience. The WF-C710N is aimed at exactly that space—offering a sensible mix of features, call clarity, and battery endurance. The addition of the new color variant also acknowledges the rising trend of personalized, stylish tech accessories.

While the official specs don’t confirm any IPX rating for water or dust resistance, Sony’s track record suggests a certain level of daily durability. Details like this are likely to become clearer around the official release date.

Bluetooth connectivity ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, from smartphones to tablets. The onboard touch controls let users handle playback, calls, and noise cancellation directly from the earbuds—no need to fumble with your phone every time.

In launching the WF-C710N in Glass Blue, Sony reinforces its commitment to diversifying its audio offerings in India. From premium audiophile gear to more accessible options like this, the brand continues to cater to a broad audience. This model in particular aims to stand out in the mid-range market, striking a thoughtful balance between function and form.

FAQ

Q1: What are the main features of the Sony WF-C710N earbuds?

A1: They include Dual Noise Cancellation, AI-powered call clarity, and up to 40 hours of battery life with the case.

Q2: When will the Sony WF-C710N earbuds be available in India?

A2: They will officially launch on July 10th, 2025.

Q3: What new color option is available for the WF-C710N?

A3: The earbuds will be available in a new Glass Blue color.

Q4: How long does the battery last on the WF-C710N?

A4: Up to 40 hours of total playback time with the charging case.

Q5: Does the WF-C710N support clear phone calls?

A5: Yes, thanks to AI-based technology that enhances voice clarity during conversations.