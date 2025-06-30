Sony India Redefines Home Cinema with New BRAVIA Theatre Systems

Sony India has just added two compelling options to its BRAVIA Theatre lineup: the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 and the BRAVIA Theatre System 6. These new systems are designed to bring immersive cinematic audio into Indian homes, with surround sound, intelligent audio tech, and smooth integration with BRAVIA TVs. It’s a clear signal of Sony’s growing commitment to refining the home entertainment space for everything from binge-worthy shows to high-octane gaming and soulful concerts.

Key Takeaways:

BRAVIA Theatre System 6 (5.1ch) and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 (3.1.2ch) launched.

Support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for enveloping sound.

System 6 delivers 1000W output; Bar 6 includes up-firing speakers.

Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround tech featured in both.

Voice Zoom 3 improves dialogue clarity.

BRAVIA Connect app offers seamless system and TV control.

Eco-friendly packaging and accessible design elements.

Pricing: INR 49,990 (System 6), INR 39,990 (Bar 6).

Sunil Nayyar, MD of Sony India, emphasized that the new range sets a higher bar for home cinema. “With the BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Bar 6, we are delivering a truly cinematic experience right into the heart of Indian homes,” he said. Highlighting the tech behind the immersive 1000W sound experience, Nayyar added that the innovation aims to set a new benchmark in premium home audio.

Nezu Daisuke, Global Head at Sony Corporation, pointed out how audio and visual quality are converging in Sony’s home theatre ecosystem. “By bringing our home theatre products under the BRAVIA brand—renowned for its visual excellence—we are creating a truly integrated entertainment ecosystem,” Daisuke noted, especially calling out Indian preferences for strong bass.

Tomoya Kato, Senior Acoustic Engineer at Sony, unpacked the design logic behind the System 6: a home setup that replicates the scale and emotion of a cinema. With advanced acoustic technologies like the Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO, combined with a new speaker design tailored for Indian audio preferences, Kato says the result is sound that resonates both physically and emotionally.

Digging into the Details: Theatre System 6 vs Bar

The BRAVIA Theatre System 6 is a 5.1ch setup, complete with subwoofer and 1000W of total output. It’s designed for depth, balance, and volume across music, movies, and games.

The BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6, in contrast, is a more compact 3.1.2ch soundbar. It also includes a wireless subwoofer and is geared towards delivering immersive vertical and surround sound from a smaller footprint.

Immersive Audio: Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Both devices support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. These audio formats bring a multidimensional, spatial soundstage that allows audio to move around the room—even above your head. Dolby Atmos is especially known for making explosions, background ambience, or aerial sequences come to life. DTS:X adapts to different speaker configurations, offering flexibility and immersion.

Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO: Sony’s Audio Edge

Sony’s proprietary Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround help these systems simulate 3D audio using only front speakers. It creates a spacious soundstage with vertical audio cues, without needing ceiling or rear speakers. It’s ideal for those who want immersive sound without the clutter of extra hardware.

Bass That Hits: Subwoofers in Both Units

In terms of bass performance, both systems shine. The System 6 features a dedicated subwoofer with a high-performance driver and passive radiator, giving that weighty thump during action scenes or music drops. The Bar 6 includes a wireless subwoofer, offering punchy bass and flexible placement options.

Dialogue You Can Hear: Voice Zoom 3

Voice Zoom 3 is Sony’s AI-based tech for sharpening voice clarity. Whether it’s hushed whispers or fast-paced chatter, the system smartly adjusts speech volume to keep dialogue crisp and audible, even in noisy or layered soundtracks.

Smart Listening Modes

System 6 features Multi Stereo Mode, which distributes left-right stereo sound to the rear and center speakers. Both devices also come with Night Mode—which tones down loud effects while amplifying subtle sounds—and Voice Mode, which enhances dialogue clarity.

Unique to Bar 6: Up-Firing Speakers

A distinct feature of the Bar 6 is its up-firing speakers. These bounce audio off the ceiling to simulate overhead sounds. It adds a whole new layer to your audio environment, giving life to helicopter scenes, thunderstorms, or echo effects.

Control and Convenience: BRAVIA Connect App

Users can manage both sound systems using the BRAVIA Connect app. This app lets you control volume, switch modes, and adjust settings directly from your phone. For BRAVIA TV owners, sound settings also appear in the TV’s Quick Settings menu, streamlining control even further.

Green and Inclusive by Design

Sony hasn’t overlooked sustainability or accessibility. The BRAVIA Theatre products feature packaging with less plastic, and the fabric used is made from recycled PET bottles. For visually impaired users, the packaging includes tactile indicators for QR codes, and the units have tactile dots for locating HDMI ports easily.

Availability and Pricing

The BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 will be sold via Sony retail outlets, electronics stores, www.ShopatSC.com, and other online platforms across India.

BRAVIA Theatre System 6: INR 49,990 (Available July 3, 2025)

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6: INR 39,990 (Available July 1, 2025)

FAQs

Q1: What sets System 6 apart from Bar 6?

System 6 has a 5.1ch layout with rear speakers for true surround. Bar 6 uses a 3.1.2ch setup with up-firing speakers for a more compact yet immersive effect.

Q2: Do both support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X?

Yes, both are compatible with these formats.

Q3: How does Voice Zoom 3 work?

It uses AI to identify and adjust human voices in real time for better dialogue clarity.

Q4: Can I use my BRAVIA TV remote?

Yes, both systems are integrated with BRAVIA TV remotes and Quick Settings.

Q5: Are these eco-friendly?

Yes, with reduced plastic packaging and recycled fabric.

Q6: Any accessibility features?

Yes, including tactile packaging cues and screen reader support via the BRAVIA Connect app.

Sony seems to be aiming squarely at the sweet spot where technology, convenience, and premium audio converge—tailored for Indian tastes and living spaces.