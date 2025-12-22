Sony introduces new Pink colour option for LinkBuds Fit earbuds in India

Sony India has expanded its audio portfolio by launching a new Pink colour variant of the LinkBuds Fit noise-cancelling earbuds in the Indian market. The announcement was made on December 22, 2025, adding a brighter, more expressive option to the existing Green, White, and Black colour choices. With this update, Sony appears to be leaning slightly more into personal style, especially for users who want their everyday tech to look a bit different.

Priced at Rs 18,990, the LinkBuds Fit continues to sit in the upper mid-range segment of truly wireless earbuds. It is clearly aimed at fitness-focused users and daily commuters who want dependable noise cancellation, lightweight comfort, and audio quality that does not feel compromised. The Pink variant does not introduce any internal changes, but it does give the lineup a more fashion-forward option, which may appeal to younger buyers or anyone looking for something less conventional.

Key Takeaways

New Shade: Sony adds a Pink colour variant to the LinkBuds Fit range in India.

Retail Price: Available at a best buy price of Rs 18,990.

Flagship Tech: Powered by the Integrated Processor V2, also used in the WF-1000XM5.

Fitness Design: Features Air Fitting Supporters and IPX4 water resistance.

Battery Life: Up to 5.5 hours with ANC on and 21 hours including the charging case.

The LinkBuds Fit, officially known as model WF-LS910N, is positioned as a bridge between Sony’s standard LinkBuds lineup and its premium flagship earbuds. With the introduction of the Pink option, Sony seems to be trying to widen its appeal beyond just performance-driven buyers. While the colour is new, everything under the hood remains unchanged from the versions launched earlier this year.

In terms of audio hardware, the earbuds use an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, which is designed to deliver punchy bass along with clear mids and highs. They support LDAC for high-resolution wireless audio over Bluetooth, which is still a notable feature in this price category. Sony also includes DSEE Extreme, which works to upscale compressed audio files, something that can be noticeable when streaming music on the go.

Advanced Noise Cancellation and Comfort

At the core of the LinkBuds Fit experience is Sony’s Integrated Processor V2. This processor enables real-time active noise cancellation that adjusts dynamically based on your surroundings. Whether you are dealing with traffic noise during a commute or background chatter in an office, the earbuds continuously adapt to keep distractions in check. It is not always something you consciously notice, but it does make listening feel more consistent.

The earbuds also come with an Auto Ambient Sound mode, which uses dual sensors to allow external sounds in when needed. This is particularly useful during outdoor workouts or walks, where staying aware of your surroundings is important. Switching between isolation and awareness feels fairly seamless, which, I think, adds to their everyday usability.

Comfort is clearly a major focus here. Sony uses its Air Fitting Supporters, which are soft, hollow fins designed to sit gently inside the ear. They reduce pressure while keeping the earbuds secure, even during more intense movement. Each earbud weighs around 4.9 grams, making them light enough for long listening sessions without causing fatigue. The IPX4 rating means they can handle sweat and light rain, which is reassuring for gym sessions or outdoor runs.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Sony has also built in several hands-free and smart control features. The Wide Area Tap function allows users to double or triple-tap near the ear, rather than directly on the earbuds, to control playback. It may take a bit of getting used to, but once it clicks, it feels surprisingly convenient.

Multipoint Connection is supported as well, allowing the LinkBuds Fit to stay connected to two devices at the same time. This is useful if you frequently switch between a smartphone and a laptop throughout the day. Calls, music, and notifications transition smoothly without needing to manually reconnect.

The Sound Connect app, previously known as Sony Headphones Connect, offers detailed customization options. Users can fine-tune the equalizer, enable 360 Reality Audio, and manage features like Speak-to-Chat. This function automatically pauses music when it detects that you are speaking, which can be helpful for quick conversations without removing the earbuds. It does not always trigger perfectly, but when it works, it feels genuinely practical.

Pricing and Availability

The Pink Sony LinkBuds Fit earbuds are available starting today, December 22, 2025. They can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Sony online store ShopatSC, and major offline retailers such as Croma and Reliance Digital.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery life of the Sony LinkBuds Fit?

A1: The earbuds offer up to 5.5 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. With the charging case, total battery life extends to 21 hours. A quick 5-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of playback.

Q2: Are these earbuds suitable for gym use?

A2: Yes, the LinkBuds Fit comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating and Air Fitting Supporters that help keep the earbuds stable during workouts and high-movement activities.

Q3: Do they support high-quality audio codecs?

A3: Yes, the earbuds support SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs for high-resolution audio streaming. They also include DSEE Extreme for enhancing compressed audio files.