Sony Launches ECM-778 Professional Shotgun Microphone in India

Sony India has launched its latest professional audio offering, the ECM-778 shotgun microphone, aimed squarely at filmmakers, content creators, and studio professionals. Built to deliver high-resolution sound in a small, lightweight package, the ECM-778 is intended for use across a wide range of productions, everything from film and OTT content to studio broadcasts and online videos. It’s priced at ₹98,990 and will be available for purchase starting August 4, 2025.

Here’s a quick overview of the key details:

Product: Sony ECM-778 Professional Shotgun Microphone

Sony ECM-778 Professional Shotgun Microphone Price: ₹98,990

₹98,990 Availability: From August 4, 2025, at Sony Centers, ShopatSC.com, and select electronics and e-commerce retailers

From August 4, 2025, at Sony Centers, ShopatSC.com, and select electronics and e-commerce retailers Target Users: Professional filmmakers, OTT content producers, and studio operators

Professional filmmakers, OTT content producers, and studio operators Standout Features: Compact 176 mm body, light 102 g weight, focused forward directionality, built-in low-cut filter

At the heart of the ECM-778 is a newly designed microphone capsule, engineered to work seamlessly with a precision-machined brass acoustic tube and a carefully optimized circuit board. This setup is intended to capture crisp high-frequency audio while ensuring mid-to-low tones remain steady and natural. The microphone can detect sound frequencies even beyond the upper range of human hearing, past 20 kHz, which helps in achieving richer, more spatially accurate recordings. Whether it’s dialogue, ambient background, or music, the ECM-778 is designed to pick up sound in a way that feels both clean and immersive.

To keep background noise at bay, leverages sound wave interference, which minimizes noise coming from the sides and behind the mic, so attention stays locked on what’s directly in front.

One of the major design considerations here is portability. At just 176 mm in length and weighing only 102 grams, the ECM-778 is well-suited for boom pole use in long shoots. Its compact build also means it’s less likely to creep into the frame when mounted on top of a camera, something that can be surprisingly tricky to avoid during tight shots. And for professionals using XLR-equipped cameras, the microphone’s lightweight build helps reduce the physical strain during operation.

The body itself is constructed from machined aluminum, offering not only durability but also a measure of protection against vibrations and unwanted electrical interference. That’s especially useful in unpredictable shooting environments.

In terms of usability, Sony has included several thoughtful touches. A built-in low-cut filter switch helps reduce low-end noise, things like HVAC hum or handling rumble. For different recording environments, the ECM-778 ships with two windscreen options: a standard foam windscreen for controlled indoor settings, and a fur-style version better suited for windy outdoor shoots.

Inside, the microphone uses high-grade components, including film capacitors and metal film resistors. These aren’t just spec-sheet fillers, they’re meant to keep audio signals clean and stable during recording, ensuring professionals get consistent results.

Altogether, the ECM-778 seems like a well-rounded tool for professionals looking for a reliable and portable shotgun microphone, especially in the fast-paced world of filmmaking and digital content creation.

