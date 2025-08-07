Sony Launches Two New 4K Camcorders in India with AI Autofocus

Sony India has just introduced two new handhelds professional 4K camcorders, the HXR-NX800 and the PXW-Z200, targeted at content creators working in broadcast, corporate video production, education, and live event coverage. What really stands out with these models is the AI-driven autofocus system that promises precise subject tracking. As for pricing, the PXW-Z200 is set at ₹4,60,990, while the HXR-NX800 comes in slightly lower at ₹3,80,990. Both are now available through Sony Centers and major electronics retailers across India.

Key Takeaways

AI-Powered Autofocus: Each camera is equipped with a BIONZ XR processor and a dedicated AI engine that enables real-time subject detection and tracking.

Pricing and Availability: The HXR-NX800 is priced at ₹3,80,990, and the PXW-Z200 is ₹4,60,990. They're both currently available in stores.

The HXR-NX800 is priced at ₹3,80,990, and the PXW-Z200 is ₹4,60,990. They’re both currently available in stores. Core Features and Capabilities: At the core of these new camcorders lies Sony’s AI-powered autofocus system. Built around the BIONZ XR image processor and a dedicated AI unit, the system is designed to lock onto and follow subjects with remarkable accuracy, even as they move, minimizing the need for manual adjustments. This is backed by a 1.0-inch stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor that delivers strong low-light performance and keeps image noise to a minimum.

Both models also come with Sony’s built-in Electronic Variable ND Filter, which allows for smooth control of light exposure, adjustable from 1/4 to 1/128 density. There’s even an automatic ND feature that adapts exposure in real time as lighting conditions change, say, when stepping from a dim room into bright sunlight.

For optics, both cameras use a Sony G Lens with a 20x optical zoom that spans a wide 24mm to a far-reaching 480mm. If that’s not quite enough, Sony’s Clear Image Zoom tech stretches it further, up to 30x in 4K and 40x in HD. Stabilization is handled by an Active Mode, which merges optical and electronic image stabilization to keep handheld footage steady, even on the move.

Design and Connectivity

In terms of design, Sony kept both models compact and lightweight. The HXR-NX800 weighs around 1.93 kg, while the PXW-Z200 is just a bit heavier at 1.96 kg. Each has a foldable structure for easier transport, including a newly designed foldable viewfinder and a 3.5-inch LCD monitor that’s convenient for framing and review.

Connectivity is another strong suit, particularly for professional use. The PXW-Z200 features a 12G-SDI output for high-bandwidth 4K signal transfer using a single cable. Both camcorders are equipped with HDMI, USB-C, and LAN ports, and they also support direct live streaming over Wi-Fi using RTMP/RTMPS or SRT protocols.

On the recording side, the cameras support a variety of formats including XAVC HS and XAVC S. The PXW-Z200 goes a step further by supporting the broadcast-standard XAVC (MXF) format. Sony has also included accessibility options like voice-controlled menus and screen magnification for easier use in different scenarios.

Lastly, in keeping with Sony’s environmental initiatives, the camera bodies are made from SORPLAS, a type of recycled plastic, reinforcing the brand’s push toward more sustainable product design.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What is the main difference between the HXR-NX800 and the PXW-Z200?

Ans: The primary differences are in connectivity and recording formats. The PXW-Z200 is part of Sony’s XDCAM line and includes professional features like a 12G-SDI terminal for broadcast integration and supports XAVC (MXF) recording. The HXR-NX800 is part of the NXCAM family and is a more general-purpose professional camcorder without SDI.

Ques: Who are these cameras designed for?

Ans: These cameras are suited for individuals and small production teams in fields like broadcast, corporate video production, education, and faith-based content creation.

Ques: Can these cameras stream live video directly to the internet?

Ans: Yes, both models can connect to a Wi-Fi network and stream live footage directly to streaming services and video sites using RTMP/RTMPS or SRT protocols.

Ques: What kind of zoom do the cameras have?

Ans: They have a 20x optical zoom lens. They also feature Sony’s Clear Image Zoom, which extends the zoom range to 30x in 4K and 40x in HD.

Ques: What is the price and where can I buy the new Sony camcorders in India?

Ans: The HXR-NX800 is priced at ₹3,80,990/- and the PXW-Z200 is priced at ₹4,60,990/-. They are available for purchase across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, and other major electronic stores in India.