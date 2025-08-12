Sony launches ULT speaker series in India, starting at Rs 17,990

Sony has rolled out its latest ULT Power Sound series of wireless speakers in India, with prices starting at Rs 17,990. The lineup features the ULT TOWER 10 party speaker along with two portable models, the ULT FIELD 7 and the ULT FIELD 1. This new release is aimed at music enthusiasts who enjoy a deep, powerful bass experience. All models are now available across Sony retail stores, major electronics outlets, and popular e-commerce platforms.

Key Takeaways

Sony’s ULT Power Sound series is now available in India.

The range includes the ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7, and ULT FIELD 1.

All models feature an ULT button for two different bass modes.

Prices start at Rs 17,990 for the ULT FIELD 1.

Designed for deep, powerful bass and versatile use.

At the core of the series is the ULT button, present on every speaker. Pressing it switches between two bass modes. ULT1 mode focuses on a deep, low-frequency bass, while ULT2 delivers a more forceful and punchy sound.

Sony ULT TOWER 10

The ULT TOWER 10 is the largest in the lineup, built for large spaces and gatherings. It offers 360-degree sound and ambient lighting that syncs with the beat. It comes with a wireless microphone for karaoke, a guitar input, and a TV Sound Booster function to enhance television audio. With up to 25 hours of battery life and wheels for easier movement, it is priced at Rs 89,990.

Sony ULT FIELD 7

The ULT FIELD 7 is a portable yet powerful speaker. It has an IP67 rating, making it resistant to both water and dust, which makes it ideal for outdoor use. The battery lasts up to 30 hours, and quick charging provides 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of charging. It can be placed vertically or horizontally and includes microphone and guitar inputs. The price is Rs 39,990.

Sony ULT FIELD 1

The ULT FIELD 1 is the most compact option in the range. Designed for easy portability, it comes with a multi-way strap and is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, as well as being shockproof. The battery lasts up to 12 hours, and echo-canceling technology ensures clearer hands-free calls. Available in black, forest grey, and off-white, it is priced at Rs 17,990.

All speakers in the ULT series support Sony’s Party Connect feature, allowing users to link up to 100 compatible speakers for a synchronized sound and light show. They can also be controlled through the Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps for added customization.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the main feature of the Sony ULT speaker series?

A: The main feature is the ULT button, which offers two different modes of enhanced bass output to suit user preference.

Q: Are the new Sony speakers waterproof?

A: The ULT FIELD 7 and ULT FIELD 1 models are both IP67 rated, making them water and dust resistant. The top panel of the ULT TOWER 10 is water-resistant.

Q: Can I connect a microphone to these speakers?

A: Yes, the ULT TOWER 10 and ULT FIELD 7 have inputs for a microphone, making them suitable for karaoke. The ULT TOWER 10 includes a wireless mic.

Q: What is the battery life of the new ULT speakers?

A: The ULT TOWER 10 offers up to 25 hours, the ULT FIELD 7 provides up to 30 hours, and the ULT FIELD 1 has a battery life of up to 12 hours.

Q: Where can I buy the Sony ULT speakers in India?

A: The ULT speaker series is available at Sony retail stores, major electronics stores, and online through e-commerce websites.

