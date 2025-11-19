Sony PlayStation India Reveals Black Friday Sale Prices for PS5, VR2 and Accessories

PlayStation India has officially announced its Black Friday sale for 2025, revealing discounts across consoles, accessories and several popular game titles. The sale begins on November 21 and continues through December 4, giving players a two-week window to grab the latest hardware and software at lower prices.

The offers span the PlayStation 5 lineup, the PS VR2 headset, controllers, and even 2025’s most talked-about game releases.

PS5 Slim Models Get Major Price Cuts

This year’s discounts focus on the newer D Chassis (PS5 Slim) models.

The PS5 Disc Edition (CFI-2008A01X) will be available for Rs 49,990, a drop from its original Rs 54,990. The PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X) gets a similar reduction, coming down to Rs 44,990.

Sony has also slashed the price of the PlayStation VR2, bringing it down by Rs 10,000 to Rs 34,999. The PlayStation Portal remote player also sees a small cut and is priced at Rs 16,990 during the sale.

Discounts on DualSense Controllers and Audio Gear

PlayStation’s popular DualSense Wireless Controllers will start at Rs 4,390 for standard variants including White, Black, Red, Blue, and Grey Camo. Premium finishes such as the Metallic and Chrome series are priced at Rs 4,849.

High-end accessories are also included:

• DualSense Edge – Rs 15,990

• PS5 Access Controller – Rs 5,700

• Pulse Elite Wireless Headset – Rs 7,990

• Pulse Explore Earbuds – Rs 9,990

All of these products come with notable savings compared to their usual MRPs.

Big Game Discounts, Including 2025 Releases

Sony is also offering deals on several major titles from its 2025 lineup.

Death Stranding 2 headlines the list at Rs 4,199, while Lost Soul Aside and Astro Bot have been dropped to Rs 3,199.

Other popular games included in the sale:

• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Rs 2,599

• God of War Ragnarök – Rs 2,099

• The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered – Rs 2,099

• Rise of the Ronin – Rs 2,599

• Gran Turismo 7 – Rs 2,599

• Helldivers 2 – Rs 2,099

• Lego Horizon Adventures – Rs 1,599

These deals apply to physical copies available through retail partners.

Where to Buy the Black Friday Deals

PlayStation India has confirmed availability across major online and offline retailers.

Online shoppers can find the sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto.

For offline purchases, the offers will be available at Sony Centers, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorized stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When does the PlayStation India Black Friday sale end?

A1: The sale runs from November 21 to December 4, 2025.

Q2: Does the sale include the PS5 Slim?

A2: Yes. The discounted models (CFI-2008) are the latest D Chassis versions.

Q3: Can I buy these offers on Blinkit or Zepto

A3: Yes. Both platforms are part of PlayStation India’s partner list.

Q4: Are all DualSense colors discounted?

A4: Standard colors are priced at Rs 4,390, while Metallic and Chrome variants are Rs 4,849.

Q5: Is the vertical stand included with the PS5 Slim?

A5: No. The Slim models do not include the vertical stand and it must be purchased separately.

Q6: Are there similar discounts on the PlayStation Store?

A6: Physical prices are confirmed, but Sony usually runs a parallel digital sale with comparable offers.