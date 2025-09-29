Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Launch in India with AI Features and LDAC Support

Sony has officially launched its much-awaited WH-1000XM6 over-ear wireless headphones in India. Priced at ₹34,990, this latest model steps in as the successor to the popular WH-1000XM5 and introduces a range of notable upgrades. The highlights include a more advanced processor for noise cancellation, enhanced audio quality, and new AI-driven smart features. Starting today, buyers can find the headphones at Sony Centers, major electronic outlets, and leading online platforms.

Key Takeaways

Price: The Sony WH-1000XM6 is priced at ₹34,990 in India.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is priced at ₹34,990 in India. Availability: Sales begin on September 28, 2025, through official Sony channels and retail partners.

Sales begin on September 28, 2025, through official Sony channels and retail partners. Key Features: Upgraded HD Noise Cancelling Processor V3, new 30mm Dynamic Driver X, Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio, and a 30-hour battery life.

Upgraded HD Noise Cancelling Processor V3, new 30mm Dynamic Driver X, Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio, and a 30-hour battery life. Colors: Available in Black and Silver.

Enhanced Audio and Smarter Noise Cancellation

At the heart of the WH-1000XM6 are two processors: the HD Noise Cancelling Processor V3 and the Integrated Processor QN2e. Sony says this combination pushes noise cancellation to its best level yet, especially when dealing with mid-to-high-frequency sounds like voices or city traffic. Multiple microphones work together to capture ambient sounds more precisely, which in practice should make the listening experience feel a lot more immersive.

On the audio front, Sony has introduced new 30mm Dynamic Driver X units. These are built to deliver richer vocals and clearer sound detail. As expected, the headphones continue to support LDAC, Sony’s own codec for high-resolution Bluetooth audio. In addition, DSEE Extreme technology is included, using AI to upscale compressed digital files on the fly, bringing back details that would otherwise be lost during compression.

The design has seen small but thoughtful refinements. The headphones are a touch lighter compared to the XM5, and the earpads have been redesigned to be softer and roomier. These changes, though subtle, make them more comfortable for long listening sessions. Battery life remains impressive with up to 30 hours of playback when noise cancellation is active. And if you’re in a hurry, a 10-minute charge over USB-C gives you around 5 hours of music playback, which is always handy.

In terms of connectivity, the WH-1000XM6 comes with Bluetooth 5.4 for more reliable pairing. You can connect to two devices at once, which means switching between a phone call on your mobile and a video meeting on your laptop feels seamless. Google Fast Pair and Windows Swift Pair are also supported, making setup easier. Sony has retained the popular Speak-to-Chat feature, which pauses music automatically when you start talking, and the improved voice pickup system promises clearer call quality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Sony WH-1000XM6 in India?

A. The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are launched at a price of ₹34,990 in India.

Q. When can I buy the Sony WH-1000XM6?

A. The headphones are available for purchase starting September 28, 2025, from Sony’s official website, Sony Centers, and major electronics retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Amazon.

Q. What are the main upgrades from the WH-1000XM5?

A. The WH-1000XM6 features a new HD Noise Cancelling Processor V3 for better noise suppression, a new 30mm Dynamic Driver X for improved audio clarity and upgraded Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Q. Does the Sony WH-1000XM6 support LDAC?

A. Yes, the headphones support the LDAC codec, enabling the streaming of High-Resolution Audio content over Bluetooth from compatible devices.

Q. What colors are available for the WH-1000XM6 in India?

A. In India, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is available in two classic color options: Black and Silver.

Q. Is the Sony WH-1000XM6 good for calls?

A. Yes, the headphones use multiple microphones and advanced voice pickup technology to isolate your voice from background noise, resulting in clear hands-free calls.