Sony’s New BRAVIA 8 II QD-OLED: Redefining Home Cinema – Are You Ready?

Sony India has just rolled out what could be one of its most immersive home entertainment experiences yet: the BRAVIA 8 II series. Equipped with cutting-edge QD-OLED panels and powered by Sony’s XR Processor infused with AI, this latest line of televisions promises a visual and auditory experience that feels distinctly cinematic. It’s all about those ultra-deep blacks, detailed shadows, and dynamic contrast. And to make sure the sound matches the visuals, there’s Acoustic Surface Audio+, not to mention the impressive Studio Calibrated modes co-developed with big streaming names.

Key Takeaways:

QD-OLED Technology: Delivers perfect blacks, vivid contrast, and stunning color.

AI-Powered XR Processor: Analyzes scenes in real-time to enhance picture realism and immersive sound.

Studio Calibrated Modes: Includes Netflix Adaptive, Sony Pictures Core, and Prime Video modes tailored for creator-intended visuals.

Enhanced Visuals: XR Contrast Booster 25 and XR Triluminos Max boost detail and color fidelity.

Immersive Audio: Acoustic Surface Audio+ syncs sound with screen; supports Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Gaming-Ready: 4K/120fps, VRR, ALLM, Auto HDR Tone Mapping—designed with PS5 in mind.

Sony Pictures Core Access: Stream 4K HDR and IMAX Enhanced movies; 10 free credits for two years.

Eco-Friendly Design: Uses recycled materials; includes Eco Dashboard 2 for energy management.

Availability: K-65XR80M2 (65-inch) for INR 3,41,990 and K-55XR80M2 (55-inch) for INR 2,46,990.

Powering the Experience: The XR Processor with AI

At the heart of the BRAVIA 8 II lies Sony’s AI-enhanced XR Processor. This chip intelligently interprets scene data, dynamically adjusting visuals and sound for an ultra-realistic effect. It doesn’t just upscale—it refines. With AI scene recognition, each element on screen is optimized to reflect what the creators probably had in mind. The result? A viewing experience that strives to be both precise and deeply immersive.

Studio Calibrated Modes: Content the Way It Was Meant to Be

One of the most notable additions is the extended lineup of Studio Calibrated Modes. You get Netflix Adaptive, Sony Pictures Core, and now a Prime Video Calibrated Mode—each tailored to ensure what you see at home looks like what was intended in post-production. The inclusion of Prime Video’s calibration for live sports feels like a nice touch, especially if you’re into fast-paced broadcasts.

These modes are coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, so the visual dynamism is matched by rich, multidimensional audio. Whether it’s the glare of headlights in a thriller or the ambient echo in a nature doc, the BRAVIA 8 II tries hard to make you feel it.

QD-OLED Brilliance: Contrast and Color Unleashed

The QD-OLED panel in the BRAVIA 8 II harnesses 8 million self-illuminating pixels, which essentially means each pixel can light up or shut off independently. This leads to those perfect blacks and radiant hues. The tech behind it all gives the panel an infinite contrast ratio—a feature that’s crucial when you’re watching something with moody lighting or high dynamic range.

XR Contrast Booster 25: Deep Blacks, Bright Whites

To top off the already powerful visuals, the XR Contrast Booster 25 sharpens both ends of the brightness spectrum. Aided by temperature sensors and a high luminance panel, it ensures that highlights gleam and shadows stay inky. No washed-out colors or dull greys here—at least that’s the promise.

XR Triluminos Max and XR Clear Image: Vivid Detail and Clarity

Sony also adds XR Triluminos Max to push color fidelity up a notch. It captures subtle tonal differences so colors don’t just pop, they feel authentic. Pair this with XR Clear Image—which appears to upscale lower-res content intelligently via a texture database—and even your old videos might look surprisingly fresh.

Dolby Vision & Atmos: For the Full Movie Theater Effect

Dolby Vision pushes brightness and contrast levels to the edge of what’s technically possible, while Dolby Atmos throws sound around the room like you’re sitting in a cinema. These features aren’t new, but their implementation here seems well-tuned to the display and audio hardware.

Acoustic Surface Audio+: Sound That Comes from the Screen

Instead of placing speakers below or beside the panel, Sony uses actuators behind the screen that make it vibrate to produce sound. It sounds unconventional, but the result is quite logical—audio that appears to come from exactly where the action is happening on screen. Add in the subwoofers, and the bass rounds it out nicely.

Sony Pictures Core: Stream Like a Cinephile

With Sony Pictures Core, BRAVIA 8 II users can access a library of Sony movies in 4K HDR and IMAX Enhanced formats. You even get 10 complimentary credits valid over 24 months—a neat little incentive if you enjoy movie nights at home and want content that truly shows off your TV.

Game On: Built for the PS5

Sony hasn’t forgotten the gamers. The BRAVIA 8 II is tailored for PlayStation 5, offering Auto HDR Tone Mapping, 4K at 120fps, VRR, and ALLM. It even auto-switches to Game Mode, and a dedicated Game Menu makes it easy to tweak settings on the fly. Whether you’re playing a competitive shooter or a sprawling RPG, performance is prioritized.

Design & Eco Impact: Sleek and Thoughtful

The “Slim One Slate” design integrates screen and bezel into a near-seamless slate, ideal for minimalist setups. The back is clean and flush, enhancing its suitability for wall mounting.

Environmentally, Sony continues its “Road to Zero” initiative. This TV uses SORPLAS recycled materials and features Eco Dashboard 2, allowing users to manage and track power consumption easily.

Accessibility and Convenience

User-friendly features like voice control and accessibility shortcuts are included to make operation easier for everyone. It’s a small but meaningful touch in a premium product.

Pricing and Availability

The BRAVIA 8 II goes on sale starting June 17, 2025. Pricing is set at INR 3,41,990 for the 65-inch model and INR 2,46,990 for the 55-inch variant. You can find them at Sony retail stores, authorized dealers, ShopatSC.com, and other major online platforms.

FAQs

Q1: What is QD-OLED and why does it matter?

A1: QD-OLED merges OLED’s deep blacks with Quantum Dot’s vibrant color output. In the BRAVIA 8 II, each of the 8 million pixels operates independently, offering near-perfect control over brightness and color accuracy.

Q2: What are Studio Calibrated Modes?

A2: These are pre-configured settings fine-tuned in collaboration with platforms like Netflix, Sony Pictures Core, and Prime Video to reflect what content creators envisioned.

Q3: How does Acoustic Surface Audio+ work?

A3: Actuators behind the screen vibrate it to produce sound. This makes the audio feel like it’s coming straight from the action, rather than detached speakers.

Q4: Is this TV good for PlayStation 5 gaming?

A4: Absolutely. With support for 4K/120fps, VRR, ALLM, and automatic Game Mode switching, it’s optimized for high-performance, low-lag gaming.

Q5: What’s included in Sony Pictures Core?

A5: Access to a premium selection of 4K HDR and IMAX Enhanced movies, with 10 free credits for BRAVIA 8 II owners over 24 months.