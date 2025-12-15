Sparsh CCTV Launches Advanced AI-Powered Cameras and Edge Computing Unit at IFSEC India 2025

Sparsh CCTV unveiled three new surveillance solutions at the IFSEC India 2025 exhibition held in New Delhi this December. The launch included the SQ Series cameras, the I Series cameras, and the Qualcomm Edge AI Box. Taken together, these releases signal a clear step forward in the company’s ongoing push toward domestically designed, high-performance security technology. The event also drew notable attention, with Brand Ambassador Mr. Sonu Sood and Mr. Sanjay Arora (Retd.), Former Commissioner of Delhi Police, present to lend their support to the initiative.

What stood out, perhaps more than the product count itself, was the broader intent behind the launch. Sparsh appears focused not just on adding new devices to its portfolio, but on reshaping how surveillance intelligence is developed, processed, and secured within India.

Key Takeaways

SQ Series: A cyber-secure camera range built for critical infrastructure and sensitive environments, powered by Sony STARVIS sensors and Qualcomm DragonWing processors that enable on-device AI.

I Series: Smart, compact cameras designed for homes and small businesses, offering night vision, mobile app access, and straightforward installation.

Qualcomm Edge AI Box: A dedicated computing unit that brings advanced analytics, such as face recognition and ANPR, to existing CCTV systems.

Made in India: All products highlight indigenous design, locally developed firmware, and minimal dependence on cloud-based processing.

Leadership Vision: The launch aligns with national objectives around technological self-reliance, especially within the security and surveillance sector.

The SQ Series is clearly positioned for high-security use cases where data integrity and reliability matter most. These cameras rely on Sony STARVIS sensors, which are known for delivering usable images even in challenging low-light conditions. Paired with the Qualcomm DragonWing processor, the cameras can perform video analytics directly on the device. This approach removes the need to transfer footage to external cloud servers for analysis. In practical terms, this reduces latency and, just as importantly, keeps sensitive data within a controlled environment. Sparsh has also emphasized that the firmware and analytics stack for the SQ Series is developed entirely in India, which helps meet stricter security and compliance expectations.

For a very different audience, Sparsh introduced the I Series. This lineup is aimed at residential users and small business owners who want smart surveillance without complexity. Installation is designed to be quick, and day-to-day use feels intuitive. Features such as smart activity detection notify users of unusual motion, while enhanced night vision ensures round-the-clock monitoring. The cameras integrate smoothly with mobile applications, allowing users to check live feeds or alerts remotely. The compact form factor also helps, fitting naturally into homes or small offices without drawing too much attention.

Another significant highlight from the launch was the Qualcomm Edge AI Box. Rather than replacing existing camera infrastructure, this device works as a standalone intelligence layer. It connects with Sparsh cameras and processes multiple video streams at once, handling tasks like Automatic Number Plate Recognition, face recognition, and behavioral analytics. For enterprises, this modular design offers flexibility. Organizations can enhance their current surveillance systems with advanced AI capabilities without the cost and disruption of swapping out every camera. Over time, this makes scaling and upgrading security operations more manageable.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & Managing Director of Sparsh CCTV, shared insights into the company’s direction. He highlighted how the SQ Series and the Edge AI Box combine premium components, such as Sony sensors and Qualcomm processors, into a unified surveillance ecosystem. According to him, the focus is on building intelligence that goes well beyond basic video capture, while keeping development and control firmly within India.

Mr. Sonu Sood, in his role as Brand Ambassador, also addressed the audience. He remarked that Sparsh is setting strong benchmarks for Indian technology in the security domain. He added that the newly launched solutions aim to contribute to safer environments by blending intelligent systems with a clear sense of purpose.

Throughout IFSEC India 2025, visitors were able to see live demonstrations of all three products. The SQ Series was shown operating in low-light scenarios, the I Series demonstrated seamless connectivity with smart devices, and the Edge AI Box ran real-time analytics across multiple feeds. The demonstrations attracted interest from government representatives, public sector units, and international industry participants. That level of engagement suggests growing confidence in indigenous surveillance solutions that combine advanced AI with local development and control.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main feature of the SQ Series cameras?

A1: The SQ Series offers on-device AI processing using Qualcomm DragonWing chips and Sony STARVIS sensors, enabling low-light imaging and eliminating the need for cloud-based analysis.

Q2: Who is the I Series designed for?

A2: The I Series is aimed at home users and small businesses, with features such as easy app connectivity, night vision, and smart activity detection.

Q3: Does the Qualcomm Edge AI Box require Sparsh cameras to work?

A3: The Edge AI Box is designed to integrate with Sparsh cameras to deliver advanced analytics, functioning as a standalone computing unit for video processing.

Q4: Where are these products manufactured?

A4: All three products are designed and developed in India, using indigenous firmware and analytics.

Q5: What is the benefit of on-device AI?

A5: On-device AI processes data locally, which reduces delay and improves data security by avoiding the transfer of sensitive footage to the cloud.