News

Spotify Adds Direct Song Sharing to WhatsApp Status for Android Users

Android users can now share Spotify songs, playlists, and podcasts directly to their WhatsApp Status, complete with cover art and a 30-second audio preview.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Android users can now share their favorite Spotify songs through WhatsApp Status

Spotify has started rolling out a new feature for its Android users, allowing them to share their favorite songs, albums, playlists, and even podcasts directly to their WhatsApp Status.

Contents

This new integration changes how users share music on WhatsApp. Instead of showing a plain web link, Spotify now posts an interactive card that displays the song’s cover art, title, and a 30-second audio preview, letting friends listen to a short clip directly from the Status itself.

Key Takeaways

  • Spotify users on Android can now share tracks directly to WhatsApp Status.
  • The shared Status appears as a visual card with cover art, title, and preview.
  • Friends can listen to a 30-second audio clip directly from the Status.
  • Each card includes an “Open on Spotify” link for full playback.
  • Works for both Free and Premium users.
  • Global rollout is happening over the next few weeks.

How It Works

When listening to a track, album, or podcast, tap the “Share” icon in Spotify. From the app list, select “WhatsApp” and choose whether to send it to contacts or post it to “My status.”

If you choose “My status,” a visual card appears showing the song’s details and a 30-second preview. Like any other WhatsApp Status, it stays visible for 24 hours.

A Major Improvement for Music Sharing

Before this update, sharing Spotify links on WhatsApp Status was clunky. Users had to manually copy-paste the link, which appeared as a dull URL. Friends had to leave WhatsApp entirely to check what the song was.

The new visual format solves that problem. It’s similar to how Spotify sharing already works on Instagram Stories—clean, interactive, and far more engaging.

Community Demand Finally Answered

The feature has been one of the most requested by users on Reddit and Spotify forums. Many had expressed frustration about the lack of rich previews when sharing music on WhatsApp.

Spotify has confirmed the new sharing feature works across songs, playlists, albums, artist pages, podcasts, and audiobooks, making it more versatile.

For instance, sharing a podcast displays the episode cover and title, while an artist page share links directly to that artist’s profile.

A Win-Win for Spotify and WhatsApp

This collaboration benefits both platforms. For WhatsApp (owned by Meta), it adds richer, more engaging multimedia content to Status updates. For Spotify, it becomes a music discovery tool—driving users to the app every time someone clicks “Open on Spotify.”

With WhatsApp’s massive reach, especially in India, this move could help Spotify boost both listener engagement and retention by making music sharing feel more social.

FAQs

Q1: Why can’t I share Spotify songs to WhatsApp Status yet?

A1: This feature is rolling out globally. Make sure both Spotify and WhatsApp are updated to their latest versions. If you still don’t see it, the update may reach your account in the coming weeks.

Q2: Does it work for Free users?

A2: Yes. Both Free and Premium Spotify users can share music this way.

Q3: Can friends hear the whole song on WhatsApp?

A3: No. They’ll hear only a 30-second preview. To listen fully, they must tap the “Open on Spotify” link.

Q4: Can I share podcasts too?

A4: Yes. The sharing feature supports songs, albums, playlists, podcasts, artist profiles, and audiobooks.

Q5: How is this different from pasting a link?

A5: Pasting a link only shows a plain text URL. The new feature adds a visual card with cover art, title, and a playable preview.

GoPro Brings a Fresh Wave of Innovation to India
Nuuk Partners with Karan Johar, Launches Food-Safe Air Fryer and Energy-Saving Heaters
Tech Mahindra Licenses AT&T’s Network Automation Platform to Boost Global Telecom Reliability
Airtel Money Launches New Cloud-Native Mobile Money Platform
Jio Rs 899 Prepaid Plan Offers 90 Days of 2GB Daily Data and Entertainment
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article Google set to release new Nano Banana 2 image tool Google prepares to launch Nano Banana 2 image tool
Next Article Jio-Rs-899-Plan-Three-Months-of-Unlimited-Data-Calls-and-Entertainment Jio Rs 899 Prepaid Plan Offers 90 Days of 2GB Daily Data and Entertainment
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Review: Thoroughly Tested for Indian Users
CELLECOR CLB60 Groove Review:
CELLECOR CLB60 Groove Review: An Affordable 10W Wireless Speaker for Indian Consumers
Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery

Latest News

How AI is Transforming Business Laptops into Smart, Secure Powerhouses
How AI is Transforming Business Laptops into Smart, Secure Powerhouses
By Mahak Aggarwal
Google set to release new Nano Banana 2 image tool
Google prepares to launch Nano Banana 2 image tool
By Vishal Jain
Blaupunkt SBW600
Blaupunkt SBW600 Emperor Soundbar: A New Era of Home Audio in India
By Hardik Mitra
Top 5 Air Purifiers Under ₹20,000 for Cleaner, Healthier Air at Home
Top 5 Air Purifiers Under ₹20,000 for Cleaner, Healthier Air at Home
By Hardik Mitra
JK Tyre Launches India’s First Embedded Smart Tyres for Passenger Cars
JK Tyre Launches India’s First Embedded Smart Tyres for Passenger Cars
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung Expands Care+ Extended Warranty to Home Appliances in India
Samsung Expands Care+ Extended Warranty to Home Appliances in India
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like