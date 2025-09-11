Spotify Premium Adds Lossless Audio for Richer Sound

Spotify has finally started rolling out a lossless audio option for Premium subscribers, a feature many listeners have been waiting on for years. It promises a richer, more detailed listening experience, letting users stream music in true CD-quality. That means tracks now preserve the full depth and clarity of the original recordings. In practical terms, Spotify is stepping up to match what other big music streaming platforms have been offering for some time.

Key Takeaways

• No Extra Cost: The upgrade comes at no additional charge, it’s part of the standard Premium subscription.

• Deeper Listening: Because lossless audio retains all the original data, subtle details in songs become much more noticeable.

• Data Consumption: Streaming at this quality will eat up considerably more internet data than standard quality.

What is Lossless Audio

Lossless audio is essentially a way of compressing digital music files without discarding any of the original information. The easiest way to think about it is like a ZIP file for music: the file shrinks to save space, but when you play it, everything unpacks back to the original state. What you hear is identical to the studio master.

Traditionally, streaming services have leaned on “lossy” formats such as MP3 or Ogg Vorbis. These reduce file size by removing audio data considered less noticeable to the average ear. The trade-off is efficiency over precision, which can shave off the finer details, the warmth, or even some of the dynamic range in a track. Spotify’s new format instead uses the Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC), meaning every subtle element, from the faintest background instruments to the texture of vocals, comes through intact.

For a little context, Spotify’s existing “Very High” setting streams at 320 kilobits per second (kbps). By contrast, CD-quality lossless streams at 1411 kbps. That’s a substantial jump in data and detail.

This change also places Spotify squarely alongside competitors like Apple Music and Amazon Music, both of which have been offering lossless and even higher-resolution formats as part of their standard packages. For Spotify, which has long been the global leader in music streaming, the addition feels overdue but still significant. Many dedicated music fans have been calling for it, and its arrival will be seen as a win for those who care about high-fidelity sound.

Of course, to truly notice the benefits, it helps to have the right gear. A good set of wired headphones or quality speakers will let you hear those added layers more clearly. You’ll probably notice improvements on any device, but better equipment makes the difference much more striking. One thing to keep in mind: lossless streaming can use roughly three to four times more data than Spotify’s highest standard setting. So if you’re on a mobile plan with limits, it’s something worth considering before switching over entirely.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. How do I turn on lossless audio in Spotify?

A1. To enable the new feature, go to Settings > Audio Quality in the Spotify app. You will find a new option to select ‘Lossless’ for both Wi-Fi and mobile data streaming.

Q2. Do I need special headphones for lossless audio?

A2. While any pair of headphones will work, you will hear the clearest difference with a good pair of wired headphones or external speakers. Bluetooth headphones also compress audio, which can negate some of the benefits of a lossless source file.

Q3. Does lossless audio work for downloaded songs?

A3. Yes, you can select ‘Lossless’ in the download quality settings to save tracks in the highest fidelity for offline listening. Be aware that these files will take up much more storage space on your device.

Q4. Is every song on Spotify available in lossless quality?

A4. Spotify is working to make its entire catalogue of over 100 million songs available in lossless format. However, at launch, some older or more obscure tracks may not be immediately available in the new quality.

Q5. Will lossless audio come to Spotify’s free version?

A5. No, lossless audio streaming is an exclusive feature for paid Spotify Premium subscribers.