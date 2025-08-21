Starlink to Use Aadhaar for Customer Verification in India

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company under SpaceX, is set to use Aadhaar for customer verification in India. The move comes through a new partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which allows Starlink to conduct e-KYC using the Aadhaar authentication system. The aim is to make the onboarding process smoother, quicker, and completely paperless.

Key Takeaways

Starlink will use Aadhaar authentication for customer verification in India.

The partnership with UIDAI simplifies the KYC process for new users.

This move helps Starlink comply with Indian telecom regulations.

Starlink has received a license to operate in India and can onboard around 20 lakh customers.

This partnership also marks a significant step forward for Starlink’s India launch plans. UIDAI has approved the company as both a Sub-Authentication User Agency and a Sub-eKYC User Agency, granting access to India’s digital ID ecosystem.

It’s a practical alignment with India’s regulatory environment. Aadhaar has long served as a foundation for digital public infrastructure here, particularly because of its efficiency. Unlike traditional paperwork-heavy methods, Aadhaar’s e-KYC allows for near-instant identity verification, helping companies reduce cost and time during onboarding.

Starlink stands to gain a lot from this. With digital verification in place, it can bring its high-speed, low-latency internet service to market faster. This is especially important in rural and remote areas, where traditional internet infrastructure has either lagged behind or failed to reach.

Each Starlink kit includes a satellite dish, a Wi-Fi router, and cables. While the company had started taking pre-orders in India earlier, it was forced to pause and issue refunds while waiting for necessary regulatory approvals. Now, with a license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and clearance from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the final pieces are falling into place.

According to the government, Starlink has the capacity to onboard about 20 lakh users in the initial rollout. This suggests a gradual phase-wise launch, likely beginning in select areas before expanding nationwide. To help with distribution, Starlink is also working with major Indian telecom players like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Their vast retail networks could play a vital role in equipment deployment and customer outreach.

Although there’s no official word on the exact launch date, experts believe services may go live by late 2025 or early 2026. Pricing is expected to fall in the premium range. The monthly subscription could be around ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, while the hardware kit may cost between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000.

For customers, Aadhaar-based e-KYC means they can complete the sign-up process without submitting physical documents. That convenience, combined with the assurance of data security, adds to the appeal. For Starlink, it ensures regulatory compliance and fraud prevention.

The UIDAI has also clarified that Aadhaar use will remain voluntary, as per existing rules. Customers can opt for other forms of verification if they choose. Still, this collaboration reflects a growing trend. International tech companies are increasingly looking at India not just as a market, but as a partner in digital innovation. And India’s Aadhaar system, with its mix of scale and security, is making that partnership easier to forge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Starlink?

A1. Starlink is a satellite internet service operated by SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk. It uses a network of thousands of satellites in Low Earth Orbit to provide internet access globally, especially in areas with poor or no traditional broadband connectivity.

Q2. What is Aadhaar e-KYC?

A2. Aadhaar e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) is a digital process that uses a person’s Aadhaar details to verify their identity instantly. It replaces the need for physical documents like a passport or driver’s license for verification.

Q3. When will Starlink services be available in India?

A3. While the exact date is not final, sources suggest that Starlink could launch its services in India by late 2025 or early 2026, following the completion of all regulatory requirements.

Q4. How much will Starlink cost in India?

A3. The expected monthly subscription fee is between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, with the hardware kit costing an additional ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. Prices may vary based on the specific plan and region.