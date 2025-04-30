Steal Alert: Are These OnePlus May Deals Too Good to Be True?

OnePlus is rolling out the red carpet for shoppers this May with their much-anticipated ‘Summer Sale,’ packed with enticing offers across their popular lineup. Starting May 1st, 2025, consumers in India can grab significant discounts and benefits on everything from the latest flagship phones to tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Whether you’ve been eyeing the AI-powered OnePlus 13 or the feature-rich OnePlus Nord 4, now might just be the perfect time to upgrade.

The sale spans major platforms, making it easy to find deals whether you prefer shopping on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, or visiting physical stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Let’s dive into some of the most compelling offers you can snag during this sale.

Flagship Phone Savings That Catch Your Eye

OnePlus is making its top-tier smartphones more accessible. The OnePlus 13, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a massive 6,000 mAh battery, sees an instant bank discount of ₹5,000 on select cards. Plus, a temporary price drop knocks off an additional ₹3,000. Looking to trade in your old device? You could get up to a ₹7,000 exchange bonus at mainline stores from May 11th to May 31st. Flexible ownership options are also available with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on select bank credit cards, and a unique Easy Upgrades Program lets you own the OnePlus 13 by paying just 65% of the price with 24 months no-cost EMI and an assured 35% buyback.

Its sibling, the OnePlus 13R, also gets attractive offers, including an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 on select bank cards and a temporary price reduction of ₹2,000 on the 16GB + 512GB variant. A sweet bundle offer is available for OnePlus 13R buyers, including the OnePlus Buds 3. You can also benefit from up to 6 months of no-cost EMI and a ₹4,000 exchange bonus at mainline stores between May 11th and May 31st.

For those still considering the previous generation, the OnePlus 12 is available with a significant instant bank discount of ₹6,000 on select cards and a temporary price drop of up to ₹13,000. No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months on select bank credit cards add to the appeal.

Nord Series: Performance Meets Value

The metal unibody OnePlus Nord 4, powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, is part of the sale with a temporary price discount of up to ₹500 and a substantial instant bank discount of up to ₹4,500 on select cards. Up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options are also available.

The stylish OnePlus Nord CE4 and Nord CE4 Lite are also included. The Nord CE4 gets a temporary price discount of ₹1,000, alongside instant bank discounts of up to ₹2,000 on both models with select bank cards. Both phones offer up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select banks, with the Nord CE4 Lite having this offer until May 11th, 2025.

Enhance Your Ecosystem with IoT and Wearables Deals

OnePlus isn’t just focusing on phones; their ecosystem products are also seeing discounts. The recently upgraded OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available with an exclusive discount of ₹1,000 and an instant bank discount of ₹1,000 on select cards. Keep an eye out for an additional special price coupon of ₹500 on select channels. Red Cable Club members can enjoy extra discounts of up to ₹1,000 on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are even being offered for free as part of a bundle with the OnePlus 13R purchase on various platforms, as confirmed by multiple reports. Separately, buying the OnePlus Buds 3 can get you an instant bank discount of up to ₹500 and a temporary discount price of ₹900. Discounts are also available on other audio products like the Nord Buds 3 Pro, Nord Buds 2r, Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and Nord Buds 3.

Tablets are also part of the summer sale. The flagship OnePlus Pad 2, with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and large 3K display, comes with an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on select cards. An additional exchange bonus of ₹3,000 is available, along with a temporary price discount of ₹1,000. Students can get a special discount of ₹1,500, and Red Cable Club members up to ₹1,500 on official channels.

The OnePlus Pad Go is also more accessible with an instant bank discount of ₹2,000 on select cards, plus temporary price drops of ₹1,000 (Wi-Fi) and ₹1,500 (LTE). No-cost EMI for up to 6 months on select cards and a ₹1,000 student discount are also on offer.

Finally, stay connected and track your fitness with discounted OnePlus smartwatches. The OnePlus Watch 2 features an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 and an exclusive discount of ₹2,000 with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards. An additional special price discount of ₹1,000 is available on Amazon India. The fitness-focused OnePlus Watch 2R sees an instant bank discount of ₹2,000 with ICICI Bank cards and EMI, along with an exclusive discount of ₹3,000 and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select banks.

With a wide array of products and varied offers, the OnePlus Summer Sale in May 2025 presents a compelling opportunity to grab your desired OnePlus device at a more attractive price.