Stressed about your new laptop dying? MSI just dropped HUGE news for students!

MSI Back-to-School sale! Get a FREE 1-year extended warranty & No Cost EMI on all laptops (April 11 - May 31, 2025). Perfect for students & tech lovers!

Swayam Malhotra
MSI LAPTOPS

Summer break is almost here, but for many, it also signals the start of a new academic year. That means new courses, new challenges, and often, the need for new tech. If a reliable laptop is on your back-to-school shopping list, you might want to pay close attention. MSI, a well-known name in the world of gaming and creator laptops, has just announced some seriously exciting offers aimed squarely at students and tech enthusiasts.

Imagine this: you invest in a brand-new MSI laptop to power through your studies or fuel your gaming sessions, and right off the bat, you get an extra year of warranty coverage. That’s exactly what MSI is putting on the table. As part of their Back-to-School campaign, they are offering a 1-year extended warranty on all their products. This limited-time deal applies to purchases made between April 11 and May 31, 2025. No matter where you prefer to shop – be it an MSI brand store, an authorized reseller, an online retailer, or a physical store – this offer is valid across all channels.

But wait, there’s more good news! MSI understands that buying a new laptop can be a significant expense. To make their high-tech gadgets more accessible, they are also providing No Cost EMI options for up to 12 months on their entire product range. This financing solution can ease the financial burden, allowing students and professionals to upgrade their computing equipment without immediate strain.

So, how do you actually grab these fantastic benefits? It’s quite straightforward.

Here’s the simple process to claim your extended warranty:

  1. Make sure you purchase your chosen MSI product within the offer period: between April 11 and May 31, 2025.
  2. Head over to the MSI Membership Center and register your new device.
  3. The crucial step: upload a valid student ID to claim your free 1-year warranty extension. Remember, one student ID works for one device.

This initiative from MSI demonstrates a real understanding of the needs and concerns of students heading back to school. The added warranty provides a sense of security and protects your investment, while the No Cost EMI options make cutting-edge technology more attainable.

Let’s take a quick look at some of the exciting MSI products you might consider taking advantage of with these offers:

For the gaming enthusiasts, the MSI Claw series stands out with its powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 models, promising smooth multitasking and immersive gaming. If budget is a concern, the Core Ultra 5 variants start at an attractive INR 49,990 and even come with a bundled travel case.

Students looking for AI-ready laptops will find compelling options like the MSI Katana A17 AI, combining an AMD Ryzen 9 processor with RTX 4050/4070 graphics and ample storage.

The Cyborg 15 AI offers versatility with Intel Core Ultra options and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, perfect for both study and play. For top-tier performance in a portable package, the Stealth series offers models like the 14-inch Stealth 14 AI Studio with a Core Ultra 7 and 32GB RAM. These laptops come equipped with dedicated NPUs to enhance productivity through AI.

If you’re after the best budget gaming experience, the Katana series delivers a great balance of academic utility and gaming prowess, starting at INR 91,990. The Crosshair series, with its Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics, caters to students with more demanding needs, available from INR 134,990.

MSI also caters to students needing reliable machines for everyday tasks. The Modern series focuses on essential performance and portability, featuring Intel integrated Iris Xe Graphics in a lightweight design, starting at INR 33,990. For a step up in power without sacrificing portability, the Thin series, with Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 options and dedicated NVIDIA graphics, offers a great balance for more demanding workloads and light gaming, starting at INR 49,990.

These are just a few examples from MSI’s extensive lineup. With a wide range of models available across different price points and feature sets, students and tech enthusiasts are sure to find a device that perfectly fits their needs and budget.

This Back-to-School offer from MSI isn’t just about selling laptops; it’s about empowering students and professionals with the tools they need to succeed in the upcoming academic year. By providing an extended warranty and flexible financing options, MSI is showing a commitment to its customers and building confidence in their products. It seems like now might just be the perfect time to invest in that new MSI laptop you’ve been eyeing.

Double the Speed? NVIDIA’s New RTX 5060 Series and DLSS 4 Are Here to Change Your Game!
Tired of Your Phone Dying Before You Do? Could This Be the Answer?
Gasping for Air? These Smart Home Upgrades Can Actually Save You Money This Summer!
Will Your Next Earbuds Say Made in India? You Won’t Believe Who’s Making Them!
Tired of Tapping? This Phone with a Hidden Superpower Will Blow Your Mind!
You Might also Like