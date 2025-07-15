Stuffcool Introduces Click Trio 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank for Apple Users

Stuffcool, a well-known name in India for mobile accessories, has just launched its latest gadget aimed squarely at Apple users: the Click Trio. It’s a compact 10,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank designed to streamline charging for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro—essentially, the whole Apple lineup most folks carry around.

Key Takeaways:

Stuffcool introduces Click Trio, a 10,000mAh magnetic wireless power bank.

It supports simultaneous charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro.

The power bank offers 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones and 3W for Apple Watch.

It includes a built-in 20W Type-C cable and a 20W PD Type-C port for wired charging.

The Click Trio is made in India, BIS certified, and airline-safe.

What sets the Click Trio apart is its effort to cut the clutter. You can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at once without juggling separate cables and chargers. It delivers 7.5W wireless charging specifically for iPhones, while offering a 3W module dedicated to the Apple Watch. That alone might appeal to those tired of carrying multiple charging bricks.

Interestingly, the Click Trio isn’t only about wireless convenience. It also packs some thoughtful wired options. There’s a built-in 20W Type-C cable and an additional 20W PD Type-C port. If you’re in a hurry, that port can juice up an iPhone to 50% in roughly 30 minutes. It also supports PPS (Programmable Power Supply) for better charging efficiency across a range of devices.

As for design, it checks all the boxes for portability. Measuring just 7.13 cm by 10.95 cm by 1.85 cm and weighing around 210 grams, it slips easily into a pocket or bag. Plus, it’s made in India, BIS-certified, and airline-safe—something frequent travelers will appreciate.

Another neat touch: there’s a built-in aluminum stand that lets you prop up your phone while it charges. Whether you’re watching a video or jumping on a quick video call, it’s surprisingly handy.

Beyond Apple, the Click Trio extends magnetic wireless charging support to compatible Samsung and Google Pixel phones—provided they use MagSafe-compatible cases. That’s a small but meaningful win for mixed-device households.

The power bank retails at Rs. 2,699 and is available via Stuffcool’s official website, along with leading offline retail stores across India. It’s another addition to Stuffcool’s expanding lineup, which already includes everything from wall chargers to eco-conscious cables.

In an age where people rely heavily on multiple portable devices, especially within the Apple ecosystem, the Click Trio seems like a genuinely practical solution. It combines wireless and wired charging with specific support for Apple Watch—all in one sleek, pocket-friendly package. For many, that could mean fewer cords and a lot less hassle.

FAQs

Q1: What devices can the Stuffcool Click Trio charge?

A1: The Click Trio can wirelessly charge iPhones, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro. It also works with Samsung and Google Pixel phones that support MagSafe-compatible cases. Wired charging is available via its Type-C port and built-in cable.

Q2: Does the Click Trio support fast charging for iPhones?

A2: Yes, it provides 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones. The 20W PD Type-C port can charge an iPhone up to 50% in about 30 minutes.

Q3: Is the Stuffcool Click Trio airline-safe?

A3: Absolutely. It’s been certified as safe for air travel, so you can bring it in your carry-on without issues.

Q4: What is the battery capacity of the Stuffcool Click Trio?

A4: It has a 10,000mAh battery, which is plenty for charging your devices on the go.

Q5: Where can I buy the Stuffcool Click Trio in India?

A5: It’s available on Stuffcool’s official website and at leading offline retail stores across the country.