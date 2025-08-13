News

Stuffcool Introduces Odin 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with Qi2 Certification

Stuffcool launches Odin, a 10,000mAh Qi2-certified MagSafe power bank. It offers 15W wireless charging and a built-in Type-C cable.

Stuffcool, an Indian tech accessory brand, has launched its new Odin power bank. The device is a 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank that comes with Qi2 certification. This certification enables 15W wireless charging, which is twice as fast as standard wireless charging for iPhones. The Odin power bank also features a built-in stand for using Apple’s StandBy Mode, making it suitable for hands-free viewing and video calls.

Key Takeaways

  • The Stuffcool Odin is a 10,000mAh power bank with Qi2 certification, enabling 15W MagSafe wireless charging.
  • It supports faster charging for iPhones, as well as Samsung’s Super-Fast Charging for Galaxy S22, S23, S24, and S25 Ultra models.
  • The power bank includes a built-in Type-C cable, which can be used for both charging devices and recharging the power bank itself.
  • It has a 35W Power Delivery (PD) wired output, capable of charging an iPhone or Pixel phone to 50% in 30 minutes.
  • The Odin also features a built-in stand for hands-free use and a digital display to show battery levels.

Features and Design

The Odin power bank is designed for a variety of devices, including iPhones, Samsung phones, Pixel devices, and AirPods Pro. The Qi2 certification ensures that it can charge compatible iPhones at 15W wirelessly. It also has a specific feature for Samsung’s Super-Fast Charging, which works with Galaxy S22, S23, S24, and S25 Ultra models.

The power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity and a 35W PD wired output. It can charge a compatible iPhone or Pixel phone to 50% in just 30 minutes using the wired output. A built-in Type-C cable is included, offering 35W output and 20W input, so you don’t need to carry extra cables. The power bank’s specifications show it supports various power inputs and outputs through the Type-C port and cable, including PPS (3.3-11.0V at 3.20A) for up to 35W. The wireless output supports 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W charging.

Despite its large capacity, the Odin is compact and portable. It weighs about 230g and measures 7.0 x 10.8 x 2.0 cm, which makes it easy to carry in a pocket. The built-in stand allows users to place their phone in StandBy Mode, which is useful for viewing content or making video calls hands-free. A smart digital display on the power bank shows the battery level in real time.

The Odin power bank is a product of Stuffcool, a brand that designs products specifically for Indian consumers. The company is known for its wide range of tech accessories, including chargers, cables, and power banks. The Odin is proudly Made in India and is BIS approved, a sign of quality and safety for the Indian market.

FAQs

Q: What is Qi2 certification?

A: Qi2 is a wireless charging standard based on Apple’s MagSafe technology, which enables 15W wireless charging with a magnetic alignment system.

Q: Is Stuffcool Odin compatible with non-MagSafe phones?

A: Yes, while the magnetic charging feature is designed for MagSafe-compatible devices, the Odin can also charge other devices using its 35W PD wired output via the built-in Type-C cable.

Q: Can the Odin charge more than one device at once?

A: The Odin is capable of charging an entire ecosystem of devices, from iPhones and Samsung phones to Pixel devices and AirPods Pro. The total output is 5V 3A, which is a maximum of 15W.

Q: How do I check the battery level of the Odin power bank?

A: The Odin features a smart digital display that allows you to track battery levels in real time.

Q: Where can I buy the Stuffcool Odin power bank?

A: The Odin is available for purchase on Stuffcool’s official website and on Amazon India.

