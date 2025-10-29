Stuffcool Introduces Ultimus 128, a 128W Car Charger in India

Indian accessory brand Stuffcool has announced its latest high-speed car charger, the Ultimus 128, which the company claims is the most powerful car charger currently available in India. With a total output of 128 watts, this compact charger plugs directly into a car’s standard 12V socket and can charge up to three devices at once, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

The Stuffcool Ultimus 128 is now available at an introductory price of ₹2,999, while its regular retail price is ₹3,499. Customers can purchase it through stuffcool.com or Amazon India.

Key Takeaways

Product: Stuffcool Ultimus 128 Car Charger

Total Output: 128W (combined)

Ports (3 total):

Type-C Port 1: 65W Power Delivery (PD)

Type-C Port 2: 33W Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

USB-A Port: 30W Quick Charge 3.0 (QC)

Standards Supported: PD 3.0, PPS, QC 3.0

Compatibility: Laptops (including MacBooks), iPhones, Pixel phones, and Samsung flagship models (supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0)

Price: ₹3,499 (introductory ₹2,999)

Availability: Stuffcool website and Amazon India

The main highlight of the Ultimus 128 is its ability to deliver its full 128W capacity across three ports simultaneously. In practical terms, that means you can charge your laptop, smartphone, and another device at high speed all at once without drastically slowing any of them down.

Each port is designed for specific use cases. The primary Type-C port delivers 65W via Power Delivery (PD), enough to charge most modern laptops, including MacBooks and similar ultrabooks. This alone sets it apart from many regular car chargers that can’t provide sufficient wattage for laptops.

The second Type-C port focuses on smartphone charging and supports 33W PPS (Programmable Power Supply). PPS is particularly relevant for Samsung users since it enables Super Fast Charging 2.0, which many Galaxy S-series phones rely on. Stuffcool mentions that this port can also fast-charge iPhones and Google Pixel phones, reportedly taking them to around 50% in roughly 30 minutes.

The third port, a traditional USB-A output, supports 30W Quick Charge 3.0 (QC). This makes it ideal for a wide range of Android phones and smaller devices that use QC technology, such as Bluetooth speakers or accessories.

For anyone who frequently works from their car or takes long road trips, this combination of ports solves a very common problem: limited charging power on the go. With the Ultimus 128, you don’t have to pick which device gets priority—your laptop, phone, and another gadget can all charge efficiently at once.

Built by Stuffcool, a Mumbai-based brand known for mobile accessories and chargers, the Ultimus 128 also emphasizes compactness and reliability. Measuring just 7.5 cm in length and weighing 120 grams, it’s small enough to fit neatly in most car sockets. According to the company, it includes intelligent power management that dynamically allocates power between devices and safeguards against overcurrent or overheating.

Related FAQs

What is the price of the Stuffcool Ultimus 128?

The official retail price is ₹3,499, but it’s currently available at an introductory price of ₹2,999 on stuffcool.com and Amazon India.

Can the Ultimus 128 really charge a laptop?

Yes, absolutely. Its 65W PD Type-C port can power most laptops that accept Type-C input up to 65W, including MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, HP Spectre, and other similar models.

Will this charger “Super Fast Charge” my Samsung S24 Ultra?

Yes. The 33W Type-C port supports PPS (Programmable Power Supply), which is the protocol required for Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 2.0. While Samsung’s full spec reaches 45W, this 33W PPS port still offers significantly faster charging than typical PD or QC chargers.

Does this support OnePlus (Warp Charge) or Oppo (VOOC) fast charging?

No. Those are proprietary charging systems, so while the Ultimus 128 will still charge those devices, it will do so using standard QC 3.0 or PD speeds—not their full Warp or VOOC speeds.

Is 128W safe for my car’s battery?

Yes. The Ultimus 128 works within the 12V–24V range that most vehicles support. Its 128W rating refers to output power to connected devices, not an unsafe draw from your battery. The charger also includes built-in safety protections for stable operation.

Overall, the Stuffcool Ultimus 128 feels like a thoughtfully designed accessory for today’s multi-device lifestyle. It packs serious charging capability into a small, travel-friendly form factor, making it a handy upgrade for anyone who relies on their car as a workspace or travel companion.