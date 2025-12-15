Stuffcool launches Nomad Pro 140W GaN charger with display in India

Stuffcool has officially introduced the Nomad Pro in India, expanding its lineup of premium charging accessories. This new travel charger is clearly aimed at users who regularly juggle multiple power-hungry devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones, often all at once. The company is positioning the Nomad Pro as “India’s First Made in India PD 3.1 140W GaN Charger,” and while that is a bold claim, the specifications do back it up to a large extent. Along with high power output, the charger brings a compact design, interchangeable international plugs, and a digital display that shows real-time charging information. The Nomad Pro is available now at an introductory price of ₹6,499.

Key Takeaways

High Power Output: The charger supports up to 140W fast charging through a single USB Type-C port, which makes it suitable for demanding devices like the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Global Compatibility: It includes interchangeable plugs for India, the UK, and the EU, along with a built-in US plug. In practical terms, this setup covers more than 150 countries.

Smart Display: A built-in TFT screen shows real-time power usage, giving users a clear idea of how much power each connected device is drawing.

Multi-Device Charging: With three output ports, two Type-C and one USB-A, the Nomad Pro can charge laptops, smartphones, and accessories at the same time.

Designed for Global Travel

The Nomad Pro has clearly been designed with frequent travellers in mind. It measures 9.37 x 7.05 x 3.6 cm, which keeps it compact enough to slip into a laptop bag or a small tech pouch without much thought. One of the more practical aspects here is the bundled pin system. Instead of carrying a separate universal adapter, users get a built-in US plug along with attachable pins for Indian, UK, and EU sockets. It may seem like a small detail, but for anyone who travels often, this does simplify packing quite a bit.

Performance and Technology

At the core of the Nomad Pro is its power capability. The charger uses GaN or Gallium Nitride technology, allowing it to deliver higher power levels in a smaller and more efficient form factor compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. With support for the latest PD 3.1 protocol, the Nomad Pro can output up to 140W from a single Type-C port. That is enough to fast charge high-end laptops, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro, at their full supported speeds.

In addition to raw wattage, the charger also supports AVS or Adjustable Voltage Supply technology. This allows the charger to dynamically adjust voltage between 15V and 28V based on the connected device’s requirements. The result is better efficiency and reduced heat during charging. For flagship smartphones, including current Android models and upcoming iPhones, Stuffcool claims the charger can deliver quick top-ups, with compatible devices reaching around 50 percent charge in roughly 20 minutes. Real-world results will, of course, depend on the device and cable being used.

Real-Time Charging Data

One feature that stands out, especially for more detail-oriented users, is the TFT display on the front of the charger. This screen shows live charging data, including the wattage output of each active port. It lets users confirm whether a device is actually fast charging or just drawing standard power. For anyone who likes to test different cables or simply wants reassurance that their expensive devices are charging at the right speed, this display adds genuine practical value.

Safety and Protection

Given that this is a high-power charger, safety is understandably a major focus. The Nomad Pro is BIS-approved and comes with a Smart IC featuring Auto Detect functionality. This system identifies the connected device and allocates the appropriate power automatically. On top of that, the charger includes protections against over-voltage, over-temperature, short circuits, and power surges. These safeguards are essential when charging premium electronics, and it is reassuring to see them clearly mentioned.

Price and Availability

he Stuffcool Nomad Pro carries an official price of ₹6,999. However, it is currently available at a discounted introductory price of ₹6,499 through the official Stuffcool website and other major retail platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Can the Nomad Pro fast charge the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

A1: Yes, the Nomad Pro supports PPS or Programmable Power Supply, which is required for Samsung’s “Super Fast Charging 2.0” at 45W on devices such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Q2: Does the charger come with a cable in the box?

A2: No, the box usually includes only the charger and the interchangeable plugs. To achieve maximum speeds, users will need their own USB-C to USB-C cable that supports 140W and includes an E-Marker chip.

Q3: Can I charge a laptop and a phone at the same time?

A3: Yes. When multiple ports are in use, the charger intelligently distributes the total 140W output between connected devices based on their individual power requirements.

Q4: Is it safe to use this charger with older iPhones?

A4: Yes, it is. Thanks to the Smart IC technology, the charger detects the connected iPhone model and supplies only the power it can safely handle.

Q5: What does the display on the charger show?

A5: The TFT display shows real-time charging wattage for each port, allowing users to see exactly how much power each device is drawing at any given moment.