Stuffcool Nexi 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger Launches in India With Qi2.2 Fast Charging

Stuffcool, a Mumbai-based Indian tech accessory brand, has added a new product to its growing lineup with the launch of the Nexi 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger in India. The Nexi is clearly aimed at users who rely on multiple Apple devices and want a single, portable charging solution that does not feel bulky or compromised. Priced at Rs 5,999, it brings together fast wireless charging, a compact foldable design, and a complete in-box accessory kit, which is still not very common in this category.

At its core, the Stuffcool Nexi is built to charge three devices at once. An iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods can all be powered simultaneously, without the usual clutter of separate chargers and cables. The charger uses the latest Qi2.2 wireless charging standard and supports up to 25W fast charging, making it compatible with newer iPhones, including the iPhone 17 series. For users who travel often or prefer a cleaner desk setup, this all-in-one approach feels practical rather than flashy.

Key Takeaways

Triple Charging: Charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time

Qi2.2 Fast Charging: Supports up to 25W wireless output for iPhone 12 through iPhone 17

Ultra-Portable Design: Foldable, stackable form factor weighing just 138 grams

Complete Bundle: Includes a 45W BIS-certified wall charger and a Type-C cable

Price and Availability: Priced at Rs 5,999, available on the Stuffcool website and Amazon India

Advanced Charging for the Apple Ecosystem

One of the more notable aspects of the Stuffcool Nexi is its Qi2.2 certification. This is an upgraded version of the original Qi2 standard and focuses on improved power efficiency and better thermal management. Wireless chargers often struggle to maintain high speeds due to heat buildup, but Nexi is designed to sustain a stable 25W output for compatible iPhones.

According to Stuffcool, this allows recent models like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series to reach around 50 percent battery in roughly 30 minutes using wireless charging. That is still not quite as fast as wired charging, but for a wireless solution, it feels reasonably efficient and predictable.

The charger itself is divided into three dedicated charging zones. The main magnetic pad is designed for the iPhone and ensures proper alignment every time. There is a pop-up charging module for the Apple Watch, which folds down neatly when not in use, and a base pad reserved for AirPods. The layout feels intuitive, and it removes the need to manage three separate charging accessories, which is something many users will quietly appreciate.

Design and Portability

Stuffcool seems to have approached the Nexi with a travel-first mindset. When unfolded, the charger measures 15.6 x 7.8 x 2.35 cm, but it folds down into a compact stack that can slip easily into a backpack or even a jacket pocket. At 138 grams, it is lighter than most smartphones, which makes carrying it around feel like less of a commitment.

The magnetic hold is strong enough to keep iPhones securely in place, even when using MagSafe-compatible cases with a thickness of up to 6.5 mm. That detail matters more than it sounds, especially for users who do not want to remove their case every time they charge.

Another practical inclusion is the bundled 45W Power Delivery wall adapter. Many multi-device wireless chargers require a separate high-wattage adapter to reach full performance, which adds to the overall cost. Stuffcool includes one in the box, and it is BIS-certified, meaning it meets Indian safety standards for voltage stability and surge protection. For buyers, this makes the Nexi feel more like a complete product rather than a partially finished setup.

Broad Compatibility Beyond Apple

While the Nexi is clearly optimized for Apple users, its compatibility is not limited strictly to Apple hardware. It supports Apple Watch Series 1 through Series 9, along with the SE, Ultra, and Ultra 2 models. It also works with AirPods and AirPods Pro that come with wireless charging cases.

Android users are not entirely left out either. Any Qi-enabled Android smartphone can be charged using the Nexi’s pads. However, magnetic alignment is specific to MagSafe-compatible devices, so Android users would need a magnetic ring or compatible case to get the same snap-on experience. Even without that, basic wireless charging still works as expected.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the Stuffcool Nexi support the iPhone 17 series?

A1: Yes, the Nexi is fully compatible with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering up to 25W fast wireless charging.

Q2: What is included in the retail box?

A2: The box includes the Nexi 3-in-1 wireless charger, a 45W BIS-certified PD wall charger, and a 3A Type-C to Type-C charging cable.

Q3: Can I charge my Android phone with this charger?

A3: Yes, any Android phone that supports Qi wireless charging can be charged using the Nexi, although magnetic alignment is limited to MagSafe-compatible devices.

Q4: Is it safe to use with a phone case?

A4: The Nexi works with MagSafe-compatible cases up to 6.5 mm thick without affecting charging performance.