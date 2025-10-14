Sundar Pichai Briefs PM Modi on Google’s Major AI Hub in India

Google’s Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share an update on the company’s ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in India. The conversation centered on the progress of Google’s plan to open a global fintech operations center in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), which will also serve as a dedicated AI hub. This initiative is part of Google’s broader $10 billion India Digitization Fund.

Key Takeaways

Sundar Pichai updated PM Modi on the progress of Google’s investments in India.

The company is moving ahead with its plan to establish an operations center in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

This new center will also function as a major AI hub, focusing on India-centric AI products.

The meeting discussed Google’s contributions to India’s digital ecosystem, including support for local startups and the advancement of

AI in Indian languages.

During the meeting, both leaders explored how Google could further contribute to India’s fast-growing digital economy. Pichai spoke in detail about the company’s efforts to develop AI models that can understand and operate in multiple Indian languages. He noted that such innovation could help make technology more inclusive and accessible to people across the country.

He also emphasized Google’s collaborations with local startups, universities, and training institutions to build a skilled workforce capable of leading the next wave of AI-driven growth in India. It’s a move that not only nurtures homegrown talent but also aligns with India’s broader push toward self-reliance in the tech sector.

Google’s choice to set up its AI hub in GIFT City, Gujarat’s special economic zone, is being viewed as a significant boost for the region. The center is expected to attract top engineers and researchers while developing advanced AI solutions for both Indian and global applications. This initiative falls under Google’s India Digitization Fund, a $10 billion commitment first announced in 2020, aimed at supporting India’s digital transformation. Over the years, this fund has backed projects ranging from telecom investments in Jio Platforms to digital commerce ventures like Meesho.

Prime Minister Modi, who has often spoken about his vision for a “Digital India,” appreciated Google’s continued engagement in the country’s technological growth. He particularly acknowledged the company’s efforts in strengthening digital payments through Google Pay and expanding access to information in local languages.

The discussion also touched upon the importance of developing AI responsibly, ensuring that innovation remains safe, ethical, and beneficial to society as a whole. With the establishment of this new AI hub, India is expected to see a rise in employment opportunities and stronger partnerships between global tech leaders and local innovators.

Overall, the meeting underscored a shared commitment between the government and Google to position India as a global technology powerhouse, with AI playing a central role in shaping the country’s digital future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Google AI hub in India?

A. The Google AI hub is a center being established by Google in India. It will focus on developing artificial intelligence solutions for India and the world. It will be part of Google’s larger global fintech operations center.

Q. Where will the Google AI hub be located?

A. The hub will be located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), near Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Q. What is Google’s $10 billion India Digitization Fund?

A. Announced in July 2020, the India Digitization Fund is a $10 billion fund from Google to help speed up the growth of India’s digital economy over five to seven years through investments and partnerships.

Q. How will this AI hub help India?

A. The AI hub is expected to create high-skilled jobs, develop AI technology tailored for Indian needs, support local startups, and contribute to making India a major player in the global AI field.