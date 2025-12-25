News

SUV Exports Overtake Passenger Cars for the First Time in India

India’s automobile exports reach a turning point in November 2025 as SUV shipments surpass traditional passenger cars for the first recorded time in history.

By Mahak Aggarwal
7 Min Read
The Indian automotive export market crossed a line that, until fairly recently, might have seemed unlikely. In November 2025, sport utility vehicles, or utility vehicles as the industry often calls them, officially overtook passenger cars in monthly overseas shipments. Data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers shows that manufacturers exported 42,993 utility vehicles during the month, compared to 40,519 passenger cars.

Contents

It is the first time on record that utility vehicles have made up the largest share of India’s vehicle export basket. And while it is just one month on paper, the shift feels bigger than that. It suggests India is gradually moving away from its long-standing image as a small car export hub and stepping into a new role as a global supplier of premium compact SUVs.

Key Takeaways

  • November 2025 recorded 42,993 utility vehicle exports against 40,519 passenger cars.
  • Utility vehicle exports grew by 26% in the first half of the 2026 fiscal year.
  • The Maruti Suzuki Fronx reached 1 lakh units in exports within just 25 months.
  • Compact models under four metres account for 62% of all Indian utility vehicle exports.
  • Industry analysts expect utility vehicles to lead on an annual basis by the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

What makes this change especially interesting is how quickly it happened. In the 2024 fiscal year, passenger car exports were almost double those of utility vehicles. That gap, however, narrowed sharply through 2025. Between April and November 2025, utility vehicle shipments climbed to about 2.88 lakh units. Passenger car exports also grew during the same period, but at a slower pace, reaching roughly 3.04 lakh units.

The domestic market offers a useful parallel. Indian buyers have steadily shifted away from hatchbacks and sedans toward SUVs, and the export story is now starting to mirror that preference. It did not happen overnight, and perhaps it was not fully anticipated either, but the momentum has been building month after month.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, which represents all major vehicle manufacturers in the country, tracks these movements closely. According to SIAM, rising demand for Indian-manufactured global models, especially in regions such as Latin America and Africa, has been a key driver behind the surge in SUV exports.

At the company level, Maruti Suzuki India Limited continues to dominate India’s export landscape. The automaker accounts for more than 47% of all passenger vehicles shipped overseas. Over the past year, Maruti Suzuki has doubled its exports of SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles, a sign that its product mix is aligning well with global tastes. Other major contributors include Hyundai Motor India and Nissan Motor India, both of which are seeing strong demand for India-made SUVs in markets such as Japan, Mexico, and South Africa.

Compact SUVs, in particular, have emerged as the sweet spot. These vehicles offer the higher seating position many buyers want, while staying under four metres in length, which makes them easier to drive and more fuel efficient. At present, eight of the ten most exported passenger vehicles from India fall into this compact SUV category, a statistic that says a lot on its own.

Individual models have played an outsized role in pushing the numbers up. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become the fastest-growing export model, reaching one lakh units shipped in just 25 months. The Honda Elevate has also gained traction, especially in Japan where it is sold as the WR-V. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has built a loyal following in markets like Japan and the Middle East, something that might have seemed surprising a few years ago.

Taken together, the trend underlines how competitive Indian vehicle manufacturing has become on the global stage. Supportive government policies, improving logistics, and a sharper focus on quality have all helped. There is also a clear shift toward value-driven growth. Higher-priced SUVs add more to export revenues than entry-level hatchbacks ever could.

Looking ahead, most industry watchers believe the 2026 fiscal year could mark another first. If current trends hold, it is likely to be the first full year in which utility vehicles overtake passenger cars in total annual exports from India. That would not just be a statistical milestone, but a clear signal of how the country’s automotive identity is evolving.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the main reason for the shift in Indian auto exports?

A. The shift is driven by a global preference for SUVs and the success of Indian-made compact utility vehicles in international markets like Japan and Latin America.

Q. Which company is the largest exporter of SUVs from India?

A. Maruti Suzuki remains the top exporter, contributing nearly half of India’s total passenger vehicle exports including a large volume of SUVs and MPVs.

Q. Are these exported SUVs mostly electric?

A. While electric vehicle exports are growing, the majority of current SUV exports are petrol or diesel models, specifically compact SUVs under four metres in length.

Q. Which international markets are buying Indian SUVs?

A. The biggest markets include Japan, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and several countries across Latin America and Africa.

Q. Will SUVs continue to lead over cars in the future?

A. Industry analysts believe the current trend will stay. The 2026 fiscal year is expected to be the first full year where SUV exports officially exceed passenger car exports.

Mahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
