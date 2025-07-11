Tata.ev Rolls Out Lifetime HV Battery Warranty for Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh Models

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. has unveiled a game-changing offer for its Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh electric SUVs: a Lifetime High-Voltage (HV) Battery Warranty. Announced by Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., this initiative targets a major concern for electric vehicle (EV) buyers—battery longevity and replacement costs. The warranty is available to all private individual customers, covering both new buyers and first-time owners of these specific models.

Key Takeaways

Lifetime Battery Warranty : Tata.ev offers a Lifetime HV Battery Warranty for Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh models.

: Tata.ev offers a Lifetime HV Battery Warranty for Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh models. Worry-Free Ownership : Aimed at reducing concerns about battery degradation and expensive replacements, making EV adoption easier.

: Aimed at reducing concerns about battery degradation and expensive replacements, making EV adoption easier. Inclusive Coverage : The warranty is available for new and existing first owners of the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh models.

: The warranty is available for new and existing first owners of the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh models. Enhanced Resale Value & Savings : The warranty supports long-term resale value and estimated savings of ₹8–9 lakh over a decade in running costs.

: The warranty supports long-term resale value and estimated savings of ₹8–9 lakh over a decade in running costs. Exclusive Loyalty Offer: Existing Tata.ev owners can enjoy a ₹50,000 benefit when purchasing a Curvv.ev or Nexon.ev 45 kWh.

Breaking Down the EV Adoption Barriers

The introduction of this Lifetime Battery Warranty is a significant move to address one of the biggest hurdles in EV adoption: the fear of battery deterioration and the potentially hefty cost of replacing the battery. For many, while the overall running costs of electric vehicles are lower than their petrol or diesel counterparts, the upfront costs of EVs, particularly the battery, can still be a turn-off. By eliminating the uncertainty around battery health and replacement, Tata.ev is making EV ownership a lot more appealing and accessible to a broader segment of the Indian market. In fact, this warranty is one of the most comprehensive assurances available in the EV industry today.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa emphasized that this move was a direct response to consumer concerns. By making premium EV technology accessible, Tata Motors has played a pivotal role in advancing the electric vehicle landscape in India. The Lifetime HV Battery Warranty is set to boost this growth, providing consumers with even more confidence in their purchase.

Benefits for Both New and Existing Owners

What’s truly striking about this initiative is that the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty is not just limited to new buyers. It extends to all private individuals who are the first owners of the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh models, meaning it includes both those who are purchasing these SUVs for the first time and current owners who meet the criteria. This inclusive approach reflects Tata.ev’s commitment to its existing customer base, while also enticing new buyers to make the switch to electric.

In addition to the warranty, Tata.ev is launching an exclusive loyalty program for existing customers. Those who already own a Tata.ev vehicle can get a ₹50,000 benefit when they buy a Curvv.ev or Nexon.ev 45 kWh model. This is a great way for loyal customers to upgrade their vehicle or expand their EV fleet, making the transition even more rewarding.

Economic Advantages and Long-Term Outlook

The Lifetime HV Battery Warranty offers more than just peace of mind—it also helps to secure the long-term resale value of the vehicle. This is a major factor for anyone considering the future of their electric vehicle investment. Plus, when combined with the significant savings in running costs—estimated to be between ₹8 lakh and ₹9 lakh over the course of 10 years—Tata.ev vehicles become an even more attractive choice. The savings come primarily from lower fuel costs and reduced maintenance compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Tata Motors continues to prioritize making electric mobility a practical and sustainable option for Indian consumers. Initiatives like the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty are a testament to the company’s vision for clean, green, and efficient transportation in India. This strategic move strengthens Tata.ev’s position in the competitive EV market and accelerates India’s transition to electric mobility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which Tata.ev models are covered by the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty?

A1: The Lifetime HV Battery Warranty covers the Tata Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh models.

Q2: Is the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty only for new buyers?

A2: No, the warranty is for both new buyers and current first owners of the Curvv.ev or Nexon.ev 45 kWh models.

Q3: What does the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty cover?

A3: The warranty ensures the long-term health of the high-voltage battery and covers potential replacement costs for the specified EV models.

Q4: How much can I save on running costs with a Tata.ev electric vehicle?

A4: Owners can expect to save an estimated ₹8–9 lakh over 10 years in running costs compared to petrol or diesel vehicles.

Q5: Is there a loyalty program for existing Tata.ev owners?

A5: Yes, existing Tata.ev owners can receive a ₹50,000 benefit when purchasing a Curvv.ev or Nexon.ev 45 kWh model.