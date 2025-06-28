Tata Harrier.ev QWD Arrives at Rs. 28.99 Lakh, Redefining Electric SUV Capabilities

Tata Motors has officially announced the introductory pricing for the Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) variants of its much-anticipated Harrier.ev. The top-spec model is priced at ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), placing it at the top end of Tata’s domestic electric SUV range. More than just a number, this launch signals a confident step forward in the brand’s electric mobility ambitions.

Key Takeaways:

Tata Harrier.ev QWD variant priced at ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

75 kWh battery pack with dual motors for All-Wheel Drive.

Power output of 313 hp and 504 Nm of torque.

Claimed MIDC range of 622 km.

0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds with Boost Mode.

Features include six terrain modes, Off-Road Assist, and Level 2 ADAS.

Rated 5 stars by Bharat NCAP.

Bookings open from July 2, 2025.

Following the well-received launch of the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) versions earlier this month, the QWD introduction raises the stakes. Only available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack, the QWD aims to combine performance and off-road capability in a way that hasn’t quite been seen in this space, at least not from an Indian manufacturer.

Engineered for Performance: Power and Drivetrain

At the core of the Harrier.ev QWD is a dual-motor setup, offering true all-wheel-drive dynamics. There’s one motor per axle, collectively churning out 313 hp (232 kW) and 504 Nm of torque. When Boost Mode kicks in, the SUV surges from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. It’s brisk, especially for a vehicle of this size and purpose.

Stacked against its RWD sibling, which uses a single motor pushing 238 hp and 315 Nm, the QWD’s gains are tangible. It offers not just more power, but also the kind of traction you’d want for diverse driving environments. It’s a noteworthy leap for Tata, technically and strategically.

Battery and Range: Covering Distances with Confidence

Equipped with a 75 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, the Harrier.ev QWD is built for longevity and safety. Tata Motors quotes a MIDC range of 622 km, just shy of the 627 km claimed for the RWD variant using the same battery. Considering the added complexity and power draw of an all-wheel-drive system, the figure holds up quite well.

Interestingly, Tata is backing the battery with a lifetime warranty for the first owner. That’s a serious commitment and a reassuring nod to those worried about long-term EV ownership.

Charging Versatility: Quick Top-ups and Home Convenience

Charging flexibility is a highlight here. With support for 120 kW DC fast charging, drivers can replenish 20-80% in roughly 25 minutes. In simpler terms, that’s about 250 km of range added in just 15 minutes. Ideal for long journeys or tight schedules.

At home, users can opt for a 3.3 kW standard charger or pay extra (₹49,000) for the faster 7.2 kW AC charger. Beyond that, the Harrier.ev supports V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) capabilities. That means you can power appliances or even lend a charge to another EV. Practical, especially in a pinch.

Design Evolution and Interior Sophistication

From the outside, the Harrier.ev keeps the rugged profile of its ICE counterpart but adds electric-specific cues. A closed grille, redesigned bumpers, and 19-inch aero wheels help it stand out. It’s also slightly larger—2mm longer and 22mm taller—than the standard Harrier.

Step inside, and things get more futuristic. The top Empowered QWD trim boasts a massive 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen—a first in automotive circles. Paired with Mappls navigation and Dolby Atmos audio, the infotainment setup is both premium and practical.

The digital instrument cluster is a 10.25-inch unit that can even project maps. Add ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof with voice commands, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger, and it’s clear Tata has packed this SUV with tech and comfort.

Advanced Features and Safety Standards

Built on the acti.ev Plus platform, the Harrier.ev QWD delivers more than just AWD. It features Level 2 ADAS with 20+ functions like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot detection. The Boost Mode and Off-Road Assist combine with six terrain modes—including Rock Crawl and a user-customizable option—for real versatility.

Safety-wise, it’s rock-solid. A 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, seven airbags, ESC, TPMS, and all-around disc brakes are just the beginning. There’s also a 360-degree camera with transparent mode, front and rear parking sensors, and even a digital IRVM that doubles as a dashcam.

You also get modern conveniences like a gesture-activated tailgate, digital keys via UWB, NFC, BLE, and paddle-shifter-based regeneration control. It’s a thorough package.

Market Positioning and Outlook

At ₹28.99 lakh, the Harrier.ev QWD isn’t exactly entry-level. But it doesn’t need to be. It’s targeting a different crowd—those looking for electric mobility without compromising on performance or presence. With Tata leading India’s EV charge, the Harrier.ev QWD is a strong push into the premium electric SUV segment.

Bookings begin July 2, 2025, and it seems safe to say: expectations will be high.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the ex-showroom price of the Tata Harrier.ev QWD?

A1: The introductory ex-showroom price for the Tata Harrier.ev QWD variant is ₹28.99 lakh.

Q2: What is the battery capacity of the Tata Harrier.ev QWD?

A2: The Tata Harrier.ev QWD is equipped with a 75 kWh LFP battery pack.

Q3: What is the claimed range of the Tata Harrier.ev QWD on a single charge?

A3: The Tata Harrier.ev QWD has a claimed MIDC range of 622 km.

Q4: Does the Tata Harrier.ev QWD have all-wheel drive?

A4: Yes, the “QWD” in Tata Harrier.ev QWD stands for Quad Wheel Drive, indicating an AWD dual-motor setup.

Q5: How fast can the Tata Harrier.ev QWD accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph?

A5: It can do 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds using Boost Mode.

Q6: What are the power and torque outputs of the Harrier.ev QWD?

A6: The dual-motor setup produces 313 hp (232 kW) and 504 Nm of torque.

Q7: What safety rating has the Tata Harrier.ev received?

A7: It has received a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.

Q8: What advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are included?

A8: Level 2 ADAS with over 20 functions, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Q9: Can the Tata Harrier.ev QWD power external devices?

A9: Yes, it supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging.

Q10: When do bookings open for the Tata Harrier.ev?

A10: Bookings for all Harrier.ev variants start on July 2, 2025.