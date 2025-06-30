Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition Launched: Key Highlights and Market Impact

The Indian electric vehicle landscape saw a significant development today as Tata Motors, a key player in the country’s automotive sector and a subsidiary of Tata Group, officially launched the Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition. This new variant arrives with a distinct aesthetic and is positioned as a premium offering within the Harrier EV lineup. The launch also coincides with the announcement of the highly anticipated Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) variants, broadening the appeal of the Harrier EV for a wider range of customers.

Key Takeaways:

The Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition has been launched, starting at ₹28.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

It features an exclusive Matte Stealth Black exterior, blacked-out chrome elements, and 19-inch piano black alloy wheels with aero inserts.

The interior receives a “Carbon Noir” theme with black leatherette upholstery.

Available exclusively with the larger 75 kWh battery pack, offering both Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) options.

RWD variants produce 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while QWD variants deliver 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque.

Claimed range for RWD variants is 627 km, and for QWD variants, it is 622 km (MIDC-certified).

Maintains the comprehensive feature list of the Empowered trims, including Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Harrier EV, including the Stealth Edition, holds a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

This launch aligns with Tata Motors’ “2:2:2” EV strategy, aiming to solidify its market leadership in India’s electric vehicle segment.

A Bold Design Statement: The Stealth Edition Aesthetic

The defining characteristic of the Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition is its unique visual identity. Tata Motors has equipped this variant with an exclusive “Matte Stealth Black” exterior finish. This matte treatment differentiates it from the glossy finishes typically seen on the standard Harrier EV models. Complementing this dark exterior, all chrome accents found on the regular Harrier EV have been replaced with black trim, including the grille elements, window surrounds, and badging. The SUV also comes with new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels finished in piano black, incorporating aero inserts for a more streamlined look. A subtle “Stealth” badge further identifies this special edition.

The dark theme extends into the cabin, where the interior receives an all-black “Carbon Noir” treatment. This includes a black dashboard, glossy black accents, and seats wrapped in Carbon Noir leatherette upholstery. This cohesive design approach provides a more premium and focused atmosphere inside the vehicle, aligning with the “stealth” moniker.

Powertrain and Performance: Power and Range Defined

The Harrier EV Stealth Edition is offered exclusively with the larger 75 kWh battery pack, a strategic choice indicating its premium positioning. This battery pack is available with both Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) configurations.

The RWD variants of the Stealth Edition generate 235 bhp (brake horsepower) and 315 Nm (Newton-meters) of torque. These figures contribute to a responsive driving experience, suitable for varied urban and highway conditions.

For those seeking enhanced capability and performance, the QWD variants feature a dual-motor setup, delivering a combined output of 391 bhp and a substantial 504 Nm of torque. This all-wheel-drive system provides improved traction and stability, particularly beneficial in challenging terrains or adverse weather conditions. The QWD system, which Tata refers to as “Quad-Wheel Drive,” signifies the presence of electric motors on both axles, providing power to all four wheels independently or as needed.

In terms of range, the 75 kWh battery pack offers impressive figures. According to MIDC (Modified Indian Driving Cycle) certified figures, the RWD variants provide a claimed range of 627 km on a single charge. The QWD variants, with their additional motor and slightly higher energy consumption due to the all-wheel-drive system, offer a claimed range of 622 km. These ranges position the Harrier EV Stealth Edition as a viable option for long-distance travel, addressing common range anxiety concerns among electric vehicle adopters.

Charging capabilities for the 75 kWh battery pack are robust. When using a 120 kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in approximately 25 minutes. For AC charging, a 7.2 kW AC charger will fully charge the battery from 10% to 100% in about 10.7 hours. The inclusion of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities further enhances the utility of the Harrier EV, allowing it to power external devices or even charge another electric vehicle.

Feature Set and Technology: Comprehensive and Advanced

The Stealth Edition carries forward the comprehensive feature list seen in the standard Empowered trims of the Harrier EV. This ensures that customers opting for this special edition do not compromise on technology or convenience.

Key features include a large 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone integration. Complementing this is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that can display navigation maps for driver convenience.

Comfort and convenience features abound, with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a cooled sliding armrest, and a powered tailgate. The Harrier EV also boasts an advanced autonomous parking system with summon and reverse assist functions, enhancing maneuverability in tight spaces.

Safety is a cornerstone of the Harrier EV, and the Stealth Edition is no exception. It comes equipped with a 540-degree surround camera system, providing a 360-degree view around the vehicle and an underbody view for off-road scenarios. Seven airbags (six standard, one driver knee airbag in higher trims) are part of the passive safety suite. The vehicle also includes a digital rearview mirror (IRVM) with built-in dashcam functionality, a digital vehicle key, and multiple drive regeneration modes controllable via steering-mounted paddle shifters.

For enhanced driving dynamics and terrain capability, the Harrier EV features a new rotary dial allowing selection between six terrain modes: Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl, and Custom. The QWD variants also receive an additional ‘Boost’ drive mode for instant power delivery. The Frequency Dependent Dampening (FDD) suspension system, also known as Ultra Glide, contributes to a more comfortable ride by adapting to different road conditions.

Safety Benchmark: A 5-Star Rating

The Tata Harrier EV, including the newly launched Stealth Edition, has achieved a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. This rating applies to all variants, including the 65 kWh and 75 kWh RWD and AWD configurations. The Harrier EV scored a perfect 32 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 points in child occupant protection (COP). These results position the Harrier EV as one of the safest electric SUVs currently available in India.

The rigorous testing by Bharat NCAP included Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier and Side Movable Deformable Barrier tests, where the Harrier EV performed commendably. Standard safety features across all variants, such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), side curtain airbags, seat belt reminders for all seating positions, and a pedestrian protection system, contribute to its high safety score. The vehicle also comes equipped with ISOFIX anchor points and an airbag cut-off switch for child safety.

Furthermore, the Harrier EV integrates Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This suite of features includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and driver attention alerts, which contribute to accident prevention and driver assistance.

The launch of the Harrier EV Stealth Edition and the wider Harrier EV lineup signifies Tata Motors’ determined push to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding electric SUV segment in India. The company has adopted a “2:2:2” electric vehicle strategy, which involves introducing two models in each of the entry, mid, and premium EV segments. The Harrier EV, alongside the upcoming Sierra EV, fills the premium electric SUV gap in Tata Motors’ portfolio.

This strategy aims to capture a steady 50% market share in the personal EV segment over the medium to long term. By offering a diverse range of electric vehicles, Tata Motors seeks to cater to a broad spectrum of consumer needs and price points. The Harrier EV directly competes with models such as the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3. While the Mahindra XEV 9e offers a slightly higher claimed range in some configurations, the Harrier EV’s competitive pricing, comprehensive feature set, and the availability of QWD place it as a compelling contender.

Public discussions on various platforms suggest a positive reception to the Harrier EV, with many users praising its design, features, and the reintroduction of all-wheel-drive capabilities in an electric avatar. There is also a recognition of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, as evidenced by the 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Some discussions highlight the need for consistent after-sales service and long-term reliability, common considerations for any new vehicle, especially in the evolving EV market. However, the overall sentiment indicates a growing trust in Tata’s electric offerings.

The introduction of the Stealth Edition specifically targets buyers who value a distinctive and aggressive aesthetic alongside advanced electric vehicle technology. It underscores Tata Motors’ ability to offer specialized variants that cater to niche preferences, further solidifying its leadership in the Indian EV market.

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of India’s electric vehicle transition, consistently introducing new models and expanding its charging infrastructure through Tata Power. The Harrier EV, built on the flexible Acti.ev platform, is a testament to this commitment. The platform’s modularity allows for various battery and motor configurations, providing flexibility for future iterations and models.

The company’s focus extends beyond just manufacturing vehicles. Through collaborations with global suppliers for components and technology, such as Continental for advanced driver-assistance systems and Harman-Samsung for infotainment, Tata Motors aims to deliver globally competitive products tailored to Indian conditions. This collaborative approach, combined with a strong emphasis on indigenous development, positions Tata Motors as a key enabler of electric mobility in India. The Harrier EV, with its blend of design, performance, technology, and safety, is a pivotal offering in this journey.

FAQs

Q1: What is the starting price of the Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition?

A1: The Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition starts at ₹28.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q2: What is the primary difference in appearance for the Stealth Edition?

A2: The primary difference is the exclusive Matte Stealth Black exterior finish, blacked-out chrome elements, and 19-inch piano black alloy wheels with aero inserts. The interior features an all-black “Carbon Noir” theme.

Q3: Which battery pack is available with the Stealth Edition?

A3: The Stealth Edition is exclusively available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack.

Q4: What are the powertrain options for the Harrier EV Stealth Edition?

A4: It is available with both Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) configurations.

Q5: What is the claimed range for the Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition?

A5: The claimed range is 627 km for RWD variants and 622 km for QWD variants, based on MIDC-certified figures.

Q6: Does the Harrier EV Stealth Edition come with ADAS?

A6: Yes, it includes Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Q7: What is the safety rating of the Tata Harrier EV?

A7: The Tata Harrier EV holds a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP for both adult and child occupant protection.

Q8: How long does it take to fast charge the Harrier EV Stealth Edition?

A8: With a 120 kW DC fast charger, it takes approximately 25 minutes to charge from 20% to 80%.

Q9: What is Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD) in the Tata Harrier EV?

A9: QWD refers to a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, where electric motors on both the front and rear axles provide power to all four wheels.

Q10: How does the Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition contribute to Tata Motors’ EV strategy?

A10: It aligns with Tata Motors’ “2:2:2” EV strategy, which aims to cover entry, mid, and premium segments with two models each, solidifying its market leadership in India’s electric vehicle space.