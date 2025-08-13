News

Tata Motors Announces Onam Discounts Up To INR 2 Lakh On Harrier, Safari, And Altroz

Tata Motors rolls out special Onam festive offers for 2025 in Kerala, with benefits and discounts of up to ₹2 lakh on Safari, Harrier, Altroz, and more.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Tata Motors Announces Onam Discounts Up To INR 2 Lakh On Harrier, Safari, And Altroz

Tata Motors is marking the Onam festival in Kerala with a range of festive deals across its passenger vehicle lineup. Buyers can look forward to savings worth as much as ₹2 lakh on some of the brand’s most popular models, including the Safari, Harrier, and the Altroz premium hatchback. The idea is simple, tap into the festive buying mood and give customers a strong reason to drive home a new car during this auspicious season.

Key Takeaways

Maximum Savings: Benefits of up to ₹2 lakh are on the table.
Top Models on Offer: The highest deals are on pre-facelift Tata Harrier and Tata Safari units.
Offer Structure: Discounts combine cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers.
Wider Range: Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon also see notable savings.
Target Region: These offers are specific to Kerala for the Onam festival period.

Onam Offers in Detail

Onam has always been a high point for vehicle sales in Kerala, and Tata Motors is leaning into that momentum. The biggest headline this time belongs to the pre-facelift 2023 model year (MY2023) Harrier and Safari. The benefits, going up to ₹2 lakh, are usually a blend of a cash discount, an exchange bonus if you’re trading in your old car, and a corporate discount for those who qualify.

Both SUVs have a loyal following, thanks to their robust build, roomy interiors, and the familiar 2.0-litre diesel engine. By clearing out remaining pre-facelift stock now, dealers are making space for the updated versions that will soon take the spotlight in showrooms.

For hatchback buyers, the Altroz also comes under the festive spotlight, with offers on both petrol and diesel trims. Known for its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and sharp design, the Altroz already has a solid reputation, these price benefits just make the case stronger.

The deals don’t end there. The Tiago hatchback and its sedan sibling, the Tigor, get discounts on petrol and CNG versions. The Nexon, still India’s best-selling SUV, is also in the mix, with benefits on pre-facelift petrol and diesel models.

Note on Harrier EV

For anyone wondering, the Harrier.ev, Tata’s upcoming all-electric SUV, isn’t part of this festive discount lineup. The offers right now apply only to the current range of ICE and CNG vehicles. Customers keen on the deals are better off visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership in Kerala soon to check variant-specific benefits and wrap up a purchase before the offers wind down with the festive season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which Tata model gets the ₹2 lakh discount?

A1: The maximum benefit of up to ₹2 lakh is available on the pre-facelift (MY2023) models of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The final amount depends on the variant and includes cash, exchange, and corporate offers.

Q2: Are these Onam offers available outside Kerala?

A2: These specific offers are curated for the Onam festival in Kerala. However, Tata Motors often rolls out separate festive season discounts in other parts of India, which may vary.

Q3: Is there a discount on the new 2025 facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari?

A3: No, the ₹2 lakh discount is specifically for clearing the older, pre-facelift stock. Offers on the newly launched facelifted models are typically much lower or may not be available.

Q4: Are Tata EVs like the Nexon EV included in these Onam offers?

A4: The primary focus of these Onam benefits is on the petrol, diesel, and CNG models. Offers on electric vehicles like the Nexon EV and Tiago EV are usually different and announced separately. Please check with your local dealer for EV-specific schemes.

Q5: How long are the 2025 Onam offers valid?

A5: These festive offers are generally valid for a limited period, typically through the month of Onam, ending in late August or early September. The exact end date can be confirmed at the dealership.

