Tata Motors Harrier.ev Gets Dolby Atmos for Enhanced In-Car Audio

Tata Motors has partnered with Dolby Laboratories to bring the cutting-edge Dolby Atmos audio experience to its Harrier.ev, an electric SUV. This collaboration marks a significant move to expand Dolby Atmos’ footprint in India’s automotive sector, aiming to redefine in-car entertainment and raise the bar for premium audio systems in vehicles.

Key Takeaways:

The Tata Harrier.ev will feature Dolby Atmos sound.

This partnership seeks to elevate in-car entertainment for Indian consumers.

Dolby Atmos provides a multidimensional audio experience, enhancing every journey.

Users can enjoy Dolby Atmos content from platforms like Gaana and Audible through the Harrier.ev’s infotainment system.

The SUV is equipped with a 10-speaker Harman JBL Black audio system, delivering premium sound.

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry gains traction in India, the demand for superior in-car experiences is on the rise. With the introduction of Dolby Atmos, Tata Motors aims to provide Harrier.ev owners and passengers with an engaging, immersive sound experience that enhances both music and content consumption during drives. Thanks to Dolby Atmos, the Harrier.ev is set to bring studio-quality audio to the road, allowing users to enjoy music, podcasts, and more from popular apps like Gaana and Audible, all accessible via the vehicle’s integrated Arcade.ev app store.

A New Dimension of Sound

Dolby Atmos works by utilizing fixed speaker placements and optimized seating arrangements to deliver a truly immersive experience. This technology ensures that every note, beat, and sound detail is delivered with precision, regardless of where passengers are sitting. The goal is to transform the car cabin into an audio space that feels both dynamic and emotionally engaging—bringing content to life like never before. Whether it’s a podcast, a favorite song, or an audiobook, the Dolby Atmos system ensures that listeners connect with the audio in a whole new way.

Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships – IMEA at Dolby Laboratories, emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing in-car entertainment. He noted that the collaboration with Tata Motors represents a step forward in delivering premium audio experiences that elevate the way consumers experience entertainment while on the go.

Meanwhile, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., expressed that Tata Motors always aims to bring innovative features that enrich the customer experience. The introduction of Dolby Atmos in the Harrier.ev is a part of the company’s effort to make every journey not just functional, but emotionally rewarding. This combination of cutting-edge performance and premium audio elevates the overall driving experience.

The Sound System

The Harrier.ev’s Dolby Atmos experience is powered by a 10-speaker Harman JBL Black audio system, which includes a range of high-quality components. The system boasts four 6.5-inch speakers, four tweeters located on the front and rear doors, a mid-range speaker on the dashboard, and a deep bass subwoofer located in the boot area. These elements work together with an 8-channel amplifier to ensure clear, dynamic, and rich sound, even when the vehicle is stationary and users are enjoying content outside of driving.

This setup is designed to provide a best-in-class in-cabin audio experience, making it ideal for all types of entertainment—whether it’s listening to music, diving into podcasts, or watching videos while parked.

A Premium Experience

Tata Motors’ Harrier.ev is crafted for individuals who demand excellence from their vehicle, combining a luxury driving experience with functionality. The integration of Dolby Atmos serves as a natural extension of the SUV’s high-performance ethos, transforming the car into more than just a means of transportation. The collaboration with Dolby is intended to make the Harrier.ev a true entertainment hub, bringing premium audio to the forefront of the in-car experience.

By introducing this new dimension of audio, Tata Motors and Dolby are reshaping the way consumers interact with in-car entertainment, creating an experience that is both immersive and unforgettable.

