Tata Motors Starts Harrier EV Production; Deliveries Begin This Month

Tata Motors has officially kicked off production of the much-anticipated Harrier EV at its Pune manufacturing facility. This move represents a big leap forward for the Indian automaker as it expands its electric vehicle portfolio. The first units of this electric SUV have now rolled off the assembly line, and if you’re one of the early customers, you’ll be happy to hear that deliveries begin this very month—July 2025.

Key Takeaways:

Production of the Tata Harrier EV has commenced in Pune.

Customer deliveries will start in July 2025.

Comes with two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh.

Prices start at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 627 km.

Features a dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) option.

The Harrier EV isn’t just another addition to Tata’s lineup; it’s a completely fresh take built on the brand-new acti.ev+ platform. This architecture is designed specifically for electric vehicles, which means it allows for a flat floor and supports high-voltage systems right out of the gate. In contrast to earlier Tata EVs that were essentially retrofitted versions of ICE models, this one is all-electric from the ground up. It’s perhaps a sign that Tata Motors is thinking a few steps ahead now.

Pricing and Variants

The official pricing was revealed on June 27, 2025, and bookings opened a few days later on July 2. The Harrier EV is available in multiple trims including Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered. Prices range from ₹21.49 lakh to ₹30.23 lakh (ex-showroom). If you’re into unique aesthetics, there’s also a Stealth Edition—it stands out with its matte black finish and all-black interiors. It’s a nice touch, especially for those who prefer their cars a bit more understated yet edgy.

Performance and Range

Under the hood (well, metaphorically speaking), the Harrier EV offers two lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery options: a 65 kWh pack and a larger 75 kWh pack. The 65 kWh variant gives you an ARAI-certified range of 538 km, while the 75 kWh unit bumps that up to a rather impressive 627 km. Of course, real-world numbers are usually a bit more grounded, and in this case, you can expect somewhere between 480 to 505 km depending on how and where you’re driving.

If you’re opting for top-tier performance, the Empowered QWD 75 trim might catch your eye. It comes with a dual-motor setup offering all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities. That translates into 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque—enough to take the Harrier EV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds using Boost Mode. Tata has also packed in several terrain modes like Sand, Rock Crawl, Snow/Grass, Mud-Ruts, and even a Custom mode to better handle varied Indian terrains. Pretty thoughtful, actually.

Charging Capabilities

To ease any range anxiety, Tata has equipped the Harrier EV with solid charging infrastructure compatibility. With a 100 kW DC fast charger, you can juice up from 20% to 80% in roughly 25 minutes. Home charging is a bit slower but manageable: using a 7.2 kW AC charger, the 65 kWh battery takes about 9.3 hours for a full 10% to 100% charge, while the 75 kWh one needs around 10.7 hours.

Interestingly, the Harrier EV also supports vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging. That means you can use it to power external devices or even give another EV a little emergency top-up. Handy, if a bit niche.

Features and Technology

Inside, the Harrier EV is thoroughly modern. The centerpiece is a 14.53-inch infotainment unit by Harman, which, quite uniquely, uses Samsung’s NEO QLED technology. Audiophiles might appreciate the JBL Black 10-speaker system with Dolby Atmos—it really does elevate the in-cabin vibe.

Comfort features include power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a memory function for the driver’s seat, and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof. For better visibility during tight parking or off-road maneuvering, there’s a 540-degree Surround View system.

Safety-wise, it checks most of the right boxes: seven airbags, a digital video recorder, TPMS, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and an electronic parking brake.

The launch of the Harrier EV seems like more than just another product release; it’s a strategic nudge from Tata Motors to carve out a larger piece of the rapidly expanding electric SUV segment in India. With its blend of power, range, and features, it does look well-positioned to take on competitors like the BYD Atto 3 and MG ZS EV.

FAQ Section

Q1: What is the starting price of the Tata Harrier EV?

A1: The Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Q2: When will the deliveries of the Tata Harrier EV begin?

A2: Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2025.

Q3: What are the battery options and range of the Tata Harrier EV?

A3: It offers 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs with ARAI-certified ranges of 538 km and 627 km, respectively.

Q4: Does the Tata Harrier EV have all-wheel drive (AWD)?

A4: Yes, the top-end Empowered QWD 75 variant features a dual-motor setup for Quad Wheel Drive capability.

Q5: How long does it take to charge the Tata Harrier EV using a fast charger?

A5: Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, it can charge from 20% to 80% in about 25 minutes.