Tata Nexon Tops Sales Charts, Adds ADAS Safety Tech and Exclusive Red #DARK Edition

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has announced a significant update to its popular Tata Nexon compact SUV lineup, marking another milestone in its journey. The company has introduced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and an exclusive Red #DARK Edition, coinciding with the Nexon becoming India’s number one selling car in September 2025.

Key Takeaways

The Tata Nexon was India’s top-selling car in September 2025.

ADAS technology, including Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist, is now available on the Nexon.

The Nexon remains the only SUV with dual 5-star safety ratings from both GNCAP and BNCAP.

The new Red #DARK Edition starts at ₹12.44 lakh.

The Red #DARK Edition is available in Petrol, Diesel, and CNG options.

ADAS Technology Elevates Safety Standard

With the addition of ADAS, the Nexon’s already impressive safety credentials have been enhanced even further. This new suite of intelligent features helps drivers react faster, stay aware of their surroundings, and avoid potential collisions.

The Nexon, known for its strong build and safety-first design, was the first car in India to receive a 5-star safety rating. It now holds dual 5-star ratings from both the Global NCAP (GNCAP) and the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP), which reinforces its reputation as one of the safest SUVs on Indian roads.

Key ADAS Features in Nexon:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB): Automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not respond in time to prevent a collision.

Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Issues audio and visual alerts about potential front-end impacts.

Lane Keep Assist (LKA): Provides gentle steering inputs to help maintain lane discipline.

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR): Detects and displays road signs, ensuring the driver stays informed.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW): Alerts the driver if the vehicle unintentionally drifts out of its lane.

Lane Centering System (LCS): Keeps the vehicle precisely positioned at the center of the lane.

High Beam Assist (HBA): Automatically adjusts the headlights for optimal night-time visibility.

These ADAS features are available in the new Fearless +PS DCA ADAS persona, priced at ₹13.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Red #DARK Edition Launched

To celebrate the Nexon’s latest achievement, Tata Motors has introduced the exclusive Red #DARK Edition, bringing a fresh visual appeal to the model lineup. This new edition focuses on premium aesthetics and distinctive design touches.

The exterior features a striking Atlas Black finish with a #DARK mascot in red, complemented by piano black elements on the grille, roof rails, and skid plates. The cabin continues the dark theme with a Granite Black interior accented by bold red highlights. The ventilated front seats are upholstered in red leatherette with diamond quilting and contrast stitching, adding a sense of sportiness and luxury. Red accents extend across the dashboard and center console, while the #DARK logo is embroidered on the headrests. The digital cluster and infotainment system both feature an exclusive, red-themed interface for a cohesive look.

A Market Leader’s Performance

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said the Nexon has consistently redefined the SUV segment since its debut in 2017. Achieving the title of India’s top-selling car in September 2025 marks a major milestone and reflects the trust customers have placed in the brand.

He added that with the introduction of ADAS and the Red #DARK Edition, Tata Motors continues to enhance the Nexon lineup, catering to varied customer preferences. It is, in a way, a reminder that the Nexon’s success has always been built on balancing safety, innovation, and design while adapting to what drivers truly value on the road.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Which Tata Nexon variant includes the ADAS safety system?

A. The ADAS safety system is included in the Fearless +PS DCA ADAS persona. It is also available in the Petrol DCA with ADAS variant of the Red #DARK edition.

Q. What is the starting price for the Nexon Red #DARK Edition?

A. The Nexon Red #DARK edition starts at ₹12.44 lakh (Ex-showroom Price) for the Petrol MT variant.

Q. What makes the Red #DARK Edition interior unique?

A. The Red #DARK Edition’s interior features a Granite Black cabin with red highlights, including red leatherette ventilated front seats with diamond quilting and contrast red stitching, red accents on the dashboard and center console, and #DARK-embroidered headrests. It also gets an exclusive, red-themed user interface for the digital screens.

Q. What are the safety ratings for the Tata Nexon?

A. The Tata Nexon holds dual 5-star safety ratings from both GNCAP and BNCAP (Bharat NCAP). It was also the first car in India to receive a 5-star safety rating.