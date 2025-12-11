Tata Sierra 1.5L Hyperion Sets New National Mileage Record of 29.9 kmpl

Tata Motors has managed to carve out a rather impressive milestone for its newly launched Tata Sierra, and quite early in its lifecycle too. In a demanding endurance test at the National Automotive Test Tracks in Indore, the SUV recorded a fuel efficiency of 29.9 kmpl, earning itself a place in the India Book of Records. It is the sort of result that might surprise some people, perhaps even long-time Tata followers, simply because such numbers are rarely associated with turbo-petrol SUVs of this size.

Key Takeways

Record-Breaking Run: The Tata Sierra 1.5L Hyperion petrol variant delivered 29.9 kmpl during a continuous 12-hour drive.

Official Validation: The achievement is now listed in the India Book of Records after a certified test at NATRAX, Indore.

Performance Stats: The test vehicle touched 222 km/h, though customer units will be speed-limited to 190 km/h.

Engine Tech: The new 1.5L Hyperion engine uses advanced combustion technology aimed at efficiency and thermal stability.

The record run took place on November 30, 2025, carried out by the Pixel Motion team. They kept the Sierra running from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, stopping only for quick driver swaps. The idea was to maintain a stable rhythm without dramatic speed fluctuations, something that often makes a measurable difference in long-duration economy tests. Once the 12-hour stint wrapped up, officials at the venue validated the data on the spot.

Under the Hood: The Hyperion Advantage

This result naturally turns the spotlight to Tata’s new 1.5 litre Hyperion petrol engine. Compared with older units, the Hyperion is built on a redesigned, friction-optimized structure. It uses a sophisticated combustion system that tries to strike a balance between performance and efficiency, which can be a tricky thing to get right. The engine produces 160 hp and 255 Nm of torque in standard tune, and during the test it maintained thermal stability throughout the entire run.

What helped, according to engineers present during the trial, is the torque-friendly character of the engine. Drivers were able to hold higher gears at lower RPMs for longer stretches, which is often crucial when chasing high fuel economy numbers. It also quietly addresses a common question most Indian buyers have these days about whether modern, powerful turbo-petrol engines can still deliver convincing real-world mileage.

Speed Capabilities and Safety Limits

Alongside the mileage test, the Sierra was also put through a high-speed evaluation at the same NATRAX facility. The SUV reached a top speed of 222 km/h on the oval track, which is a number that might sound surprising at first glance. Still, Tata Motors was quick to point out that this was achieved under controlled conditions that are simply not comparable to everyday roads.

For customer vehicles, the company will electronically limit the top speed to 190 km/h. This decision aligns with internal safety policies as well as broader Indian road regulations. It is a reminder that while testing often pushes vehicles to their limits, production models must prioritize predictable, safe behavior in the hands of everyday drivers.

Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, commented on the achievement, noting that securing a national record so early reinforces the engineering intent behind the Hyperion platform. He added that the powertrain was developed to broaden what petrol engines can offer today, making the Sierra feel both efficient and prepared for future expectations.

The Testing Ground

NATRAX, the site of the test, is a world-class proving ground in Indore. Its 11.3 km high-speed track is engineered for neutral speeds of up to 250 km/h, making it suitable for endurance evaluations and stability assessments without the unpredictability of public traffic. Facilities like this allow automakers to push vehicles in ways that would otherwise be impossible or unsafe outside such controlled environments.

With prices ranging from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh, the Tata Sierra aims to appeal to buyers entering or moving within the compact and midsize SUV brackets. Customer deliveries will begin on January 15, 2026. Tata Motors is positioning the Sierra as a compelling alternative to models such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, particularly for those who value engineering depth and long-distance economy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the certified mileage of the new Tata Sierra?

A1: In a recent endurance test certified by the India Book of Records, the Sierra 1.5L Hyperion petrol achieved 29.9 kmpl. However, official ARAI certified figures for daily driving may vary and are typically lower than controlled track records.

Q2: What is the top speed of the Tata Sierra?

A2: The Tata Sierra achieved a top speed of 222 km/h during testing at NATRAX. However, the models sold to customers will have a restricted top speed of 190 km/h for safety reasons.

Q3: Which engine powers the new Tata Sierra?

A3: The SUV is powered by a new 1.5 litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine. It is capable of generating 160 hp and approximately 255 Nm of torque.

Q4: When will Tata Sierra deliveries begin in India?

A4: Tata Motors has announced that customer deliveries for the new Sierra will commence from January 15, 2026.

Q5: Is the 29.9 kmpl mileage applicable to city driving?

A5: No. The 29.9 kmpl figure was achieved on a test track under controlled conditions over a 12-hour period. City mileage will depend on traffic, driving style, and road conditions.