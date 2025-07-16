TCL Launches C72K QD Mini-LED TV in India

TCL, a well-known name in consumer electronics and a strong global player in the television market, has just rolled out its latest offering in India: the C72K QD Mini-LED TV. This new addition is built to elevate the home viewing experience, bringing together cutting-edge display advancements, better visual fidelity, richer sound, and a sleek design aesthetic.

The C72K isn’t just about fancy specs—though it certainly has them. It reflects TCL’s continued investment in improving display quality and smart tech integration. Powered by quantum-dot color, Mini LED backlighting, and intelligent picture optimization, this model aims to offer something that feels more immersive and visually compelling.

Key Takeaways:

TCL has introduced the C72K QD Mini-LED TV in India.

The TV marries quantum-dot color accuracy with the brightness and contrast benefits of Mini LED.

Features All-Domain Halo Control and TCL’s precision dimming tech for clearer, more detailed images.

Runs on the AiPQ Pro processor and boasts a 144 Hz native refresh rate.

Supports Dolby Vision™, HDR10+, and includes ONKYO audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

Starts at INR 84,990 for the 55-inch version, with sizes up to 98 inches.

The star here really is the display. TCL has leaned heavily into its strengths with quantum dot technology and Mini LED, creating a picture that aims to stand out even in well-lit rooms. The All-Domain Halo Control feature is designed to reduce that halo effect you sometimes get around bright objects, helping keep things crisp whether you’re watching a movie or gaming. And with local dimming that stretches across thousands of zones, you get more contrast, deeper blacks, and colors that pop a little more naturally.

Under the hood, it’s the AiPQ Pro processor doing a lot of the heavy lifting. It analyzes content frame-by-frame to optimize what you’re seeing in real time—which, in theory, should help ensure you’re always getting the best possible image, no matter the source. Combine that with a 144 Hz native refresh rate, and motion stays smooth, even in fast-paced action scenes.

Audio-wise, the C72K comes packed. You get Dolby Vision™ and HDR10+ support for visuals, sure, but the sound system—designed in partnership with ONKYO—adds Hi-Fi-grade performance. Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X help round out the experience with multidimensional sound that aims to pull you right into the action.

Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, emphasized that the C72K’s QD Mini LED technology is the result of extensive R&D focused on light and color control. According to him, these innovations don’t just boost screen performance—they reshape how we think about digital storytelling. It’s targeted at viewers who prioritize lifelike detail and realism.

Visually, the C72K is pretty sleek. It features an ultra-slim, almost bezel-free design that maximizes screen space. Wrapped in a metallic frame, it aims to blend aesthetic appeal with sturdy build quality—so it looks just as good turned off as it does on.

The TV officially became available in India on July 15, 2025. The 55-inch model starts at INR 84,990, but buyers have options ranging up to a whopping 98 inches. It’s available across popular retail outlets including Croma and Reliance Digital, as well as on major online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

TCL Electronics, which now operates in over 160 countries, isn’t just making TVs. The company also focuses on a broad lineup that includes audio products, mobile devices, home appliances, and even smart glasses. According to OMDIA, TCL recently earned top global rankings for shipments of Ultra Large Screen TVs, Mini LED TVs, and Google TV models.

FAQs about TCL C72K QD Mini-LED TV:

Q1: What display technology does the TCL C72K use?

A1: The C72K is built with QD Mini LED technology, combining quantum dot color with enhanced brightness and contrast for better visuals.

Q2: What is the refresh rate of the TCL C72K TV?

A2: It features a 144 Hz native refresh rate for smoother motion.

Q3: Does the TCL C72K support advanced audio formats?

A3: Yes. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, and includes a premium ONKYO-developed sound system.

Q4: What are the available screen sizes for the TCL C72K?

A4: The TV comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes.

Q5: Where can I buy the TCL C72K TV in India?

A5: You can find it at Croma, Reliance Digital, other offline brand stores, and online via Amazon and Flipkart.