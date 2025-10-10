TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has purchased the US-based company ListEngage, a leading Salesforce Summit partner. The IT services giant announced on October 10, 2025, that it has acquired a 100% stake in the firm. ListEngage provides specialized services for businesses in Marketing Cloud, CRM, Data Cloud, and AI advisory. This purchase is set to improve TCS’s own Salesforce offerings, adding a wider range of marketing tools and boosting its Agentic AI capabilities.

This purchase adds a skilled team to TCS’s Enterprise Solutions unit in the United States and expands its local workforce. The company gains over 100 professionals who hold more than 400 Salesforce certifications. The move shows TCS’s renewed focus on growing through acquisitions in high-potential fields such as AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Digital Engineering.

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, commented on the deal. “This US-based acquisition is an important step in scaling our Salesforce capabilities globally. ListEngage’s AI advisory services, Marketing Cloud capabilities and Agentforce expertise will enhance our offerings and execution to serve the needs of marketing stakeholders in enterprises,” she said. She also noted the move improves the company’s relationship with Salesforce and welcomed the new team.

Altaf Shaikh, the CEO of ListEngage, described the combination as a “growth platform”. He said joining with TCS combines his company’s deep Salesforce expertise with TCS’s large scale and global presence. Shaikh stated that the two companies will set a new benchmark for how enterprises get the full benefit of Salesforce, using data, AI, and cloud technology, and he pointed to the future opportunities in AI.

ListEngage, founded in 2003, is based in Framingham, Massachusetts. The company has built a reputation for delivering personalized marketing campaigns across the customer lifecycle. It is also a member of Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards for Agentforce, Marketing Cloud, and Data Cloud, which gives it direct access to Salesforce’s product teams.

According to Vikram Karakoti, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at TCS, ListEngage complements TCS’s existing skills in customer experience and digital transformation. He expects to scale delivery and find new efficiencies through the company’s global delivery model. Karakoti affirmed that TCS will continue to support all existing customers with excellence in service delivery. The acquisition reinforces TCS’s focus on its customers in the United States and Canada, which is its largest market globally.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What company did TCS acquire?

A. TCS acquired ListEngage, a US-based Salesforce Summit partner.

Q. Why did TCS buy ListEngage?

A. TCS bought ListEngage to improve its Salesforce services, particularly in marketing and AI, and to expand its team in the United States.

Q. What does ListEngage specialize in?

A. ListEngage is a full stack Salesforce partner that focuses on Marketing Cloud, CRM, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services.

Q. How will this acquisition affect TCS’s workforce?

A. The acquisition adds over 100 professionals with more than 400 Salesforce certifications to TCS’s team in the United States.

Q. Where is ListEngage located?

A. ListEngage is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, USA.