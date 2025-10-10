News

TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services

Tata Consultancy Services acquires ListEngage, a US-based Salesforce partner, to add AI advisory and marketing cloud skills and expand its American workforce.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has purchased the US-based company ListEngage, a leading Salesforce Summit partner. The IT services giant announced on October 10, 2025, that it has acquired a 100% stake in the firm. ListEngage provides specialized services for businesses in Marketing Cloud, CRM, Data Cloud, and AI advisory. This purchase is set to improve TCS’s own Salesforce offerings, adding a wider range of marketing tools and boosting its Agentic AI capabilities.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • TCS now owns 100% of the US-based firm ListEngage.
  • ListEngage is a top-tier Salesforce partner specializing in marketing, AI, and data services for enterprises.
  • The deal brings over 100 experienced professionals and more than 400 Salesforce certifications to TCS in the United States.
  • This move is part of TCS’s plan to grow by acquiring companies in areas like AI, Cloud, and Enterprise Solutions.

This purchase adds a skilled team to TCS’s Enterprise Solutions unit in the United States and expands its local workforce. The company gains over 100 professionals who hold more than 400 Salesforce certifications. The move shows TCS’s renewed focus on growing through acquisitions in high-potential fields such as AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Digital Engineering.

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, commented on the deal. “This US-based acquisition is an important step in scaling our Salesforce capabilities globally. ListEngage’s AI advisory services, Marketing Cloud capabilities and Agentforce expertise will enhance our offerings and execution to serve the needs of marketing stakeholders in enterprises,” she said. She also noted the move improves the company’s relationship with Salesforce and welcomed the new team.

Altaf Shaikh, the CEO of ListEngage, described the combination as a “growth platform”. He said joining with TCS combines his company’s deep Salesforce expertise with TCS’s large scale and global presence. Shaikh stated that the two companies will set a new benchmark for how enterprises get the full benefit of Salesforce, using data, AI, and cloud technology, and he pointed to the future opportunities in AI.

ListEngage, founded in 2003, is based in Framingham, Massachusetts. The company has built a reputation for delivering personalized marketing campaigns across the customer lifecycle. It is also a member of Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards for Agentforce, Marketing Cloud, and Data Cloud, which gives it direct access to Salesforce’s product teams.

According to Vikram Karakoti, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at TCS, ListEngage complements TCS’s existing skills in customer experience and digital transformation. He expects to scale delivery and find new efficiencies through the company’s global delivery model. Karakoti affirmed that TCS will continue to support all existing customers with excellence in service delivery. The acquisition reinforces TCS’s focus on its customers in the United States and Canada, which is its largest market globally.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What company did TCS acquire?

A. TCS acquired ListEngage, a US-based Salesforce Summit partner.

Q. Why did TCS buy ListEngage?

A. TCS bought ListEngage to improve its Salesforce services, particularly in marketing and AI, and to expand its team in the United States.

Q. What does ListEngage specialize in?

A. ListEngage is a full stack Salesforce partner that focuses on Marketing Cloud, CRM, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services.

Q. How will this acquisition affect TCS’s workforce?

A. The acquisition adds over 100 professionals with more than 400 Salesforce certifications to TCS’s team in the United States.

Q. Where is ListEngage located?

A. ListEngage is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, USA.

Meta Adds Hindi and Portuguese to AI Dubbing Tool for Instagram and Facebook Reels
TechBharat and Google Cloud Open India’s First AI Center for Public Good in Visakhapatnam
Realme Announces Diwali Sale with Big Discounts on Smartphones
Livpure Challenges Water Purifier Industry Norms with New Campaign
Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with ‘No Shake’ OIS Camera Starting at INR 11,999
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with 'No Shake' OIS Camera Starting at ₹11,999 Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with ‘No Shake’ OIS Camera Starting at INR 11,999
Next Article Livpure Challenges Water Purifier Industry Norms with New Campaign Livpure Challenges Water Purifier Industry Norms with New Campaign
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
By Gauri
Fujifilm X-E5 Launches in India with 40.2MP Sensor and IBIS
Fujifilm X-E5 Launches in India with 40.2MP Sensor and IBIS
By Aditi Sharma
ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale
ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale
By Mahak Aggarwal
URBAN Enters Lifestyle Tech Market with Nuvo Portable Blender Series in India
URBAN Enters Lifestyle Tech Market with Nuvo Portable Blender Series in India
By Srishti Gulati
MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning
MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning
By Shweta Bansal
India Mobile Congress Hosts First Satcom Summit to Boost Digital Connectivity
India Mobile Congress Hosts First Satcom Summit to Boost Digital Connectivity
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like