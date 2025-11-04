TCS Extends Partnership with UK Supermarket Morrisons for a Major Digital Overhaul

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest IT service providers, has deepened its decade-long partnership with Morrisons, one of the United Kingdom’s leading supermarket chains. The renewed five-year agreement is set to fast-track Morrisons’ digital transformation goals, elevate customer experiences, and strengthen operational efficiency across its business functions.

This expansion will see TCS delivering advanced engineering services and embedding AI-driven solutions designed to help the retailer, which currently serves around 11 million shoppers weekly across more than 500 stores, sharpen its competitive edge and expand market share.

Key Takeaways

The partnership extends TCS and Morrisons’ long-standing collaboration by another five years.

Core objectives include accelerating digital transformation and enhancing the customer journey.

TCS will deliver comprehensive engineering and AI-powered solutions.

The partnership will introduce an automation factory and a Business Intelligent Command Centre (BICC).

Focus areas: loyalty programs, marketing, e-commerce, retail operations, and overall efficiency.

Morrisons aims to consolidate its vendor ecosystem and strengthen internal business alignment

Digital Platforms and Operational Excellence

Under this renewed collaboration, TCS will take the lead in modernizing Morrisons’ legacy systems while transforming key digital areas such as loyalty, marketing, e-commerce, and retail operations. The goal is not only to bring these platforms up to date but also to embed intelligence and automation at every layer to make the customer experience more seamless.

To enable this, TCS plans to establish two new operational units: an automation factory and a Business Intelligent Command Centre (BICC). The BICC, in particular, will serve as a central hub for data-led decision-making—essentially giving Morrisons a 360-degree view of its operations. With that kind of visibility, potential issues can be spotted early and resolved quickly, minimizing disruptions and improving reliability.

It’s a move that should reduce manual interventions, streamline workflows, and ultimately make shopping at Morrisons smoother and more engaging for customers.

Long-Standing Relationship and Future Vision

This new phase builds on a strong partnership that began in 2014. Over the years, TCS and Morrisons have collaborated on several major projects, including a supply chain transformation that successfully reduced lead times, improved stock availability, and cut down on waste. They also worked together to revamp the company’s HR systems, enhancing employee experience across the board.

Stuart O’Hara, Director of IT Operations at Morrisons, expressed confidence in continuing with TCS. He emphasized that TCS has consistently shown deep domain understanding and a collaborative working style that fits perfectly with Morrisons’ long-term vision. He believes TCS’s automation-first approach will play a key role in elevating service quality and delivering tangible value to customers.

Similarly, Shekar Krishnan, Head of Retail for the UK at TCS, reflected on the strength of the relationship, noting that their joint efforts are aimed at driving large-scale change across Morrisons’ customer engagement, marketing, and digital operations. He highlighted that TCS’s automation and engineering expertise will be central to achieving these outcomes.

TCS’s Strong Presence in the UK Market

This expanded agreement also reaffirms TCS’s solid position in the UK’s IT services landscape. Having operated in the region for over 50 years, TCS now partners with more than 200 leading UK-based companies. The firm has consistently ranked as a top IT services provider in the country and has earned recognition for leading customer satisfaction in independent CIO surveys.

TCS’s experience with some of the world’s top retailers has helped it develop deep insights into creating efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric retail ecosystems. Its work often focuses on enabling retailers to deliver personalized, omnichannel experiences that resonate with modern shoppers.

For Morrisons, this multi-year engagement isn’t just about technology—it’s about streamlining its vendor network, fostering better synergy across departments, and building the digital foundation required for long-term growth in an increasingly competitive grocery market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Business Intelligent Command Centre (BICC)?

A Business Intelligent Command Centre (BICC) is essentially a centralized function that oversees all Business Intelligence (BI) activities within an organization. Its role is to unify data usage, standardize key metrics, and enable faster, evidence-based decision-making. For Morrisons, TCS’s BICC will offer a comprehensive, 360-degree operational view to identify and resolve issues quickly.

How will the new partnership enhance Morrisons’ customer experience?

By overhauling loyalty and e-commerce platforms, accelerating digital product development, and integrating AI into service operations, Morrisons expects a more seamless and responsive customer experience. The BICC and automation factory will help minimize service interruptions and improve resolution times, leading to a more consistent and satisfying shopping journey.

What are the main focus areas of the five-year agreement?

The collaboration centers on Morrisons’ key priorities: improving operational efficiency, modernizing its digital platforms, revamping loyalty programs, and enhancing overall customer satisfaction. The strategy is built on automation, data-driven decision-making, and continuous digital improvement.

What kind of retail expertise does TCS bring?

TCS has extensive experience in global retail operations, working with many of the world’s top retail brands. Its expertise spans areas such as supply chain management, store operations, merchandising, pricing, and marketing. This background enables TCS to design tailored solutions for complex retail ecosystems like Morrisons.

What previous successes have TCS and Morrisons achieved together?

Over the years, TCS and Morrisons have delivered several successful initiatives, including a major supply chain transformation that improved product availability, reduced waste, and shortened delivery times. They also collaborated on modernizing Morrisons’ HR systems, which significantly enhanced employee experience and efficiency.