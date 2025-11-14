TCS introduces free game-based platform to teach children UN goals

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced Team SDG Universe on Children’s Day, November 14, 2025. It is a new and completely free digital learning platform that tries to make the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals feel a bit more familiar and approachable for Indian children. The platform relies on simple stories, small games, and short videos, and it is designed for children aged 8 and above.

Key Takeaways

TCS has launched a free online platform called Team SDG Universe for children in India.

It teaches the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through games, videos, and comics.

The platform is created by TCS iON and is accessible online.

Children who complete all modules receive an SDG Ambassador certificate.

Vidya Mandir School in Chennai is already using the platform as part of its curriculum.

The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, adopted in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda, form a shared blueprint for global peace, environmental stability, and prosperity. They cover wide challenges like eliminating poverty, improving education, achieving gender equality, ensuring clean water, and addressing climate change. Sometimes these large topics can feel distant for children, and perhaps that is why TCS seems to be positioning this platform as a way to make the goals understandable and even actionable for young learners.

A closer look at Team SDG Universe

Team SDG Universe works as an interactive learning journey. It has been built by TCS iON, the company’s strategic unit known for creating digital platforms for examinations, learning programs, and large-scale education initiatives.

Within the platform, children follow three animated mascot characters: Shreya-Sustainable, Dhruv-Development, and Gyan-Goals. These mascots guide them through each of the 17 goals using small “nano videos,” easy comics, and short pledges that children can take. I think the idea is to keep the experience light and playful, yet still meaningful.

The game-based format lets children take their time and learn at their own pace. After completing all modules, they receive the SDG Ambassador certification. The platform is open and free to anyone through the TCS iON webpage. Because it operates on a self-service model, children can explore it independently, though schools can also formally integrate it into their teaching plans if they choose.

Schools already adopting the platform

Some schools have already started using this new tool. Ms Kanchana Mala S H, Principal of Vidya Mandir School in Chennai, spoke about their experience. She said the school wanted to use screen time more productively and reinforce values among students. According to her, students from Classes 4 to 8 found the TCS iON modules “both enjoyable and meaningful.”

She mentioned that the children are now speaking about the SDGs with noticeably more awareness, and perhaps even a hint of personal interest. Encouraged by the platform, her Class 8 students selected the UN SDGs as the theme for their Annual Project Day.

TCS iON’s vision behind the platform

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, the Global Head of TCS iON, shared the broader intention behind the initiative. He said the goal is to make learning purposeful and accessible for every child. In his view, Team SDG Universe helps young learners internalise global values through local actions. He added that this foundation can help children evolve into responsible global citizens and contribute to building a sustainable nation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is Team SDG Universe?

A1: Team SDG Universe is a free, game-based digital learning platform from TCS. It is designed to teach children aged 8 and above about the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) using videos, games, and comics.

Q2: Is the TCS SDG Universe platform free?

A2: Yes, the platform is completely free for all children, parents, and schools in India.

Q3: What are the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals?

A3: They are a collection of 17 global goals set by the United Nations in 2015. They aim to address major world issues like poverty, hunger, climate change, and inequality by the year 2030.

Q4: Who can use the Team SDG Universe platform?

A4: The platform is designed for children aged 8 and older. It can be used independently at home or by schools as part of their curriculum.

Q5: How do I get the SDG Ambassador certificate?

A5: Children receive the SDG Ambassador certification after completing all learning missions and pledges for the 17 SDGs on the platform.

Q6: What is TCS iON?

A6: TCS iON is a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services. It builds large-scale digital platforms for educational institutions, government departments, and other organizations, focusing on assessments, learning, and skill development.