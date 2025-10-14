Tech Gadgets Emerge as Popular Diwali Gifting Choices for 2025

Several electronics brands are presenting a variety of gadgets as gifting options for the Diwali season, offering an alternative to traditional presents. Companies including XElectron, URBAN, JUST CORSECA, U&i, and Lyne Originals have curated a list of products ranging from smart home devices to personal accessories. This selection of tech gifts aims to combine everyday utility with modern design for the festive period.

Key Takeaways

A range of tech products are available as Diwali gifts, including smart projectors, digital photo frames, power banks, and portable blenders.

The prices for these gadgets vary, starting from ₹649 for a neckband and going up to ₹11,990 for a digital photo frame.

The list features items from five brands: XElectron, URBAN, JUST CORSECA, U&i, and Lyne Originals.

Products are available for purchase through a mix of online platforms like Amazon and brand websites, as well as offline retail stores across India.

Gift Ideas from XElectron

XElectron offers a digital photo frame and a smart projector. The XElectron 15.6 Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame features a Full HD touch screen and allows users to share photos and videos over WiFi. It is priced at ₹11,990 and sold on Amazon.

The XElectron Techno Plus Android 13 Smart Projector provides Full HD resolution with 4K decoding and has built-in Bluetooth speakers. This device costs ₹6,990 and is also available on Amazon.

URBAN’s Lifestyle Gadgets

URBAN has introduced the Nuvo Portable Blender Series for health-conscious individuals. The series includes four models, all equipped with copper-core motors, stainless steel blades, and Type-C fast charging, capable of providing up to 20 blends per charge. Prices begin at ₹1,999.

The brand also offers the URBAN CAMP Powerbank, which has a 30,000mAh capacity to charge laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It is available for ₹3,999. Both products can be purchased from the brand’s website.

Audio Products from JUST CORSECA

JUST CORSECA’s offerings focus on audio. The SEAGLE Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a portable device for streaming music from phones or tablets. It is priced at ₹1,428.

The SYNQ OWS Earbuds (JST 476) feature Bluetooth 5.4, an HD microphone, and provide up to 50 hours of playback. These earbuds cost ₹3,299. The speaker is available on Amazon, while the earbuds are sold on the Corseca website.

Power and Sound from U&i

U&i presents a power bank and a pair of earbuds. The Classy Power Bank (UiPB 2701) comes with a 20,000mAh capacity and a 65W Power Delivery output for charging laptops and other devices. It includes a built-in Type-C cable and an LED digital display for a price of ₹2,149.

The Classy Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS 7020) provide up to 60 hours of playback, use Bluetooth 5.4, and have a 45ms low latency mode for gaming. They are IPX4 water-resistant and priced at ₹799. Both U&i products are available at offline retail stores in India.

Lyne Originals’ On-the-Go Accessories

Lyne Originals features a high-capacity power bank and a neckband. The Powerbox 20 Pro Power Bank has a 30,000mAh capacity, a 65W fast output, and supports 15W wireless charging. It is priced at ₹3,249.

The Rover 3 Pro Bluetooth Neckband offers up to 40 hours of playback, features 10.2mm drivers, and has a 60ms low latency mode. It is IPX4 resistant and costs ₹649. These items are sold at major offline retail outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What are some affordable tech gift options for Diwali from this list?

A. The most affordable options are the Lyne Originals’ Rover 3 Pro Bluetooth Neckband at ₹649 and the U&i Classy Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS 7020) at ₹799.

Q. Which power banks on this list can charge a laptop?

A. The U&i Classy Power Bank (65W PD output) , the Lyne Originals’ Powerbox 20 Pro Power Bank (65W fast output) , and the URBAN CAMP Powerbank are all specified to be capable of charging laptops.

Q. Are these products available online or in stores?

A. Availability varies by brand. Products from XElectron, URBAN, and JUST CORSECA are primarily available online through Amazon or their respective websites. Gadgets from U&i and Lyne Originals are available at leading offline retail stores across India.

Q. What are some audio gift ideas from the list?

A. The list includes several audio products: the JUST CORSECA SEAGLE Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (₹1,428) , the JUST CORSECA SYNQ OWS Earbuds (₹3,299) , the U&i Classy Bluetooth Earbuds (₹799) , and the Lyne Originals’ Rover 3 Pro Bluetooth Neckband (₹649).