TechBharat and Google Cloud Open India’s First AI Center for Public Good in Visakhapatnam

TechBharat Research Foundation and Google Cloud India have launched the country’s first AI Center of Excellence in Visakhapatnam to develop solutions for governance, education, and public welfare.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
TechBharat Research Foundation, in collaboration with Google Cloud India, has opened India’s first AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Public Good in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The initiative aims to support the IndiaAI Mission and strengthen the nation’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The center will focus on developing and implementing AI-driven solutions for real-world challenges in governance, education, disaster response, and citizen services.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • India’s first AI Center of Excellence for Public Good is now operational in Visakhapatnam.
  • The initiative is a joint effort between TechBharat Research Foundation and Google Cloud India.
  • The center will design AI tools addressing government, education, and security challenges.
  • The TechBharat AI Fellowship will train more than 80 fellows and 100 interns annually.

Located in Visakhapatnam, an emerging hub for governance, technology, and education, the new center will work closely with government departments, universities, and industry partners to build practical AI applications. Its core mission revolves around improving public services and strengthening management systems in line with India’s broader vision for responsible AI adoption.

TechBharat AI Fellowship

At the heart of this initiative is the TechBharat AI Fellowship, a national program designed to identify and train young innovators to tackle public sector challenges using AI. The fellowship will be conducted three times a year, with each session lasting 120 days on-site in Visakhapatnam. Participants will receive a monthly stipend and accommodation throughout the program.

Each team of fellows will work directly with a government department to conceptualize, build, and test AI prototypes that can be deployed in real-world settings. The program expects to train over 80 fellows and 100 interns annually. Fellows will also have opportunities to participate in National AI Hackathons for Public Good, set to begin in late 2025.

Sridhar Gadhi, Founder of TechBharat Foundation, expressed that “this work signifies more than a partnership; it shows India’s readiness to lead global projects in ethical, public-impact AI.” He added that TechBharat and Google Cloud will jointly develop advanced AI services that prioritize responsible innovation.

Google Cloud’s Role

Google Cloud will play a major role in empowering the AI Center by offering access to its robust cloud infrastructure through the Google for Startups Cloud Program. The company will also provide mentorship from its engineers and AI experts, guiding participants in developing scalable, enterprise-grade solutions. Beyond technology, fellows will receive business, technical, and community support to help bring their ideas to life.

“With TechBharat, we’re bringing our best technologies and talent to help solve real-world public sector challenges and opportunities for innovation,” said Ashish Wattal, Director of Public Sector at Google Cloud India.

The first cohort of fellows is set to begin in October 2025, focusing on projects tied to departments such as Disaster Management, Industries & Commerce, and Education. Future groups will continue to build on this foundation, further expanding the use of responsible AI in India’s public systems.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the AI Center of Excellence in Visakhapatnam?

A. It is a new facility established by TechBharat Research Foundation and Google Cloud India to create AI-based solutions for public sector problems in areas like governance, citizen services, and education.

Q. What is the TechBharat AI Fellowship?

A. It is a national training program for young individuals to use AI to solve public challenges. It is a 120-day, full-time program held in Visakhapatnam where fellows work with government departments on real projects.

Q. What kind of support is Google Cloud providing?

A. Google Cloud is providing access to its cloud infrastructure and solutions, mentorship from its experts, and business and technical resources to support the center’s activities.

Q. When does the first fellowship program start?

A. The first fellowship group starts in October 2025.

Mahak Aggarwal
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
