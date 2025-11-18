TECNO Becomes the First Smartphone Brand to Meet Jio 5G Standards in India

TECNO has confirmed that its smartphones now support all of Jio’s advanced 5G features, which is something I think many users in India might quietly appreciate, even if they do not always track the technical terms. The company says this includes stronger signal handling and clearer voice calls, and it positions TECNO as the first smartphone brand to satisfy Reliance Jio’s updated performance standards.

TECNO announced that it has completed Reliance Jio’s rigorous network testing process. According to the company, it is the first smartphone brand to fully meet the operator’s new 5G benchmarks that are aligned with Jio’s Standalone architecture. This development ties directly into TECNO’s ongoing Best Signal initiative, which focuses on improving how its devices behave within India’s uniquely structured 5G ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

Full 5G SA Support: TECNO smartphones now support Jio’s true Standalone 5G network, which generally leads to quicker response times.

Better Indoor Coverage: Support for the n28 band strengthens indoor signals, particularly useful in densely built areas.

Clearer Calls: VoNR support enables high definition calling directly over 5G.

Signal Core Technology: Devices now use enhanced signal features that help maintain connectivity even in weaker areas.

Jio Collaboration: TECNO and Jio worked closely to fine tune these enhancements for Indian usage patterns.

Adapting to India’s Unique 5G Network

Reliance Jio uses an entirely Standalone 5G deployment. While some other operators rely on Non Standalone setups that rest on existing 4G infrastructure, Jio’s SA network operates independently. This structure promises higher speeds and lower latency, although it depends heavily on fine tuned device hardware and software. That is where TECNO’s recent upgrades come in, and perhaps why the company is positioning this as an important moment.

With this update, TECNO’s portfolio now includes what it calls TECNO Signal Core. This is essentially a collection of technologies designed to maintain stable connectivity in challenging environments. One notable inclusion is Power Class 2, often referred to as PC2. It allows devices to transmit stronger signals back to the tower, making it particularly helpful for users at the far edge of a coverage zone. Think remote villages, underground parking areas or those rooms in the house where the network often fades for no obvious reason.

Improving Connection Quality

A major improvement here is the introduction of New Radio Carrier Aggregation. NRCA lets the phone combine multiple 5G frequency bands, which helps with both speed and coverage. TECNO phones now support the low frequency n28 band at 700MHz. Lower bands generally travel farther and pass through barriers more easily, which is probably why indoor users often notice better consistency with such frequencies.

VoNR is also included. On older networks, phones usually fall back to 4G whenever a voice call begins. This often slows data speeds during the call. With VoNR, the device stays on 5G continuously, making voice quality clearer and allowing activities like video streaming or gaming to continue without interruptions.

Industry Reaction

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO India, remarked that this milestone ensures technology reaches users across both city centers and remote regions. He pointed out that a smartphone is only as smart as the signal it can hold, and these updates intend to reduce the connectivity gap.

Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio, also shared his view on the collaboration. He explained that for India’s 5G progress to truly scale, smartphone manufacturers need to align with Jio’s network structure. According to him, TECNO adopting these standards quickly is a positive sign for the broader ecosystem, making sure users get the full benefit of the network they subscribe to.

Technical Specifications

TECNO’s update introduces several advanced features:

5G CA (Carrier Aggregation): Combines multiple bands for better throughput, shown as 5G plus icons.

VoWiFi Dual Pass: Keeps transitions between Wi Fi and mobile networks smooth.

Smart Signal Detection: Helps the phone reconnect quickly after passing through dead zones

4×4 MIMO: Uses four antennas for transmitting data, boosting both stability and speed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the benefit of 5G Standalone (SA)?

A1: 5G SA does not depend on 4G infrastructure. It generally provides lower latency and better battery efficiency compared to NSA.

Q2: Will my existing TECNO phone get these features?

A2: TECNO says the update covers their portfolio, but it is better to check your phone’s software update section to confirm whether the Signal Core update is available.

Q3: What is VoNR and why do I need it?

A3: VoNR stands for Voice over New Radio. It enables calling over 5G. Without it, your phone shifts back to 4G during calls, which can affect ongoing data use.

Q4: How does the n28 band help with indoor signals?

A4: The n28 band works at a lower 700MHz frequency. Lower bands can pass through walls and large obstacles more effectively, improving indoor reception.