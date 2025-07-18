News

TECNO Introduces PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept in India

TECNO launches the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept in India, a tri-fold smartphone concept featuring a 9.94-inch display and an ultra-thin 11.49mm folded profile.

TECNO officially revealed its latest concept smartphone, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold in India on July 17, 2025. Honestly, this one is pretty intriguing. It’s a tri-fold device that folds inward, and what really grabs attention is its 9.94-inch screen size. Despite being so large when open, it’s surprisingly slim, measuring just 11.49mm when folded, and even thinner at 3.49mm when unfolded. That’s definitely slimmer than most tri-folds I’ve seen lately.

Key Takeaways:

  • The TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept was unveiled in India on July 17, 2025.
  • It has a dual-screen, inward-folding tri-fold design with a 9.94-inch display.
  • The device measures 11.49mm when folded and 3.49mm when unfolded.
  • It features an innovative G-Style design where the inner display folds inward twice for protection.
  • A dual-hinge system and a self-locking mechanism are part of its design.

The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept features what TECNO calls a G-Style design. The idea is simple yet clever, the inner screen folds inward twice, helping protect it from scratches, impacts, or everyday bumps. For practical day-to-day usage, there’s also a second cover display, giving you a more traditional smartphone experience without unfolding the device every single time.

Now, let’s talk hinges. TECNO put in a custom-designed dual-hinge system, which is central to the whole thing. They used a smaller waterdrop-style hinge and paired it with a larger main hinge. When you’re folding it, the smaller hinge neatly folds the right side of the screen inward without leaving a gap, while the larger hinge finishes the fold securely. To be honest, it feels pretty thoughtful how they’ve managed this, there’s even a self-locking mechanism to keep everything securely gapless.

What’s interesting here is how this design opens up new possibilities. Thanks to its dual-cam hinge setup, the phone supports multi-angle hovering, letting you prop it open in various positions. Imagine having a mini-workstation that fits in your pocket. Plus, when you unfold it completely, the device practically transforms into a tablet-sized screen, ideal for multitasking, watching videos, or just browsing around comfortably.

Despite having three layers when folded, TECNO managed to keep the device reasonably thin, just about as thick as some dual-fold smartphones currently available. They’ve clearly made some notable advances here, using 2000 MPa ultra-high-strength steel in the hinge and an ultra-thin Titan Fiber back cover (only about 0.3mm thick). Internally, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept also doesn’t skimp out, with a high-performance chipset, a triple-camera setup, and a sizable battery exceeding 5000mAh.

TECNO’s PHANTOM lineup is already known for premium, stylish devices that try to push the envelope. They introduced the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2, another triple-fold concept back at MWC 2025, so clearly, this new G Fold Concept is building on that progress. TECNO even plans to showcase this latest model at MWC 2026, which makes me curious to see how the final, commercial product evolves from here.

As for TECNO itself, it’s an AI-driven tech brand with a solid presence in more than 70 countries globally. They seem genuinely committed to combining modern design aesthetics with advanced tech and AI features, spanning smartphones, laptops, wearables, and even smart home devices.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept?

A1: It is a new tri-fold smartphone concept from TECNO with a dual-screen, inward-folding design and a large 9.94-inch display.

Q2: When was the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept announced?

A2: It was unveiled on July 17, 2025, in India.

Q3: How thin is the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept?

A3: It measures 11.49mm when folded and 3.49mm when unfolded.

Q4: What is the G-Style design?

A5: The G-Style design means the inner display folds inward twice, protecting the main screen from damage when not in use.

Q5: What kind of hinges does the device use?

A5: It uses a custom-engineered dual-hinge system with a small waterdrop hinge and a larger primary hinge.

Q6: What is the display size when fully unfolded?

A6: When fully unfolded, it has a 9.94-inch display.

Q7: Will the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept be shown at MWC?

A7: Yes, TECNO confirms it is expected to be showcased at MWC 2026.

Reliance Retail Buys Home Appliances Brand Kelvinator
iPhone 17 Pro Launch in India
India's AI Market Intensifies as Google and Perplexity Vie for Users
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Significant Price Drop on Amazon India
Lenovo Launches 'Damn the Odds' Campaign Featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Mythpat
MICA Introduces School of Applied Creativity, Launches Expert AI Advisory Board
