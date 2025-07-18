TECNO Introduces PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept in India

TECNO officially revealed its latest concept smartphone, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold in India on July 17, 2025. Honestly, this one is pretty intriguing. It’s a tri-fold device that folds inward, and what really grabs attention is its 9.94-inch screen size. Despite being so large when open, it’s surprisingly slim, measuring just 11.49mm when folded, and even thinner at 3.49mm when unfolded. That’s definitely slimmer than most tri-folds I’ve seen lately.

The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept features what TECNO calls a G-Style design. The idea is simple yet clever, the inner screen folds inward twice, helping protect it from scratches, impacts, or everyday bumps. For practical day-to-day usage, there’s also a second cover display, giving you a more traditional smartphone experience without unfolding the device every single time.

Now, let’s talk hinges. TECNO put in a custom-designed dual-hinge system, which is central to the whole thing. They used a smaller waterdrop-style hinge and paired it with a larger main hinge. When you’re folding it, the smaller hinge neatly folds the right side of the screen inward without leaving a gap, while the larger hinge finishes the fold securely. To be honest, it feels pretty thoughtful how they’ve managed this, there’s even a self-locking mechanism to keep everything securely gapless.

What’s interesting here is how this design opens up new possibilities. Thanks to its dual-cam hinge setup, the phone supports multi-angle hovering, letting you prop it open in various positions. Imagine having a mini-workstation that fits in your pocket. Plus, when you unfold it completely, the device practically transforms into a tablet-sized screen, ideal for multitasking, watching videos, or just browsing around comfortably.

Despite having three layers when folded, TECNO managed to keep the device reasonably thin, just about as thick as some dual-fold smartphones currently available. They’ve clearly made some notable advances here, using 2000 MPa ultra-high-strength steel in the hinge and an ultra-thin Titan Fiber back cover (only about 0.3mm thick). Internally, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept also doesn’t skimp out, with a high-performance chipset, a triple-camera setup, and a sizable battery exceeding 5000mAh.

TECNO’s PHANTOM lineup is already known for premium, stylish devices that try to push the envelope. They introduced the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2, another triple-fold concept back at MWC 2025, so clearly, this new G Fold Concept is building on that progress. TECNO even plans to showcase this latest model at MWC 2026, which makes me curious to see how the final, commercial product evolves from here.

As for TECNO itself, it’s an AI-driven tech brand with a solid presence in more than 70 countries globally. They seem genuinely committed to combining modern design aesthetics with advanced tech and AI features, spanning smartphones, laptops, wearables, and even smart home devices.

