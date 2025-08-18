TECNO Launches Spark Go 5G Starting at INR 9,999

TECNO, the global smartphone maker, has introduced its latest 5G device, the Spark Go 5G, in India. The phone is designed as an affordable option for students, content creators, and professionals who want access to 5G connectivity without spending too much. Priced at INR 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, the Spark Go 5G will be available starting August 21, 2025.

Key Takeaways

Connectivity : Supports 5G Carrier Aggregation with 4×4 MIMO for faster and more stable networks.

: Supports 5G Carrier Aggregation with 4×4 MIMO for faster and more stable networks. AI Assistant : Comes with TECNO’s in-house Ella AI assistant, which understands Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi.

: Comes with TECNO’s in-house Ella AI assistant, which understands Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi. Battery & Design : A 6000mAh battery inside a slim 7.99mm body, along with IP64 dust and splash resistance.

: A 6000mAh battery inside a slim 7.99mm body, along with IP64 dust and splash resistance. Performance : Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 with 8GB RAM (4GB physical + 4GB virtual).

: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 with 8GB RAM (4GB physical + 4GB virtual). Display : Features a 6.74-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

: Features a 6.74-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Price: Available at INR 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB model.

The Spark Go 5G has been built for India’s rapidly expanding digital audience. According to TECNO, the phone’s advanced 5G features such as Carrier Aggregation and 4×4 MIMO are meant to deliver a stronger and more consistent signal compared to many other entry-level 5G phones. Carrier Aggregation lets the device combine multiple frequency bands at once, while 4×4 MIMO uses four antennas to send and receive data more efficiently. Interestingly, the phone also introduces a feature called “No Network Communication mode” that allows users to completely disconnect when they want to.

Beyond connectivity, TECNO has tried to make the device more user-friendly. The built-in Ella AI assistant is one of the highlights, especially since it supports several Indian languages. With it, users can search, translate, write, and interact with the device in their preferred language. This effort toward local language integration could make the phone feel more personal for many people across India.

Battery life is another strong point. The 6000mAh battery is large enough to power through online classes, video streaming, and long hours of usage. Even with such a big battery, the phone stays slim at 7.99mm. On top of that, the IP64 certification gives protection from dust and water splashes, making it practical for everyday use.

Inside, the Spark Go 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, which is designed to balance performance and power efficiency. The phone comes with 8GB RAM that combines 4GB of physical RAM with 4GB of virtual memory, along with 128GB of storage. The 6.74-inch display has a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals whether you are scrolling through social media, playing games, or watching videos.

In terms of looks, it comes in four colors: Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise Green, and Bikaner Red. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, explained that the company aims to make technology more accessible. He said that the Spark Go 5G offers future-ready features at a price that matches the needs of India’s youth, helping them move ahead in their digital journeys.

As part of the launch, TECNO is offering pre-booking benefits, where customers can win prizes from a pool worth over ₹1 crore. The Spark Go 5G will be available across retail outlets in India starting August 21, 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is 4×4 MIMO?

A1: 4×4 MIMO, or Multiple-Input Multiple-Output, is a technology that uses four antennas on the phone to send and receive data at the same time. This helps improve data speeds and makes the network connection more stable, especially in areas with weaker signals.

Q2: Does the Ella AI assistant work offline?

A2: The article does not specify if the Ella AI assistant works offline. It is an in-house assistant developed by TECNO that understands and responds in multiple Indian languages for daily tasks like searching and translating.

Q3: Is the TECNO Spark Go 5G suitable for gaming?

A3: The TECNO Spark Go 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, 8GB of RAM (4GB+4GB virtual), and a 120Hz display. These features help with a smooth experience while playing games, but its performance for high-end gaming will depend on the game’s requirements.

Q4: When can I buy the TECNO Spark Go 5G?

A4: The TECNO Spark Go 5G will be available for purchase from August 21, 2025, at retail outlets across India.