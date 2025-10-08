TECNO offers Mahindra BE6 in Diwali sale; top tech gifts under INR 20,000 revealed

As Diwali draws near, TECNO has rolled out its “TECNO Tyohar” campaign, bringing with it rewards worth ₹100 crore. The festive offer, which runs from September 22 to October 31, 2025, gives buyers of any TECNO smartphone a chance to win exciting prizes through a lucky draw, including a 2025 Mahindra BE6 electric vehicle. Alongside the campaign, the brand has also unveiled a few new smartphones, rounding up a list of thoughtful tech gifts for Gen Z that all fall under ₹20,000.

TECNO Tyohar Campaign Details

TECNO Mobile, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is aiming to tap into India’s festive buying spirit through this campaign. The highlight of the prize pool is the 2025 Mahindra BE6, an upcoming electric SUV from Mahindra & Mahindra. Other rewards include gold vouchers of 1 gram and 0.5 grams, extended phone warranties for up to 12 months, and one-time screen replacement protection valid for up to six months. Participation doesn’t require much effort, simply purchasing any TECNO smartphone between the campaign dates automatically makes you eligible for the lucky draw.

Top Tech Gifts Under ₹20,000 for Diwali

If you’re planning to gift something tech-savvy this Diwali, here are a few solid options, all priced comfortably below ₹20,000.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G

At ₹19,999, this model stands out as one of the slimmest 5G phones available, measuring just 5.95 mm thick. It sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and visuals. Powering it is a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 45 W fast charging. The phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and carries a MIL-STD-810H durability rating. Interestingly, its rear panel features something called Dynamic Mood Light, which adds a touch of flair to the design.

TECNO POVA Curve 5G

This one comes in two variants, ₹15,999 for the 6GB+128GB version and ₹16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It’s just 7.45 mm thick and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. You get a curved 144 Hz AMOLED display and a 5,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging, making it a good mix of performance and design.

TECNO Spark Go 5G

Priced at ₹9,999, this model caters to budget buyers who still want 5G connectivity. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and packs a large 6,000 mAh battery. The 50MP rear camera delivers decent photos, which is impressive for its price range. It’s ideal for those who want a reliable, long-lasting phone without spending too much.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

At ₹19,999, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones remain a favorite for anyone who values sound quality. Known for their active noise cancellation, they can block out most external noise, making them perfect for travel or work. With a battery life of up to 30 hours and a lightweight, comfortable build, these headphones make for a thoughtful premium gift.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99

For ₹15,000, the Instax Mini 99 offers that nostalgic instant photography charm. It’s compact, easy to use, and prints photos instantly after you take them. The camera has automatic exposure control and a built-in flash, which helps produce clear pictures in different lighting situations. It’s a fun, creative gift choice for someone who enjoys capturing memories in a tangible form.

All in all, TECNO’s Diwali campaign seems to blend festive excitement with practical gifting ideas. Whether you’re drawn to the allure of the lucky draw or simply looking for a smart gadget under ₹20,000, there’s something in this lineup that fits the season perfectly.

