Tecno Pova Curve 5G Review: An awesome looking mid-range smartphone

When a new smartphone lands in the Indian market, particularly in the ultra-competitive sub-INR 20,000 segment, it really needs something to stand out. The Tecno Pova Curve does just that, with a bold beautiful design and a curved AMOLED display that’s almost unheard of at this price. After using the Magic Silver 8GB + 128GB variant, priced at INR 16,999, extensively in real-world scenarios, here’s a full breakdown of how it holds up across daily routines and high-performance demands.

Key Takeaways:

Perhaps the biggest highlight is its 6.78-inch 144Hz curved AMOLED display. It’s immersive, vibrant, and rare in this segment.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset handles everyday use and gaming with surprising ease.

A 5500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging ensures the phone stays powered longer and tops up quickly.

The 64MP Sony IMX682 camera shines in daylight photography.

Design-wise, it’s slim, stylish, and gives off a premium vibe with its curved back and orange-accented power button.

HiOS 15, based on Android 15, brings in thoughtful AI touches, though it does include some pre-installed apps.

Design and Build Quality

Right out of the box, the Tecno Pova Curve in Magic Silver impresses. That curve isn’t just a marketing gimmick; it’s a defining feature. At just 7.45mm thick and weighing under 190 grams, it feels remarkably light and sleek for a phone housing a 5500mAh battery. The matte polycarbonate back keeps fingerprints at bay and glows subtly in light. The design doesn’t scream budget, which is a compliment. The orange power button accent? A charming little detail that adds personality.

As for durability, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance make the phone more robust than expected. It won’t survive a deep water plunge, but it’s more protected than many rivals in this price tier. The in-display fingerprint sensor works quickly and reliably, no complaints there.

Display

The 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display is undeniably the Tecno Pova Curve’s crown jewel. In a price range often dominated by flat LCD panels, a curved AMOLED at 144Hz is a significant differentiator. The 144Hz refresh rate translates to incredibly fluid scrolling, app navigation, and gaming. Once you experience such high refresh rates, going back to a standard 60Hz or even 90Hz display feels sluggish.

Colors are vivid, blacks are deep, and brightness is more than adequate for sunny outdoor conditions, thanks to the 1300 nits peak brightness. Scrolling and animations look incredibly fluid, though not all apps fully leverage the 144Hz capability, some default to 120Hz or lower. While this is still smooth, it’s not always the advertised 144Hz.

The 2304Hz PWM dimming also helps reduce eye strain in dim settings, which is great for night-time reading or low-light app browsing. Widevine L1 support ensures HD content from Netflix and Prime Video plays without compromise.

Performance

Under the hood, the Tecno Pova Curve runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate, built on a 4nm process. This chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM (expandable to 16GB with virtual RAM), provides a capable performance for daily tasks. Apps launch quickly, multitasking is smooth, and I rarely encountered stutters or lags during my usage. Navigating through the user interface feels responsive, and the phone generally keeps up with a user’s demands.

Gaming is where things get interesting. I managed 90fps in BGMI on smooth graphics, which is impressive. Call of Duty Mobile also ran without stutters at medium-high settings. Thermals remained under control, too, with only mild warmth after extended sessions. It’s not a gaming phone per se, but it punches above its weight.

The 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which offers decent read and write speeds for app loading and file transfers, but UFS 3.1 would have been way better. While 128GB might feel a bit limiting for heavy users with extensive media libraries, it’s sufficient for most. There is no microSD card slot for storage expansion, which is a drawback for some.

Software: HiOS 15 with AI Touches

HiOS 15, built on Android 15, is Tecno’s latest iteration and it has made notable progress. The interface is more polished than before, with modern icons, smooth animations, and plenty of customizability.

AI is everywhere in HiOS. The Pova Curve includes “Ella AI,” Tecno’s in-house voice assistant with multilingual support, including Hindi, with plans for Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi later this year. Features like AI Voiceprint Suppression, AI Auto Call Answering, AI Call Summary, and AI Writing (text generator, proofread, summarize) aim to enhance productivity and user experience. While some of these AI features are still evolving and dependent on internet connectivity, the Circle to Search feature worked as expected and was quite handy for quick information retrieval.

The downside? Bloatware. The phone ships with a bunch of pre-installed apps, some of which can’t be removed. There was also a minor audio bug when running certain apps in the background, which I hope Tecno patches soon. OS updates are promised for two years, a decent commitment at this price.

Cameras

The camera setup on the Tecno Pova Curve is straightforward. On the rear, it features a dual-camera system with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera.

The 64MP Sony sensor performs well in daylight, capturing sharp, color-accurate images. HDR is okay, though not class-leading. The 2MP depth sensor helps with portraits, but edge detection can be hit-or-miss.

There’s no optical image stabilization (OIS), which is a common omission in this segment and means you need a steady hand for sharp photos, especially in challenging light.

Low-light performance is acceptable but not exceptional. While the dedicated Super Night mode helps to brighten up images, noise levels increase, and details can be smeared. It’s a camera that gets the job done for social media sharing but won’t win any awards for its night photography.

The 13MP front shooter is fine for selfies and video calls. It holds its own in good lighting, though like the rear setup, it dips in performance when the light drops. Video recording at 4K 30fps is a pleasant surprise, even if stabilization is only electronic.

Battery and Charging

Battery life is one of the Pova Curve’s strengths. That 5500mAh cell easily lasts over a day and a half with average usage, and still comfortably makes it through a full day under heavy use. It’s the kind of phone you can take on a weekend trip and not panic about charging constantly.

The 45W charger included in the box tops it up quickly – 50% in around 30 minutes, and full charge in about 75 minutes. In my multiple tests, these claims hold up pretty well while using the charger provided in the box. That combo of capacity and speed makes the battery experience one of the most satisfying parts of the device.

Audio and Connectivity

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos provide good audio quality, loud enough for videos and games, and with decent clarity. While the bass response won’t blow you away, the overall audio experience is more than adequate for its price range. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, which might be a deal-breaker for some, but Bluetooth 5.4 does a great job for wireless audio.

Connectivity options are comprehensive, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless speeds, Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless peripheral connections, and NFC for contactless payments. The Wi-Fi signal reception was really good and strong with my Wi-Fi 6 router. The inclusion of an IR remote control is a neat feature that allows you to control home appliances. Tecno has also implemented an “Intelligent Signal Hub System” which they claim optimizes reception in low-signal areas, and during my time with the phone, call quality and network stability were consistently good is most areas.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ (2436×1080 pixels) Curved AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 2304Hz PWM Dimming.

6.78-inch FHD+ (2436×1080 pixels) Curved AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 2304Hz PWM Dimming. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate (4nm)

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate (4nm) RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 (expandable up to 16GB with virtual RAM)

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 (expandable up to 16GB with virtual RAM) Internal Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2

128GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera: 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor (main) with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

64MP Sony IMX682 sensor (main) with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Front Camera: 13MP with f/2.2 aperture.

13MP with f/2.2 aperture. Battery: 5500mAh

5500mAh Charging: 45W fast charging

45W fast charging Operating System: HiOS 15 based on Android 15

HiOS 15 based on Android 15 Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, IR Remote Control.

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, IR Remote Control. Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Security: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Build: IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, 7.45mm thin, 188.5 grams.

IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, 7.45mm thin, 188.5 grams. Colors: Magic Silver, Neon Cyan, Geek Black

Magic Silver, Neon Cyan, Geek Black Price in India: INR 16,999 (8GB + 128GB) / INR 15,999 (6GB + 128GB)

Verdict

The Tecno Pova Curve brings a touch of premiumness to the budget segment, especially with its immersive display and refined design. It’s not trying to be everything at once, it focuses on the essentials: visual appeal, battery life, reliable performance, and smart software enhancements. There are trade-offs, like the camera’s night performance and the absence of a headphone jack or microSD slot, but nothing that feels like a deal-breaker.

For INR 16,999, it’s one of the most well-rounded devices currently available for users who prioritize screen quality, design, and battery life. If you’re after a mid-range phone with standout visual appeal and practical everyday usability, the Pova Curve is hard to ignore.

FAQs:

Q1: Is the Tecno Pova Curve good for gaming?

A1: Yes, the Tecno Pova Curve, with its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and 144Hz AMOLED display, is good for gaming. It handles casual games with ease and can run demanding titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile at decent settings and frame rates.

Q2: Does the Tecno Pova Curve have a good camera?

A2: The Tecno Pova Curve has a 64MP main camera that performs well in good lighting conditions, capturing sharp and detailed photos. Its low-light performance is acceptable but not outstanding due to the lack of OIS. The 13MP front camera is suitable for selfies and video calls.

Q3: What is the battery life of the Tecno Pova Curve?

A3: The Tecno Pova Curve features a large 5500mAh battery, offering excellent battery life. It can comfortably last a day and a half with moderate use, and a full day even with heavy usage including gaming and media consumption.

Q4: Does the Tecno Pova Curve support fast charging?

A4: Yes, the Tecno Pova Curve supports 45W fast charging. It can charge from 0 to 50 percent in approximately 30 minutes and to 100 percent in about 75 minutes.

Q5: Is the display on the Tecno Pova Curve durable?

A5: The Tecno Pova Curve’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which offers a good level of scratch and drop resistance for everyday use.

Q6: What Android version does the Tecno Pova Curve run?

A6: The Tecno Pova Curve runs HiOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Q7: Does the Tecno Pova Curve have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

A7: No, the Tecno Pova Curve does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will need to use USB-C headphones or wireless earphones.

Q8: Can I expand the storage on the Tecno Pova Curve?

A8: No, the Tecno Pova Curve does not have a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The variant comes with 128GB of internal storage.